Let me commence this arguably tardy TRP post with (1) an apology for its being tardy, (2) an anticipatory apology to match, (3) a “money quote” relevant to our high-IQ President’s Iran War strategy, and (4) a brief news-related speculation about new tariffs and old schemes. Thereafter I introduce the main concern of today’s post, suggested by the post’s title, which is a subject both personal and discontinuous from typical TRP fare (if such a thing as typical TRP fare even exists amid the roving eclecticism on offer here for about the past two and a half years).

First the apology. Nothing has appeared in this space since July 16, July 17 if you count the revision of the previous day’s essay—so fully twelve days ago, and hence off my normal once-a-week posting schedule. Why?

Well, as already suggested earlier in the month, it is summer, and I’m not the only one who knows what that’s supposed to mean: “Whatever happened to the reprieve of summer and that heavenly stasis of being missing in action?” complained the indomitable Tina Brown in yesterday’s Fresh Hell essay “Rescue Me!”.…after which she poured out verbiage as though it was the deepest December.

As also noted earlier, my ink well is apparently affected by a metaphysical form of drought. And even that’s not all: Some mild emergency dental work this past week bent my motivation temporarily sideways, house guests dear and from distant climes monopolized my attention for three days, only to be followed on directly by the enveloping but joyous confabulations of our eldest granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah. The whole family is still recovering from the happy buzz and associated food comas associated therewith.

Who says paper checks are obsolete?

I’ve also had my hands full amid all of these mostly welcome diversions with collecting the eggplants, peppers, tomatoes, wax beans, beets, cucumbers, neon chard, and summer squash of Chicken Belch Farms—and then sharing, cooking, or storing it all. A lot of that bounty would go to waste if I didn’t hurl my butt out there to get some exercise harvesting, weeding, and watering……the usual order of battle in a mid-season veg garden. If I ignore the veg they sometimes join forces to ridicule me with terrible “art.”

See what I mean? Arcimboldo it ain’t.

Second, an anticipatory apology to match: Scilla and I will be on the road and out-of-pocket from August 9 through August 17. The itinerary: Indianapolis and the Indiana State Fair—a real one, not the silly, partisan-warped crap masquerading as a conjoint national State Fair down on the Mall; then Evanston to meet a new family member on the Taylor side of the aisle; then to Franklin, Pennsylvania for the Rock ‘N River rock-skipping competition extravaganza on the Allegheny River; then maybe to visit an old high-school friend at her “green cemetery” outside of Pittsburgh; and then back to Antebedlam and Chicken Belch Farms. I’ll not be posting anything during that period, but please don’t let that deter you from supporting The Raspberry Patch financially if you get the urge. Heaven Forefend. Just do it with a mind to deferred gratification, a wasting character-building virtue well worth cultivating and passing on to the next generation, or two.

Third, the “money quote” promised above. Any sentient observer of U.S. strategy in the current Iran War might reasonably wonder what it looks or sounds like, and why it is so hard even for experienced hands to locate. That observer might even conclude that never before in history has the leader of a great power been so irresponsible and downright silly-looking in the midst of a war. Well, the following quotation suggests that it’s just not so. Donald Trump’s negotiating “technique” viz the Islamic Republic of threaten-and-surrender (rinse, repeat, repeat, repeat……I wanna leave but the mullahs, “they keep pullin’ me back in”) is at least common enough in history’s march of folly to have produced this gem from Ambrose Bierce’s 1911 masterpiece The Devil’s Dictionary:

Ultimatum=the last warning before resorting to concessions.

Beat that for relevance 115 years after the fact, I dare you.

Fourth and last by way of prolegomenon: You heard no doubt that on July 24 the Administration (meaning the White House, again without Congressional input and so again illegally according to the February 20 SCOTUS decision) imposed new 10-12.5% tariffs on sixty countries. No particular actual reason seems to explain the timing here, and the gossamer thin rationale provided—as in, all that smoke from Canada, as if……—is, like most of its obfuscatory blather, transparently specious. So what’s going on, then?

Well, no one can be sure when we are dealing with a primary decision-maker whose judgment flows from solipsistic emotional tics and random whims at 3 am as his mood swings from fantasy-prone ego-stroking to mortality shivers and back again. But I have a speculative hunch based on inferential logic and educated intuition. In that regard let me then remind you of three data.

First, review Isaac Arnsdorf’s attention-arresting report in the February 26 Washington Post—“Trump, seeking executive power over elections, is urged to declare emergency”—concerning the preparation of a draft Executive Order that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over all voting nationwide.

Second, remember the President’s bizarre lie-strewn prime-time speech of July 16 about election fraud, Chinese tampering, and the usual skein of exaggerations, mis-contextings, and outright fabrications.

Third, review TRP’s February 22 double post, “Just Dismantle ICE? Why Not Dismantle DHS, Too? A Multipartite Holiday-from-Reality Story, Parts 1 & 2,” Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 41A and 41B. In that extended essay I illuminated from my own professional experience back in the 1999-2005 period the tangled, desultory origins of the Department of Homeland Security and pointed out inter alia that the Customs Service, no longer in the Treasury Department since late 2003, shovels its revenue not directly into the Treasury’s coffers but rather into DHS’s where reside, too, remember, the Border Patrol and ICE.

Are you starting to see some dots dancing about and perhaps connecting, maybe? We could devote this entire post to all the screaming signs and shy countersigns that the second Trump Administration plans to steal the midterms and, if it comes down to necessity, to cancelling them on the pretext of a trumped up national emergency, whether over claims of election dysfunctionality previewed anew on July 16, or a onrushing war crisis with China flowing from an escalation of the Iran War (described prospectively in “The Amateurs’ War, Part 1,” Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 43A, March 9, 2026), or some improbable combination of the two.

The new tariff money piled upon the elusive old in either scenario would be necessary to build up ICE and Border Patrol budgets and personnel by way of a sub-rosa slush fund in DHS, to supplement the appropriations decided by Congress back in the fall. With that ample pile of dough Federal agents would possess the wherewithal to do three things simultaneously: intimidate first voters and then judges and election officials as ordered from above; arrest and fist-bash protestors who dare declaim against the steal; and join in the prevention of newly elected Democratic congressmen, if any, from taking their seats in the Capitol for the 120th Congress come January 2027.

And just by the way, for these same reasons, perhaps, War Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the National Guard to remain mobilized in Washington throughout the year, into 2027, and all the way to Inauguration Day in January 2029. He has offered no particular reason for this…..last time I looked Washington is not exactly seething with riotous behavior (outside the White House, I mean)…..leaving the one suggested here his most plausible motive.

A great deal has been written speculatively about these intimidate-and-steal scenarios, some of it more cogent and calm than others, and supplementary considerations include pre-eminently the premeditated use of the April 29 SCOTUS decision that majority-minority congressional districts may be unconstitutional if race is the predominant factor in their creation. As of now, I would rank the possibility that the Administration—which knows it is losing large chunks of its former constituency mostly because of noisome effluent from the burgeoning affordability crisis led by energy and grocery prices—will try to steal the midterms by hook or by crook at 99.44%. I would rank the possibility of an escalation to attempt to cancel the midterms for fear that mere theft may not work at around 25%....just a wet-finger-in-the-breeze guess is all it can be at present. But even as a mere gut-check, 25% is not a small number as these things go.

I therefore urge the nation’s still-unsuborned crack investigative journalists, from Pro Publica perhaps, to dig into this past year’s money flows into and out of the Customs Service. Where did the reputed $130 billion from the first round of illegal tariffs end up? Why haven’t our best media organizations pursued this story? Why haven’t Democratic Senators and Congressmen asked the relevant questions out loud? (No serious person expects any Republican Legislative Branch poodles to bark when they’re so busy butt-snorkling and trying to turn their offices into a for-profit businesses.)

Don’t these supposed professionals realize that it’s not just the size of the money bag that matters but also its location, meaning who can and cannot put hands on it without a lot of people knowing about it? After all, it’s not as if Executive Branch departmental slush funds are anything new. To take just the best-known example, the DOD Comptroller, who is by statute an Under Secretary of Defense, during both Democratic and Republican administrations in times past often maneuvered to make funds available in a reprogramming emergency in order to quietly end-run the constipative nature of congressional oversight constraints. So are we to assume that such manueverings are beyond the ken of Trump Administration officials who are proven world-class experts in purloining, grifting, grabbing, and pocket-stuffing? Are you kidding?

OK, so now for something completely different, something both more personal and parochial. Many TRPers may have little to no interest in what follows, and if so that’s fine; at least you’ve got a little something to chew on from your decision to tune in….and more is in store, depend on it, after our August roadtrip.

I Dreamed Jacob Neusner Touched my Forehead

Early in the dark wee morning hours of Tuesday, July 21, corresponding to 8 Av 5786 in the lunar Hebrew liturgical calendar, I dreamed a dream that is one of those dreams that lingers not just for a few seconds before it dissolves into the eternal immemorable, as most dreams do, but that haunts one’s hours and, in this case, one’s days thereafter. Note that I say I dreamed a dream rather than I “had” a dream, as is common to say and write in colloquial English. In Hebrew one never says the equivalent of “I had a dream” or he or she “had” a dream because the truth is that no one ever really has a dream so much as a dream has us. Night visions are notoriously insinuative; they don’t give a damn that no one has invited them into the inner sancta of our mind. That scores double when they push us into discomfort, right? So, really: Who’s having whom?

This dream was not dreamed in Hebrew, as were a few when I was living in Israel years ago, but it was about a subject tied tightly to Hebrew language via the Hebrew Bible and the fact that an invented modern form of that language is the language spoken in Israel today by its Jewish population. Satyrish as dreams can be, let me try to describe for you what I experienced, after a bit of necessary scene-setting.

I headed for bed Monday night knowing that the next night would be the eve of the 9th of Av, Tisha b’Av, a fast day lasting until forty minutes past sunset the following day. Like Yom Kippur, Tisha b’Av obligates a full-fledged 25-hour fast; unlike Yom Kippur, Tisha b’Av is not a biblically ordained holy day but a post-canonization rabbinically ordained holy day. It is a day originally established to commemorate the destruction on the same date of both Solomon’s Temple by the Babylonians in 586 BCE and the Second Temple by the Romans in 70 CE. The Book of Lamentations (Eicha), by tradition authored by the prophet Jeremiah, is chanted and its core theme concerns the fate of the Temple and of Jerusalem in ruins.

Over the years in diaspora following defeat in the Bar Kochba War in 135 CE, the Jewish people suffered further catastrophes—the edict ordering the expulsion from Spain in 1492, for example—that uncannily tended to fall on the 9th of Av. As Leon Wieseltier once brilliantly described the process in a guest drash at Kesher Israel Congregation in Georgetown, the rabbis developed the 9th of Av as a repository of commemoration not just for the destruction of the two Temples but for all the collective historical flashpoints of woe that befell klal Yisrael, and by so doing transformed the day from its origins as a paired discrete national-historical memory into a higher-order theological concept in line with the evolving post-Exilic theology of sin, atonement, and redemption. In this theology the land of Israel features as a necessary prop, by which I mean that while the land itself is not holy—that, the notion of terra sancta, is a Christian idea warped out of its own concretizing, incarnating-prone imagination—the service enabled by the Temple in Jerusalem is holy, and so becomes the focal setting of the ultimate process of redemption.

Now here comes the personal part that frames the dream, and let me say right at the start of what follows that this whole narrative makes me more than a little uncomfortable. So it will serve my purpose to be clear and reasonably brief, meaning I intend to skip over quite a lot of what I could relate. We will then, I promise, come to the dream itself.

In recent years the advent of Tisha b’Av has confuddled me, by which I mean a combination of befuddled and confused. Since I was 12 or 13 years old I always fasted on Tisha b’Av, and for at least the next forty years the eve of the holiday found me—and in due course my wife and three children—in a synagogue ready to hear Lamentations chanted to a special melody, and to sing certain traditional hymns long ago fashioned for the occasion. It was what the modern Orthodox communities of which we were a part did on Tisha b’Av. So we did them, too.

But in due course fasting began to be hard after it had been mostly easy, not so much the fasting itself but its gastrointestinal aftermath. Far more important, however, many and eventually most, I would say, of the many modern Orthodox Jews I knew began to express views about Israeli (and not just Israeli) politics and policies that I did not share. As Israeli governments became ever more Revisionist-Zionist in temperament over time since about the mid-1990s, and linked up with the expanding political clout of religious Zionism to culminate in the para-messianist extremist coalition government of the present day, they departed increasingly from the dominant ethos that Israeli governments expressed as I was growing up and entering into adulthood and both family and professional life. I thus found myself in a quandary. Why?

To make a 60-plus year story short, my identity as a Jew got defined in fairly large part by my pride in and love for Israel. My practice of modern Orthodoxy—Sabbath observance, synagogue attendance, kosher dietary adherence, and so on—was not the least inconsistent with my Zionist predilections, and plenty of friends felt similarly. But there is a personal twist to the story that, I believe, matters to my growing yearly confuddlement.

Most of them were raised in a modern-Orthodox family atmosphere, but for me the experience was an adopted one. Coming from a non-observant home, eventually being schooled and Bar-Mitzvahed at a Conservative synagogue, I sensed the distinction between them and me when I spent the summer of 1964 in Israel as part of the Jewish Agency’s Bar-Mitzvah pilgrimage program, and again when I went to an Orthodox Hebrew-speaking summer camp in 1965 and 1966 at the behest of the traditional-leaning, European-born rabbi of my Conservative synagogue in northern Virginia. But my being something of an outsider in that group just made me more determined to fit it with it. So in high school, while I was active in a Conservative movement youth group, I more closely hung out with some kids who, like me, learned more toward tradition and religious observance. I observed, and I studied, and to my way of thinking I grew as a person from both.

As already indicated, to my mind, and to the minds of most others in similar circumstances, no blue sky existed between the Israel-centric facet of my Jewish identity and the modern Orthodox praxis facet of it I embraced. My growing discomfort over the approach of Tisha b’Av each year has its source in the undeniable truth that way too much blue sky for comfort between the two now does exist.

As I was growing up and went off to college and grad school, spending the summer of 1971 on a secular kibbutz as a volunteer, trying out a possibility of post-college emigration to Israel—yes, that’s how deeply into it I was—I came to realize that faith communities generally supply three psychic products, so to speak, to their members. For short, we may call them the community, cosmological, and intellectual benefits of the group identification.

Different people inside all faith communities value these three psychic products differently. For me, as an only child whose mother died of cancer when I was nine years old, community meant a great deal. So in due course did the intellectual benefits: Judaism and by extension the Zionist movement are both rich in sophisticated scholarship and literature both ancient and contemporary, and Judaism particularly excels in its capacity to delve into and communicate the elements (midot) of a highly refined discipline of moral reasoning. All of that energized me, and the historio-religious material, so capacious, challenging, and beautiful in its way, did in no way run afoul of the contemporary political aspects, which bore their own interest and intellectual elegance as I pursued those aspects as part of my chosen profession.

The cosmological, mystical aspect of religion did not attract me as much; I tried for more than forty years to develop a belief in something like the rabbinic/liturgical version of God, but in retrospect it’s clear that I never quite got there. My conception of God, if we may use that name in problematizing the concept, so therefore not to use it in vain, increasingly became more Spinozistic: God as name for a first-mover in a cosmos that makes no sense and evinces no logical, lawful natural coherence without one, and a God therefore so recondite by human standards that we are unwise to rule out personal and collective futures far beyond our capacity to know of them. So a personal God who hears our prayers and knows each of us as a kind of dual super- and supra-parent? I’m skeptical, even though I would rather not be. So I have learned to bracket the parts of Judaism that I cannot take on and focus instead on the parts I can avidly engage. I am fairly certain that I am not alone in this circumstance; I would wager that most modern Orthodox Jews born after the midpoint of the 20th century have been on a curve-filled journey of one kind of another.

So what has happened in recent years is fairly simple, really. The heartbreak I feel over what Israeli politics has become, and frankly to some non-trivial extent Israeli society too, has torn my identity formula to scobs and flinders. I know others who feel the same as I do. I have one friend, an ordained Orthodox Rabbi who is so disturbed by the rightwing politicization of Orthodoxy, and its tying itself in illogical knots as it abandons normative Judaism for the sirens of extremist political surrealism, that he now defines himself as Orthoprax rather than Orthodox. He remains Sabbath-observant, glatt kosher, and all the rest, but he no longer can find any Orthodox group he feels comfortable being a part of. We both marvel at how the Torah injunction to treat foreigners or strangers living in the land, meaning anyone not of one’s own group and belief, with love and respect—which is explicitly stated five times in the Torah [Exodus 22:21 and 23:9; Leviticus 19:33-34; Deuteronomy 10:18-19; and Deuteronomy 24:17-18]—squares up with armed settlers intimidating, striking, and even killing blameless Arabs living in the West Bank, just because they happen to live there, all with the vocal support of actual skullcap-wearing ministers in an Israeli government.

I get his frustration and anger, totally. The difference between him and me goes back to rearing basics: He grew up in a scrupulously religious household, and I did not. He cannot throw many or maybe any pieces of his foundational religious identity over the side. I can. I’m sure he fasted for this past Tisha b’Av and went to shul to hear Lamentations and put on t’filin for Minha, as one pretty much does only on Tisha b’Av. I did neither. I just could not get past the thought that the center of gravity of the current Israeli government resembles the messianist-addled Zealots of the First and Second Centuries CE whose catastrophic judgment brought about the destruction of the Second Temple and soon thereafter the Exile. This is the kind of Israeli government the majority of Orthodox Jews in Israel and the United States think is very wonderful? These are Jews who felt no impulse to vomit, as I did, when they saw photos of yeshiva students in Jerusalem this past Jerusalem Day carrying signs reading (I’m translating out of Hebrew now) “No Nakba, No Victory,” meaning no new imposed catastrophe for the Arabs no victory for us, victory defined as a Jerusalem and Greater Land of Israel that is effectively Arabrein, a condition not discernibly different from the Third Reich’s vision of a Europe that was to be Judenrein.

If that is what most Orthodox Jews think and believe nowadays, then I want nothing to do with them. I don’t want to sit with them in a synagogue either, because I love Israel the way it was (and in some respects deep down still is) and these people are in effect complicit in behaviors very likely, in my view, to destroy it. And I do not want to fast on Tisha b’Av if it suggests to anyone who knows me that I might share such morally and politically deranged views.

I am not claiming, by the way, that my electing not to fast this past Tisha b’Av is halachically approved, and I am aware of good reasons, if novel ones, to fast: Namely to grieve over the fact that the current Israeli government is a breeder of “gratuitous hatred”—שִׂנְאַת חִנָּם—the sin that caused the destruction of the Second Temple according to the sages. My thought process last week, however, was less rationally deliberative than gut visceral. [Those interested in a halachic analysis of Temple-destruction-related fasting in our day should consult Rabbi Prof. David Golinkin, “Should we Continue to Fast on Tisha B’av and other Fasts which Commemorate the Temple’s Destruction?” Responsa in a Moment, Vol. 4, No. 7, June 2010.]

Most non-Orthodox American Jews, and certainly most unaffiliated and “mixed-marriage” assimilated Jews, let’s call them, don’t fast on Tisha b’Av. By now perhaps a majority of them don’t even know that the day exists. Does that mean I feel a budding solidarity with them? No.

In recent years many members of Conservative synagogues, and even some Reform congregations, have become nearly as blood-on-the-saddle rightwing when it comes to matters pertaining to Israel as most Orthodox Jews have become. And for that reason many of them, like many rightwing Israelis, have become pro-Trump—a form of cosmic myopia so intense and limitless that it defies rational explanation. For a lot of the non-observant and not well educated as Jews, alas, Zionist politics have always been more prominent in their own Jewish formulae than anything having to do with religion as such. I once wrote about the bad faith that kind of formula tends to produce—the “not-my-country right or wrong” phenomenon—in an essay called “The Two Religions of American Jews: A Provocation for the Sake of Heaven.”[1]

That essay pissed some people off….I was younger then, true, only 45 years old. But I still don’t regret it, and the reason for the provocation for the sake of heaven was to illustrate my view that an embrace of normative Judaism tempers one’s political enthusiasms from getting out of hand, and that such tempering is a very good and necessary quality for a people who generally, as Irving Kristol used to say, “lack a mature political gene.” I had plenty of company at the time in that view (and still do, actually) in the persons of U.S.-born modern Orthodox Jews who had moved to Israel and became active in political life there as centrist and pro-Labor political supporters and activists.

On the other side of the febrile aisle, lots of irreligious younger American Jews now excoriate, really hate, Israel these days. That’s the price many are more than willing to pay to chum up with their non-Jewish woke, leftwing pals. Hannah Arendt had a label for such people: parvenus.[2] It doesn’t hurt them to hear that label should they in fact hear it because they don’t know what the word means anyway, and they’ve likely never heard of Hannah Arendt either. The power of their venom is usually proportional to their encyclopedic ignorance of the relevant historical and political realities of Zionism, Israel, and its regional setting. Knowledge is as heavy as ideology is “lite”; those with no mind-muscles to flex reality very naturally glom onto the crutch of ideology. A burden that might be or become serious they flee from as congenital liars flee a nuanced truth.

As I said just above, I credit my embrace of normative Judaism in the manner of modern Orthodoxy as a kind of spiritual ballast that has shielded me from becoming either a modern-day Zealot seized by a warped form of Zionism-cum-chauvinism, or a self-hating Jewish anti-Zionist. Those American Jews, religiously observant and not, who for whatever reason never acquired such a shield are increasingly polarized into those who support or feel compelled to apologize for the Israeli government of the day no matter what it does or fails to do and those who hate not just the Israeli government but the very concept of Israel as a Jewish state, also no matter what the state does or fails to do. Political partisanship, it has often been said, makes one stupid and ideology, it has also been said, makes one crazy. D’accord!! I am trying to avoid both stupidity and insanity, but the challenge is lately stark enough to make one weep. I look to my Jewish right and too often see menacing hordes with pitchforks and torches; I look to my Jewish left and too often see quasi-Jewish “surrender monkeys” who wrongly blame the very existence of Israel for the ideologically stereoscopic anti-Semitism they sense rising here in America.

Let me now show you my dream, and show by way of prelude one way I came to think of normative Judaism as spiritual ballast against drifting into counterproductive political idiocy of this flavor or that.

In the years after the June 1967 Middle East War Rabbi Jacob Neusner (1932-2016) sensed a seismic shift in the spiritual center of gravity of the American Jewish community as the churn of generations stumbled forward. A JTS-ordained Conservative rabbi and a prolific author, Neusner warned his fellow American Jews not to trade in their faith in the God of Israel for the idol of the State of Israel.[3] He saw the Jewish theology of sin, atonement, and redemption being cast aside in favor of a secular pseudo-theology of Holocaust and Redemption, with holocaust turning into a cult of martyrology that drove the joys of Judaism from the courtyard of the soul, and redemption defined solely in politico-military terms, not religious ones. Better to have won than to have lost the June War, he fully agreed, but better still not to get carried away by hubris, over-confidence, arrogance, and the creeping cruelties of the will to power that the smashing victory of June 1967, he feared, had let loose.

Rabbi Neusner’s plea had a major impact on my thinking at a tender time; I was only 21 years old when I encountered his 1972 book American Judaism: Adventure in Modernity. His reasoning had already found a place inside my soul, but my version of it was at best inchoate and vague. Rabbi Neusner taught me to be confident in my intuition, but not to be self-satisfied with intuition alone. So when he appeared to me in my dream in the wee hours of July 21, I realized that he was ministering to my anxieties, grown worse year by year, on the eve of this past Tisha b’Av.

But then something truly strange and beguiling happened in my sleeping head. I saw the broad skeins of the Hebrew Bible’s narrative being overlaid, and blotted out, by an uncannily parallel narrative of Neusner’s secular Holocaust and Redemption para-theology. Seeing this happen shocked me in my sleep; when I awoke I remained shocked to a fare-thee-well for several hours.

It is impossible now for me to completely reconstruct what I saw in my dream. I’ll do the best I can, and try to stop before things spin out of hand.

So the Biblical account goes something—I use the word advisedly—like this (take a deep breath): Ten generations after the Flood Abraham wanders to the land promised by God; son Isaac and grandson Jacob then build up a core of monotheist idealists in the midst of an other-minded general culture; great-grandson Joseph prefigures the going down to Egypt; next comes enslavement and then worse: Upon his advisors’ fears that the Jews within will become a fifth column, Pharaoh decrees against Jewish male infants; but the steadfastness of Shifrah and Puah, the midwives, saves the day against the hour of liberation in the Exodus (the freedom from); then comes the revelation at Sinai (the freedom to), followed by the forty years in the wilderness needed to character-build a people capable of managing their freedom; then comes entry into the land and its settlement during the time of the Judges before King David takes Jerusalem from the Jebusites and his son, Solomon, builds the Temple. From that apex of achievement, alas, there follows internal division and moral backsliding, leading to the loss of the “ten tribes,” then a first exile, a quick restoration, and then misbegotten Zealotry sires a second, vastly more protracted, exile that, however harsh, steels the Jewish people even as they strive to become the “light unto the nations” that is their divinely assigned role in history. When that role culminates in full atonement for the peoples’ backsliding from the Torah, a final promised redemption will be at hand. And for that final redemption we work, we hope, we pray……and we wait.

Heck of a story, really, you have to admit. Lots of highs, lots of lows, drama galore, too. The human personality is unfurled in all aspects, heroic and otherwise. Stories abound in which there are good guys amid bad guys and bad guys amid good guys, making the Greek myths by comparison seem like so many fractured disconnected fairy tales. Stories that bear lessons at many, many levels are there to ponder if you learn how to deeply read them.

But does Jacob Neusner’s Holocaust-and-Redemption secular neo-theology really match up in parallel against the fairly ornate thematic plotline of the Tanach? In my dream it did, vividly. The Hebrew Bible is a long book; my dream was a long dream.

Let’s pick up a post-exilic parallel narrative in the Middle Ages and run it through the traces to see if it fits as it did in the dream: Jews wander into what appear at first to be pretty nice, even promised lands, Spain, for example. The communities of Jewish monotheists grow and often enough thrive as the world’s preeminent non-territorial civilization, in Iberia, in northern Italy, in the Rhineland, in North Africa, Iran, the Byzantine Empire, the Ottoman Empire, then beyond in the lands of the Hapsburgs and the Romanovs…. But the Jewish sojourn turns sour in place after place, touching off a growing effusion of exclusions and exiles-within-Exile. The problem then takes on a new, sharper edge after the post-Napoleonic onset of political modernity: Jews do not have to “go down” to Egypt; metaphorically, Egypt comes to them. Then things get even worse: modern nationalism brings with it modern and then scientistic anti-Semitism, and with it pogroms and increasingly open and violent anti-Semitism. Were Karl Lueger and then Adolph Hitler latter-day doppelgängers for Ramses II and Amenhotep II?

But the Jews do not buckle, and forerunners of redemption appear from the depths of danger and despair: Are Moses Hess and Leo Pinsker the new midwives, in the image of Shifrah and Puah? In my dream they were, the dream’s single salute to gender fluidity.

Then out of the ashes of the Holocaust and the destruction of European Jewry, the new Moses, the new Joshua, the new David, and the new warriors appear as Theodore Herzl, Haim Weizmann, David Ben-Gurion and the Haganah, the forerunner of the IDF. The Zionist movement arises as a phoenix as the Mandate is given by the grace of the secular God, the Yishuv thrives, and all of Israel, the pioneers in Palestine and their supporters in diaspora, is fixated by the new drama amid its promise and peril. Liberation from the death pits of Europe, the new Exodus, the new battle at the Red Sea, that’s the evacuation of the remnants of European Jewry from the DP/refugee camps on Cyprus and elsewhere, then the declaration of the State in May 1948 and the subsequent victory in the War for Independence. As Miriam sang her song of praise on the far shore of the Red Sea, the new poets throughout this period from Hayim Nahman Bialik to Naomi Shemer to Ofra Haza and so many others sang their new songs of praise, of peace, and of hope.

Was Suez 1956 the vanquishing of the Amalekites and of Sihon and Og, as the new state continued its struggles to define a new, free Jewish society amid continuing peril and intrigue, corresponding to the people-building period of the forty years in the wilderness? It was in my dream. Then came the epochally telegenic June War, analogous to David’s conquest of Jerusalem and the subsequent growth of a Levantine-scale empire something like its Davidic forebear. Then came Levi Eshkol, Moshe Dayan, and Yitzhak Rabin arm-in-arm with Shai Agnon, A.B. Yehoshua, even Efraim Kishon as a collective Solomon’s Court of governors and littérateurs bringing the flowering of Israeli culture and its buoyant spirit, wide lauding, recognition, and support globally, and a new economic prosperity amid a new knowledge-centered industrial and service-economy boom.

But then came, again, division and backsliding from hubris and over-confidence. We saw growing political division and polarization in Israeli politics, foolish complacency (Golda Meir and the Yom Kippur War), foolish overreaching (Arik Sharon and the Lebanon War). Were Menahem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir like Jason and Menaleus in the real story of Hanukah, choosing the norms of power and cultural faux-sophistication over the ethos of compassion and transcendence? Then in due course there arose confusion, exhaustion, and now surrealist pseudo-messianic derangement and……what next? A third exile leading to, what?

OK, that’s enough, I think—maybe more than enough. I see no need to get overly granular as to how my occasionally blurry but exuberant dream witnessed Neusner’s Holocaust and Redemption secular neo-theological narrative overlaying the Biblical narrative, all in vivid color, with background music—the whole deal. Those who know the history can fill in and debate the granularities for themselves, or, contrarily, deny that any such task is worth so much as a lukewarm fart in August. Matters not that much to me.

Anyway the point is not the details: It’s the fact that Jewish world history over the past half dozen post-exilic centuries approximates in drama and complexity the Biblical narrative itself. It too has its highs and lows, its nuances and paradoxes, its full-on display of human nature, and all the rest. Just as some moderns have tried to account for miracles reported in the Torah as naturalistic phenomenon concerning, say, the ten plagues and the Exodus—Immanuel Velikovsky’s infamous 1950 book Worlds in Collision being a classic case in point—so have some seen the parade of events in more modern times as touched by the finger of God. No wonder, really, that Neusner’s Holocaust-and-Redemption version of Jewish para-theology had set down such deep roots in a post-religious politically geared world: religious people can see it as the continuation of God’s finger in human history, and secular people can embrace it as the next best thing and, more to the point, the most they can wrap their sub-transcendental belief system around.

As I have processed my dream, the fundamental fallout of its whys and wherefores have become clarified, and so my confuddlement is now better defined for it. Those of us who in our hale and hearty days did not strain to keep God and the State separate are now paying the spiritual price for our indulgence, for the idol of the State has clearly developed heavy clay feet, has eyes that do not see, ears that do not hear, legs that can no longer drag themselves forward. If I am thrown back then, just on the God of Israel—almost Satmyr/Neturei Karta style, to name two major groups from of old that rejected the secular Zionist narrative of self-redemption, of auto-emancipation, in opposition to the mystical secular-religious synthesis developed by Rav Avraham Yitzhak Kook[4]—I’m unable to go there.

So where am I, then? Nowhere special. I no longer crave the community benefits of my faith community, with my children all grown and (usually) out of the house. I don’t need that community so much to indulge still my intellectual interests. And as I have said, I never really managed to climb the cosmological ladder to gaze beyond the dome of heaven. My plight is common as plights go, common insofar as a modicum of self-honesty prevails over protective obfuscations and evasions of many sorts for people in the same situation. It only worthy of being called a plight because it bothers me, and I have yet to find a solution to that bother. It makes for shocking dreams, and not just dreams.

So what am I to do? All I can say by way of conclusion is that if I ever find a good answer to that question, I promise to let you know it.

[1] “The Two Religions of American Jews: A Provocation for the Sake of Heaven,” Conservative Judaism XLVIII:2 (Winter 1996) (excerpted in First Things, August/September 1997).

[2] In Part One of her 1951 opus The Origins of Totalitarianism.

[3] The keys Neusner books are American Judaism: Adventure in Modernity (1972), especially Stranger at Home: The Holocaust, Zionism, and American Judaism (1981), and Judaism in America (1998). Rabbi Neusner was not alone in his concern; it was Temple University political scientist Daniel J. Elazar who coined the term “Israelotry” to express the same idea.

[4] If you are wondering what that is about, see Yehuda Mirsky, Rav Kook: Mystic in a Time of Revolution (Yale University Press, 2014).