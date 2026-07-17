Dear TRPers,

Yesterday afternoon’s post was sort of a mess….typos, a brainfart or two, some lyrical inelegance. Sorry, but I told you I was tired and well-dry.

So, if per chance you set aside yesterday’s email to read later, I urge you to go instead into the archive and read the fixed and improved version. Please. (I have not changed the title, so it should be easy to find at the top of the heap.)

I’ll try to exercise more care and discipline in future…

AMG