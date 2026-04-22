We are about to embark on another of TRP’s multi-part essays, this time concerning the deeper cultural sources and patterns of American foreign policy. The essay is true to the themes of The Age of Spectacle, and to the “Post-January 20, 2025 Chronicle” series, as well, but its form is unusual for TRP. The essay itself is a kind of re-run, the original having first appeared about eight years ago, so during the middle of Donald Trump’s first term as President. But it is a re-run that I have re-ran through the experience of the past eight years. How so?

I did not mention Trump by name in the original essay, partly because it was still too soon at the time to fathom what, if any, lasting effect he might have on the matter to hand.[1] It is no longer too soon, so I have updated the essay mainly by rewriting the conclusion.

My tentative conclusion from this exercise—so I might as well reveal it here as the lede—is that Trump may have inadvertently contributed to solving, or at least ameliorating, a long-persisting mentality glitch in U.S. foreign policy thinking, a glitch that has led the nation on more than one occasion into futile and sometimes counterproductive flights of unattainable idealist fancy, all of them traceable to the missionary or crusader impulses sunk deep in the Anglo-Protestant origins of American civilization. If it were to stop there, some benefits may trickle down from the ordeal. Unfortunately, it may not stop there. So thoroughly has he and his “movement” put paid to all facets of the Founders’ thinking, including in the domestic realm, that there soon may be no Republic at all, so no foreign policy to go with it. But that’s not a given either, and it’s a mug’s game to make point predictions of such things. The best we can do is to forecast a range of scenarios, some clearly more desirable than others.

Maybe “thinking” is not the right word here; perhaps buried, unselfaware premises that only occasionally surface into articulate thought is a more accurate description. Whatever we call it, it could be that Trump, by acting so resolutely contrary to those premises has made what has long been submerged in both elite and to some extent popular consciousness now visible and so subject to useful critical examination.

I don’t mean this as miraculous, as in, for example, Peter Sellers playing the role of Chance the Gardener walking on water in the final scene of Hal Ashby’s Being There (1979). I don’t even claim that this is a done deal, only that it is possible in a way it was not before. And I don’t claim that this speculation, if it is proved true in due course, is an unalloyed good thing. Some idealism in foreign policy can be a very good thing if it retains a realistic foundation, but of course angels and devils tend to cohabit—so losing some of the latter in the nation’s foreign policy experience might involve losing some of the former in our domestic life—and in that domain the only thing worse than too much idealism is too much cynicism. However all this comes out in the wash, whatever is happening could well sum to a reasonably big deal, and so is, I think, worth some focussed thought.

To be sure, it isn’t easy to find silver linings, inadvertent or otherwise, in the rolling and roiling debacle of Trump’s second term. There may not be any. It is nevertheless worth keeping one’s mind open to the possibility, not only because, as Emile Cioran said, “History is irony in motion,” but because too much pessimism in one’s field of political vision can be as self-defeatingly demobilizing as outright nihilism. Again one thinks of James Thurber: “You might as well fall flat on your face as lean over too far backwards,” in this case lean over too far backwards as a result of throwing one’s hands into the air in resolute pseudo-heroic Perils of Pauline-style despair. As I argue in the Epilogue to The Age of Spectacle, we now abide on the precipice of a canyon, not an abyss or a chasm. The latter have no bottom; the former does. So think not Nietzsche’s “Last Man”—Heaven Forfend—but Wile E. Cayote, and try to smile, just a little, if you can manage it….

Oh, Really?

Before plunging into this re-ran re-run let me note please that a Substack called As Time Goes By crossposted TRP’s April 14 post, “The Three Faces of the Iran War: A (Short) Study of Multiple Political Personalities,” Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 46,” within about an hour of its debut. I generally take such crosspostings as a compliment, and the proprietor of that Substack appeared to mean it that way--except that he added a critical barb that more disappointed than annoyed me. He wrote that he “is largely in agreement” but added that the author—me—“fears that that US homeland will be victim to an Iran terrorist attack paralleling September 11. I disagree—I think the Iranians want a ceasefire at this point.”

In point of fact what I wrote was as follows:

And if I were part of the Iranian government right now, such as and whatever it is at this point down the list of airborne assassinations, I would be plotting mass-casualty terrorism on American soil as payback for the destruction and humiliations visited on Iran by U.S. arms in recent weeks. That the FBI is distracted doing nasty things in one of President Trump’s auxiliary sandboxes is potentially dangerous.

Note that I never mentioned September 11, never said or suggested that an Iranian terror attack on U.S. soil would or might be of that scale, would be only one attack as opposed to a spate of smaller ones, and or that anything of that kind would happen soon. Sheesh; perhaps deep literacy is decaying even faster than I thought. As for the Iranians “wanting a ceasefire,” well, they sure have demonstrated an odd way of expressing it lately: Trump publicly backs away from ending the ceasefire, and within 24 hours the IRGC claims it has seized two ships in the Strait!

Finally on this point, the reason I raised the matter of lapsing and underfunded counter-terrorism efforts on April 14, as I said at the time, is that I heard no one else banging that drum. Below the headlines, however, I have since learned that I was not the only one concerned with this. For backstory details see the excellent essay by Hannah Allam, “The counterterrorist czar without a counterterrorism plan,” Defense One, April 21, 2026. Note that in the article passing mention is made of the fact that on March 1, the day after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran began, a 53-year old gunman named Ndiaga Diagne, dressed in an Iranian-flag decorated shirt, killed three people and wounded 14 others at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, Texas. (I had not heard about this when I wrote on April 14.) This shows that terrorism issuing from the war need not be perpetrated by Iranians—Diagne is a naturalized Senegalese man—nor directed from or by Iranian authorities.

Anyway….now to the re-run re-ran essay.

Fish, Water, and All That

I rarely quote Carl Schmitt for what should be obvious reasons, but here I make an exception: “All significant concepts of the modern theory of the state,” he wrote in his 1922 book Political Theology, “are secularized theological concepts. . . . Only by being aware of this analogy can we appreciate the manner in which the philosophical ideas of the state developed in the last centuries.” Well, that is obviously correct, as Eric Voegelin and several others later adumbrated.[2] After all, cultural templates applicable to politics must come from somewhere if they do not simply fall out of the sky--which they don’t, except in “cloudy with a chance of meatballs” scenarios that reside exclusively, I earnestly hope, in children’s books….although in these surrealist times one can no longer be sure of such confidences.

It is therefore surprising, when one thinks about it, how it is that so many well-regarded general templates advanced over the years to describe the core nature of U.S. foreign policy have managed to ignore what it is fair to describe as every and all deep cultural sources of that core. The standard realism-versus-idealism schema, which found its finest form in Robert Osgood’s 1953 book Ideals and Self-Interest in American Foreign Policy, is one example. More recently, moving from two to two-times-two options, we have the four-“schools” approach of Walter Russell Mead in Special Providence (2001), this from a man who knows better than most the cultural sources of American behavior in the world. Many other offerings, too, speckled through time, are useful for their parsimonious approach to students set on pondering a complex subject. But all of the better-known schema either too heavily discount or overlook altogether a central point of a “fish is the last to discover water” type.

Starting about four decades ago, a different synoptic sketch for thinking about U.S. foreign policy occurred to me, and it seemed to work as well as any simple schema can. I used my sketch to inform my thinking but did not reveal it explicitly until, years later, a scholar published a roughly similar argument—which freed me to express my own since-practiced hunch.[3] A few others proffering similar arguments have since added their voices, making for what amounts to a small “school” of thought.[4]

So what is this school’s basic template? It is that, notwithstanding denials from the pseudo-authority of American “exceptionalism” to the contrary, the United States does too have what amounts to an ideology that issues from a distinctive strategic culture. It is not after all an exception to Nathan Leites’s seminal RAND Corporation work in the 1950s on “operational codes.” That strategic culture, when it comes to the United States, is essentially a secularized manqué of Anglo-Protestantism, leavened with certain key Enlightenment principles that themselves derive partly from the Abrahamic moral tradition, as well as, of course, from Hellenistic thought as transmuted via Rome.[5]

The generally unselfware ideology derived from these twin origins asserts that democratic government and market capitalism, linked to the point of necessary mutual reinforcement, are valid best-practice principles applicable everywhere, and principles with definitive positive implications for global security. Unaware of its particularist origins in religious culture, most Americans since at least the dawn of the 20th century have believed that this secularized ideology—essentially a neo- or para-theological approach, in short a faith-based approach, to engaging the world that comes more or less naturally to one of history’s only “covenantal” nations—is both universally applicable and self-evidently superior to all others.

This is one way to understand what Richard Hofstadter meant when he wrote in 1989—in the introduction to the reissue of his 1948 book The American Political Tradition: And the Men Who Made It—that, “It is America’s fate not to have ideologies, but to be one.” When people believe that they possess a transcendent truth, they do not accept the possibility that they are guided by a mere ideology as others are; the result is that the ideology, in effect, has them.

To be sure, many Americans are at ease with a para-theological approach to the world, and why not? Some know it as it is; note, for example, the late Mike Gerson’s assertion: “It is a real mistake to try to secularize American political discourse. It removes one of the primary sources of visions of justice in American history.”[6] Indeed, some true believers everywhere find traditional unitarian forms of political theology, as Mark Lilla called it in The Stillborn God (2007), to be intellectually comforting—one-stop template shopping, so to speak. That said, both the American ideology and the fact that we rarely recognize it for what it is have gotten us into much trouble. So long as the ideology endures in its unselfconscious form, so very likely will the trouble. It is as Bernard Williams once said: “We must escape our illusions of correctness to understand the actions and beliefs of others.”

This contention is meant as no mere metaphor; it is offered up as a proposition suitable to a sustained argument. Six brief exemplary analyses follow, constituting the main burden of this essay, to illustrate that argument. In my view, this template explains the essence of these episodes, taken together, better than the alternatives on offer. But before we come to examples, let us briefly elaborate the basic template, since it is little known for an obvious “fishy” reason.

Americans Christians, still the majority of the American population and the founders of American society and political culture, think we “separate church and state.” So to most who gloss along on such things it is ipso facto impossible that the former could have anything fundamental to do with the latter; to suggest otherwise smacks of civil-religious heresy. Yet the latter clearly has plenty to do with the former.

American political culture as a whole, not just its foreign policy culture, is a secularized, Scottish Enlightenment-accented form of Anglo-Protestantism. As such, as an underlying orientation to political life both domestic and foreign, its core predicates are anti-hierarchical, anti-traditionalist, and anti-communalist compared to its late medieval Catholic forbears. It is, conversely, highly individualist and egalitarian. As the Western world’s first mass deep-literacy-dependent religious expression, it is also resolutely scripturalist, hence contract-oriented, in both politics and commerce. Americans take all these downstream qualities of thought and behavior as second nature, as if everyone on the planet knows of and approves of them. This is the characteristic American form of lowest-common-denominator universalism, and it is silly.

Anglo-Protestantism in America is of course not monolithic and never has been; the characteristic, if again mostly unselfconscious, American way of thinking about the world bears nontrivial inner divisions. The Puritans were Calvinists and so, later, were Presbyterians and Congregationalists; but many British and other early European migrants to North America were Anglican/Episcopalians and Lutherans, and in due course also Quakers, Baptists, Methodists, and others. Among the highborn American elite by the time of the Revolution, some leaned the Dutch Reformed/Calvinist variant of Protestantism into the mix of worldly affairs while others leaned different variants into it. They understood well their mutual antipathy in what was still very much a religious age; 17th-century American colonial history reminds us, for examples, both that Anglicans once ran evangelizing Puritans out of the Old Dominion at the point of pikes and swords, and that Boston features two burial grounds only a few hundred yards apart, both established in or around 1630, for a reason: the Eliot, or Eustis Street, Burying Ground for Puritans, and the King’s Chapel Burying Ground for Anglicans.

At least some of the major cleavages in American politics and foreign policy over the years have reflected latter-day extensions of the main factions and lesser shards of the English Civil War.[7] That war was in essence not a war of the Reformation but a war within it, pitting Enlightenment-friendly modernists (Anglicans et al.) against “boomeranging” anti-modernists (Dutch Reform et al.) who, though enchanted by Enlightenment rationality, recoiled from nascent modernity’s insistence on individual agency, secular political space (recall how the Massachusetts Bay Colony was governed), and a linear teleology of this-worldly progress. They did so by cooking up a radical form of determinism, “double predestination,” a broth of much older fare.

In any event, the Dutch Reform theological variant decompressed over a few generations and, as Max Weber famously explained, came to yield unanticipated behaviors such that all variants of Protestantism in America gradually fused in their unwitting masquerade of secular viewpoints in the public sphere. Over time the religious energies dissipated, migrating fully into politics, such that while the content and vocabulary of American passions changed, the underlying cognitive syntax did not. A vocabulary concordance of sorts that illustrates the point follows the text, below.

* *

A Vocabulary Concordance for Understanding American Foreign Policy History

Anglicanism (Cavaliers) vs. Calvinism (Roundheads) — U.S. foreign realists vs. idealists

one true faith —one set of best-practice governance principles

God — (spirit of) America

the cross — the flag

Jesus Christ, redeemer of sin — democracy, redeemer of tyranny

Moses/Exodus to Promised Land — Puritans/voyage to New World

Noah’s Ark/Ararat — Mayflower/Plymouth Rock

crucifixion/resurrection — Civil War/Emancipation

prosperity as a sign of grace — prosperity as a sign of social virtue

messianic hope — democratic peace theory

evildoers — adversaries (and sometimes “evildoers”)

Bible — Declaration, Constitution & Bill of Rights

Bible commentary — Federalist Papers

communal prayer — town hall meetings, protest rallies for dissenters

hymnal — canon of speech verse and patriotic songs

doctrines — doctrines; “big” policies

evangelism — public diplomacy

missionary work — human rights diplomacy; democracy promotion

mission — embassy or consulate

charity — foreign aid, development assistance

crusade — war; military policy

apostasy — social science-based skepticism

homily/sermon — speech

ecumenical conference — UN General Assembly

martyr — fallen veteran or political hero

* *

In sum, American society moved from conscious efforts to apply particular religious views to political and social realities, to the later “social gospel” this-worlding of religious values, and then to the values taking on a life of their own in the absence of consciously religious thinking. This declension over time is what Kurth means by “the Protestant Deformation,” a declension that, in Kurth’s granular telling, goes through not three but six stages.

So to argue for the preeminence of the Protestant-Enlightenment template in the formation of U.S. foreign policy is not to stake a claim about theology; it is not about the specific content of thinking so much as the style, or more accurately the syntax, of the thinking that matters: how evaluative thoughts are formed; how rules of evidence are shaped amid deductive and inductive possibilities; and perhaps most important of all, the way questions are generated according to whether and which variables are assumed to be dichotomous, cardinal, or ordinal. Under most conditions that syntax can attach itself as a means of interpretation and guidance to nearly any set of problems. That is what makes it a genuine template.

For example, consider Woodrow Wilson (a Presbyterian) at Versailles. One sees, in this case, the Calvinist backdrop brought to U.S. foreign policy life, as James Kurth put it, in Wilson’s “relentless opposition to the Habsburg Monarchy (the very embodiment of hierarchy and community, tradition and custom, and the only Roman Catholic great power) in the name of self-determination, which was an individualist . . . conception . . . ; and in his insistence upon the abstraction of collective security, as written down in the Covenant of the League of Nations.” All of this, with its dichotomous formulation of options and its deductive bias, seemed matter-of-factly normal and obvious to Wilson and to most Americans at the time, but did so only “to a people growing up in a culture shaped at its origins by Protestantism, rather than by some other religion.”[8]

Rest assured, the matter did not end with Wilson or World War I. The six examples that follow are all of post-World War II provenance, yet they differ substantively: understanding the USSR; controlling nuclear weapons; modernization theory; economic development praxis; the internationalization of consumerism; and democracy promotion. Despite their substantive variety, there is “unity in the manifold” here.

Example I: The Problem with the USSR

In Cold War days a debate ensued as to whether the problem we in the West had with the Soviet Union had mainly to do with the fact that it was Communist or the fact that it was Russian. Did the West face an ideologically driven adversary or a culture-driven one? Was the problem a discrete set of fairly modern ideas in the heads of the Soviet leadership, or some Russian thing deeper, older, more diffuse, and less formally articulated?

Most questions about complex issues that feature this sort of dichotomous arrangement are poor questions. It’s rarely one or the other, but usually some confluence of several factors. Nevertheless, the Communist explanation took pride of place over the Russian explanation in early Cold War years. The Communists believed certain things that were wrong, evil, contrary to human nature as divinely endowed. They vaulted communal interests over individual liberty; they concentrated power in a dictatorship rather than separated it; and they took a flexibly transactional approach to truth. They also had written texts, an ideology, that propounded these errors and evils; and they were armed, dangerous, and, above all—rather like the Devil—devious.

From an American point of view, therefore, the USSR was nearly the perfect enemy as a wrong-believing heathen power, and worse for being an apostate from a solidly Christian Europe. This para-theological approach helps to explain why otherwise intelligent people missed ample evidence of polycentric Communism displayed right before their eyes. Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger are still thought of as genius innovators for understanding that Communist China could be leveraged against Communist Russia, but the more relevant observation is summed up in a colloquially expressed question: What the hell took so long to work this out?

The question is pertinent because of arguably the worst mistake of U.S. Cold War policy: the Vietnam War. There were realist strategic arguments for taking a stand in Vietnam, but the main motive behind the ill-fated commitment to preserve a non-communist government in Saigon was the premise that North Vietnam was part of a monolithic international communist movement, and that the fall of South Vietnam, like the threatened fall of South Korea before it, would spell disaster ultimately on a global scale. That was not just how the war was “sold” by the political elite; it’s what most policymakers, senior and otherwise, really believed.

The ideological approach to analyzing the Soviets reflected Americans’ own affection for some of the worse features of its own ideological thinking. Not least of these was the two-valued orientation, as S.I. Hayakawa had famously put it in Language in Thought and Action in 1949. The old cliché that it takes one to know one was, in this case anyway, a source of woeful delusion. We presumed the Soviets were ideology-besotted, while we merely knew self-evident truths—just a bunch of simple, straightforward “’Merkins,” as Lyndon Johnson used to put it. The possibility that both sides were products of discrete and protracted historical-cultural developments seemed not to occur.

Those few American who were expert in Russian history and culture tended to the other side of the debate, and some did not fail to notice the irony of an American ideological pot calling the Soviet kettle a Communist shade of black. Stalin’s Georgian origins aside, the USSR was to them a Russian Empire in socialist disguise. They saw more continuity than discontinuity in Moscow’s behavior over time, and now that the Soviet Union is Russia again, the culture-based view clearly looks in retrospect to have been far more correct than not. One striking example of continuity from pre-Soviet times into Soviet times and back out again is the world-class Russian penchant for official lying.[9] Other examples, such as the instinct of officials to steal from the state—which bears a certain kind of logic in a situation where first the czar and then the proletariat party claimed to own everything—are not scarce.

Nevertheless, the culture-first school of analysis played second fiddle at the time, and the reason is embarrassingly obvious in retrospect: The mistaken if widely shared American view that it was Communism alone or overwhelmingly that made the USSR what it was as an adversary flowed from Americans’ own penchant to see the world through a highly abstract Manichean lens. Recall that in 1955 Secretary of State John Foster Dulles famously asserted that, “neutrality has increasingly become obsolete and, except under very exceptional circumstances, it is an immoral and shortsighted conception.” In other words, it’s my way or the highway between the “free world” and the “communist world,” and there could be no legitimate third or fourth world in between. That is exactly the kind of two-valued, zero-sum thinking that underlay the key premise behind the Vietnam War.

The two-valued orientation remains with us. On September 21, 2001, at another moment of American “exceptionalist” arousal, President George W. Bush said, “Every nation, in every region, now has a decision to make. Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.” This was a fully ecumenical sentiment: A week before then-Senator Hillary Clinton had said: “Every nation has to either be with us, or against us. Those who harbor terrorists, or who finance them, are going to pay a price.” And so on and on…and on: To pick one more example out of dozens, on May 16, 2017, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told the other nations of the world gathered at Turtle Bay, “You either support North Korea, or you support us. You have to choose, you have to pick a side.”

This is how Americans, of whatever ethnic origin, tend to talk—before the Cold War, during the Cold War, and since the Cold War—because this is how most Americans tend to think, educated ones as well as less-educated ones. The American two-valued orientation as applied to world affairs is not a class marker. It is culturally embedded across classes, the observable exceptions proving the proverbial rule.

Example II: Nuclear Strategy and Arms Control

In the decades after nuclear weapons were invented, Americans set about understanding how they—and their evolving systems of delivery—affected military strategy and geopolitics writ large. The effort created something between a cottage industry and a guild in the United States, leaving in its wake hundreds of books, thousands of essays, and no shortage of classified and unclassified reports.

Despite manifold disagreements and varied perspectives, the overwhelming bias in the early period of this effort was what it is fair to call positivist-universalist in character. One can see this bias vividly in the development of game theory, a mathematically based approach to the logic of strategic interaction. The basic idea was that the weapons and their delivery systems pronounced their own impact according to a universally applicable logic. Cold metallic facts drove their own implications such that human decision-makers in different cultures would understand the basic characteristics of these weapons systems in the same way, and so reach the same basic conclusions about their meaning and utility. Americans, Soviets, British, French, Chinese, and others would therefore be able to read the meaning of all the others’ words and deeds without much muss and fuss. In other words, there was only one truth and one truth only about nuclear weapons, and a person either had that truth or didn’t have it.

It was on the basis of this core epistemological assumption that Robert McNamara, President Kennedy’s Secretary of Defense, and others developed a game theoretical approach to arms control. The central concept, before the age of counterforce complicated things, was that nuclear weapons could not be used as an adjunct to any form of political or ideological ambition because the level of destruction they would cause would overwhelm any rational actor’s calculation of costs and benefits in favor of non-use. This became known as the condition of mutual assured destruction, in the shadow of which claims that forms of strategic nuclear superiority were stigmatized as meaningless. This understanding soon evolved from recognition of a condition into doctrine in the American mind, and the word doctrine is used here advisedly.

It followed in McNamara’s thinking, displayed in a 1968 book titled Essence of Security, that a plateau of mutual sufficiency would eventually be reached in the buildup of nuclear forces, after which no logic would exist to building more since superiority in nuclear weaponry was a logical non-sequitur. It would then be possible for the U.S. and Soviet governments to negotiate a condition of stable parity that would reinforce the supposedly universally understood predicate of mutual assured destruction. That condition of stability precluded robust efforts at missile defense, for anything that threw assured destruction into doubt was deemed destabilizing.

This calculation was the basis of U.S. arms control thinking well into the 1970s, and it explains parsimoniously the outcome of the SALT I negotiations: an effort to establish parity in offensive forces and to proscribe defenses through the ABM Treaty. But two problems soon arose. The first was technological: the advent of counterforce complicated the assumptions of stable assured destruction. But the second was more daunting: Soviet behavior did not conform to the pattern of behavior predicted by the theory. Specifically, when the Soviet arsenal reached rough parity with the U.S. arsenal, the Soviets did not acknowledge any plateau, but kept building.

The high priests of arms control doctrine were thus confronted with a challenge. Most responded by doubling down on the theory, explaining away observed Soviet behavior with increasingly ornate excuses that resembled panicked Ptolomaic astronomers trying to explain away Copernicus.

Not everyone bought into the doctrine. As noted above, Nathan Leites at the RAND Corporation suggested as early as 1951 that different historical experiences, languages, and religious views might lead some people to see the same facts—in this case facts about nuclear weapons systems—differently from others.[10] Several years later, Jack Snyder at Columbia University followed Leites by coining the term “strategic culture,” which he defined as the

sum total of ideals, conditional emotional responses, and patterns of habitual behavior that members of the national strategic community have acquired through instruction or imitation and share with each other with regard to . . . strategy.

Snyder argued that individuals within the USSR were socialized into a specific mode of thinking, the persistence of which qualified as a manifestation of a “culture” rather than mere policy.

Later still Snyder’s Columbia colleague Robert Legvold published an influential essay at the very cusp of the 1979 SALT II debate in which he showed that U.S. and Soviet strategic doctrines were not the same, and laying out how those differences affected analysis of the SALT II Treaty’s terms.[11]

In other words, contrary to early assumptions, nuclear weapons did not pronounce their own single uncluttered meaning; the range of meanings was culture-bound and multiple, not monadic and universal. Many Americans had a hard time with this idea and persisted in believing in the original formulation long after any evidence supported doing so. Indeed, many insisted even decades later that if the United States could deter the Soviet Union during the Cold War, then it did not matter if Iraq or Iran or North Korea got nuclear weapons because we could easily deter use of these much smaller and more vulnerable-to-preemption arsenals, as well—deter them whether they threatened their neighbors rather than the United States, as if that were for practical purposes the same thing.[12]

This superimposition of Cold War conditions onto circumstances and cultures radically different from those of the U.S.-Soviet competition during the Cold War illustrates the bias of the two-valued orientation and the penchant to seize upon abstract one-size-fits-all solutions to complex problems. It vividly manifests the Manichean orientation: Either deterrence exists or it doesn’t exist, and there is no third possibility. If the weapons are so destructive as to make their use irrational, then, since political leaders are rational, cultural differences and details of context are irrelevant, and deterrence will manifestly prevail. There is, in other words, truth and there is falsehood, and no nuance worth its salt exists to muddle reality in between the two. This is how priests and other clerics think, not how analysts are supposed to think.

Example III: Modernization Theory

When it comes to cottage industries and guild-like academic/policy science niches, modernization theory generated about as much ink as did strategic weapons theory in the 1950s and 1960s. The reason is straightforward: The global swath of the Cold War meant that newly independent countries squeezed from the dilapidated wombs of European colonial empires were “in play.” The reigning theory was that communism thrived on discontent caused by poverty and exploitation, punctuated by the executive/administrative weakness of most new formally sovereign entities.It should therefore be U.S. policy to promote the modernization of traditional societies emerged into national freedom in order to protect then from communist subversion. An example of such thinking pervades a 1962 book by President Kennedy’s Secretary of State, Dean Rusk, titled Winds of Freedom.

The lion’s share of policy concern was economic development in order to overcome poverty, but modernization was understood even then to be about more than economics. Societies and their polities had to become modern too, or at any rate were likely to swept along toward modernity whether they liked it or not once economic development took hold. The often-unstated assumption of the literature was that there was but one integrated socio-economic path to full-bore modernization out of traditional society. Some societies were further advanced along this road while others were further behind, but there was only one path: That is what the supposed laws of history or social science, according to one’s tastes, ordained.

There was nothing particularly American or Anglo about this assumption; nor was there anything new in it. In Würzburg, Franconia, in the 1744 Residenz of the Schönborn prince-bishops, there is a magnificent fresco ceiling painting above a spacious spiral stairway by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo called “Allegory of the Planets and Continents,” completed in 1752. In the painting all the cultures of the earth are looking toward—and seem to be making their way to—the epicenter of culture and refinement, which just happens to be in Würzburg. The cultures are ranked from primitive to refined by their distance from the epicenter, such that Teipolo’s rendition of native Americans, for example, is pretty far down the wall. But the assumption painted into the whole is that they, like every other culture, are on the road to Franconia, and one day, if they keep the ideal of the Schönborn prince-bishops in mind, they too will get there—allegorically speaking, of course. Everyone would be Catholic, yes; but in the material splendor of the Residenz one could be forgiven for presuming that an afterthought. These were worldly men and women.

The point is not just about Western conceit or materialism, but about the presumably singular road to this-worldly refinement. That same presumption became formalized in the 19th century under the Three Age System theory, from whence it passed into the 20th-century modernization literature. A good broad example, focused on the Middle East, is Daniel Lerner’s influential 1958 book The Passing of Traditional Society.

It was assumed, too, that as modernization proceeded, superstition—also known to the divines of Western secular modernity as traditional forms of religion—would melt away before the power of scientific rationality, its attendant depredations and excuses for inequality and exploitation with it. Religious institutions would become privatized as in the West, and benign secularity would reign supreme. Insofar as it persisted, religion would become more “sophisticated,” turned essentially into a form of communal therapy in which the old theology became a respected if sometimes embarrassing vestige of times passed. In other words, everyone would have his own culturally specific version of weekend Unitarianism, in which what used to be ritual was transformed into mere ceremony. This general thesis of what it meant to become modern adorns in a minor key the late Peter Berger’s justly famous 1967 book The Sacred Canopy.

As with strategic nuclear doctrine, the main problem with modernization theory (and its corollary about religion) was that a pesky reality refused to keep pace. It turned out that modernization was neither ineluctable nor, where it seemed to be occurring, uniform. It turned out that achieving the Weberian characteristics of a modern state—a prerequisite for Western-style democracy and complex market capitalism—came easier to some cultures than to others. Japan figured it out in the 19th century and some heretofore traditional societies on Europe’s fringe did, too, Finland being a very good example. But much of the world remained within traditional patrimonial social structures. These structures were, and still are, not just different in degree on some stretched out unitary timeline; they are different in kind. Trying to export modern forms of democracy and market capitalism to tribal-patrimonial societies is a little like trying to attach a standard bicycle rack to a camel’s back. You can perhaps tie it up there with effort, but it won’t work very well and it won’t stay there for long.

In due course, even modernization theory’s analysis of religion fell to pieces. Among other scholars, Ernst Gellner showed how in many Muslim societies upward mobility (associated with greater literacy, urbanization, education, and labor specialization) correlated with greater piety and stricter levels of observance, not the reverse.[13] He and others analyzed this phenomenon under the rubric of neofundamentalism, which showed that the sociological location of religious institutions within cultures varies. Martin Marty at the University of Chicago created the Fundamentalism Project to record the varieties on a global scale, and wiser observers, including Peter Berger, changed their minds to more carefully reevaluate the range of linkages between modernization and religion.[14]

But so powerful were the initial unilinear/universalist “catholic” assumptions of modernization theory that, as with strategic nuclear theory, some people woke up very late to the collapse of their doctrine. I recall Madeleine Albright intoning with surprise sometime in the mid-1990s that, yes, somehow religion was still a powerful force in political life in much of the world. This was at least a dozen years after Professor Lewis had proclaimed “The Return of Islam” in the January 1976 issue of Commentary, after religious nationalism in South Asia and elsewhere had already become obvious facts of life to those paying attention to the non-Western fringes of global geopolitics, and after libraries already bulged with new analyses of these and other cases. I was embarrassed for her catching the tailwind of the Zeitgeist so many years after its headwinds had passed through. Of course, she was hardly the only self-blinded dyed-in-the-wool secularist to do so.

[1] The original essay took two forms, both of which remain accessible on the internet: “Can Americans Count to Three?” The American Interest, March 9, 2018 and “The Anglo-Protestant Basis of U.S. Foreign Policy,” FPRI E-Note, February 13, 2018 which was in turn the basis for “The Anglo-Protestant Basis of U.S. Foreign Policy: Examples and Evidence,” Orbis (Winter 2017-18). I since discovered that one of these versions was translated into Arabic and posted by the Harmoon Center for Contemporary Studies, Damascus, June 22, 2018.

[2] See Voegelin, Political Religions (1986).

[3] That scholar was James Kurth; see his “The Protestant Deformation,” Orbis (Spring 1998), updated and refined at my bidding as, “George W. Bush and the Protestant Deformation,” The American Interest (Winter 2005). I kept my schema to myself because, as an observant Jew, it felt awkward to make a critical argument implicating a Christian religious view to a mostly Christian audience. Once Professor Kurth, not just a Protestant but a deacon of his Episcopalian church, made an even more searing argument of a similar kind, my concern abated. Hence my articles and essays since have included “Missionary Creep in Egypt,” The American Interest (Autumn 2013); “Reflections on the 9/11 Decade,” The American Interest Online, September 1, 2011; “Die bewaffneten Missionare,” Die Zeit, January 30, 2003; and some others.

[4] Note particularly Walter A. McDougall, The Tragedy of American Foreign Policy (2016) and, earlier, his Promised Land, Crusader State (1998). Others who have expressed a piece of the template include William Inboden, Religion and American Foreign Policy, 1945-1960: The Soul of Containment (2008); Jonathan Herzog, The Spiritual-Industrial Complex (2011); and Andrew Preston, Sword of the Spirit, Shield of Faith (2013). Even Henry Kissinger once let slip comments in this regard; note this remark from “Stability in Iraq and Beyond”, Washington Post, January 21, 2007: “Covert operations should not be confused with missionary work.”

[5] The Enlightenment’s contribution to the mix includes preeminently a ratification of the universalism inherent in Christianity, but also its bringing the “Age of Reason” to bear on early Protestantism—both of them comingled 16th-century developments. How to square the developing Enlightenment faith in science with the still-new faith in the Protestant God was a tricky task, which different Protestant professions handled differently. Exactly how that proceeded, however, is beyond the scope of this essay.

[6] Gerson speaking during an NPR interview in 2006, quoted in Brian Murphy, “Post columnist wrote Bush speeches after 9/11,” Sacramento Bee, November 20, 2022, p. 8B.

[7] Kevin Phillips’ The Cousins’ War (1999) moots this argument, but takes it on a long and different, and I think shallower, journey than he might have.

[8] Kurth, “The Protestant Deformation,” p. 11.

[9] Illustrated in George Walden, “Through the Mist,” The American Interest (July-August 2017).

[10] Nathan Leites, “The Soviet Strategic Culture: Implications for Limited Nuclear Options,” RAND Corporation, 1951.

[11] Robert Legvold, “U.S. and Soviet Strategic Doctrine and SALT,” Survival (January-February 1979).

[12] I had not one but at least half a dozen headache-inducing discussions with Zbigniew Brzezinski on this point, both “in the round” at the Zbiginars he ran regularly at SAIS and privately, just the two of us, in his office. See my, “Culture and Deterrence,” Foreign Policy Research Institute E-Note, August 25, 2006.

[13] A key text is Gellner, Muslim Society (Cambridge University Press, 1981).

[14] See Gellner’s short but brilliant book Postmodernism, Reason, and Religion (1992).