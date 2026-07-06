The early bird may get the worm, but it’s the second mouse that gets the cheese. Snap, snap; right? Well, truth to tell, in my experience, later birds are pretty well fed, too, at least around here at Chicken Belch Farms; and mice, I am told, are not even particularly partial to cheese.

But never mind, we’re not being literal here. We’re trying to preface a point, which is that sometimes it pays to wait 22 years, or even longer, before getting around to reading a book that’s been residing on one of your shelves all that time. Why? Because with ample enough post-publication hindsight it may be possible to discover both the merits and the misses in a book that, had it been read near to the time of publication, would have remained a cornucopia of unprovable mysteries. It’s a terrible thing to read ahead to the climax of a mystery potboiler, because foreknowledge of the ending spites one’s own enjoyment as well as the author’s best intent. No so, perhaps, with letting an out-spinning reality change the way one would read a scholarly book that’s been shelf-sitting itself, in the first case to hand soon to be identified, since the latter part of the first Bush 43 Administration. Delay, in its own stealthy way, can be intellectually economical, sometimes at least.

A Brief Huntingtonian Meditation

What book? Samuel P. Huntington’s final published book, from Simon & Schuster in 2004, the one after The Clash of Civilizations, entitled Who Are We?: The Challenges to America’s National Identity.[1]

As some readers may recall, this book was born into no small amount of controversy, especially among the center-left and outright left domains of academia and the American commentariat at large. Why? Because it questioned the postmodernist ideological premise that all of social reality is constructed and so is readily malleable to well-intentioned public policy, should the well-intentioned manage to get their hands on the great wheel that turns Federal policy, that nothing to do with the nexus of allele clusters and historical experience—composing the epigenetic juggernaut of culture—could constitute any significant barrier to the success of said well-intentioned social engineering. Jumping off from the core gist of the aforecited—look below at footnote number 1—2000 book Huntington co-edited with Lawrence Harrison, Culture Matters: How Values Shape Human Progress, as well as from the deepest ambition of The Clash—namely to reintroduce classic considerations of cultural history into contemporary analysis in political science and international relations epistemology—Huntington believed that culture (subculture, too) was neither mere, easily overcome by social engineering, nor dismissible for practical purposes when designing actual and detailed as opposed to aspirational and operationally ham-fisted social policies.

This is neither the time nor the place to delve deeply into the book, but only to suggest a few passing thoughts about it and the debate it ignited. First, for all the long-persisting frothing calumny heaped upon Huntington’s supposed intentions, he was no racist, no scoundrel patriot or WASP chauvinist; hell, he wasn’t even ever a Republican![2] He was a scholar and a gentleman in the best sense of those terms, led by his search for truth and understanding, however ideologically inconvenient it may have been for some onlookers.[3] This was a man who in his day could write, “A value that is normally good is not necessarily optimized when it is maximized,” a truism in convoluted locution that Mae West had pre-refuted several decades earlier, to wit: “Too much of a good thing can be wonderful.” (But then W.C. Fields once described Ms. West as “a plumber’s idea of Cleopatra.” Never mind.) Huntington felt a professional duty to seek and speak truth to pretense and posturing in a world full of both, just as another scholar we’ll meet just below, Hans Morgenthau, called on his peers to find and hold their moral ground so as to exercise recursivity in the face of deceptions from truth no matter their source.

Second, Huntington exemplified the verity that even native intelligence is less useful to scholars than their orientation to the subject matter. Scholars need to respect the difficulty of their chosen problem set, and know the limits of their ability to probe the social mind without some miraculous Archimedean third point with which to validate their perceptions. He was deeply suspicious of all Procrustean assumptions that over-simplified matters. It was not lost on him, for example, that despite significant differences between them, in at least one pertinent sense postmodernism’s anti-foundationalist conceit mirrored that of Marx’s relativistic and well as materialist sociology of knowledge. Social engineering, whether by dint of no-holds-barred proletariat revolution or of gentler Great Society mien, or of “nudging,” the same basic impulse later made suitable for well-dressed bourgeois do-gooders without explicit ideological portfolio, was still a pickleball court too far for Huntington. He never scorned the possibility of progress, while recognizing its tortuously slow pace and vulnerability to regression, and he was never a card-carrying neoconservative like Nat Glazer, Irving Kristol, and others he knew and respected because he had never been a young radical seeking post-middle age repentance. But like his Harvard colleague David Landes (who wrote the first chapter of Culture Matters), he did not believe history to be so light a topcoat that it could be readily tossed aside as prelude to a pseudo-messianist crusade or two. No, the work was hard and certainty in it was ever elusive. It took a kind of self-mesmerizing magic, Huntington and Landes agreed, to counterfeit the mantle of science into a would-be guarantee of unerring societal manipulation.[4]

So in Who Are We? Huntington tried, as always, to tell the unvarnished truth as he saw it, and what he saw was that too much Hispanic immigration too fast into the United States would crush America’s core classically liberal Enlightenment-wombed political culture at a time when the traditional gatekeepers of the Anglo-Protestant culture that underlay it were unable or unwilling to array strong incentives to assimilation into the value-laden attitudes that ultimately sustained those institutions. Under such circumstances Huntington described Hispanic immigrant communities not as immigrant communities like those many before them so much as diasporic communities, as such less likely to assimilate into the general political culture.

In that light Huntington set up his analysis via a typology of putative consequences, should then-recent demographic trends continue unabated. His typology consisted of four basic scenarios, plus a CYA mishmash of a fifth (social scientists will be social scientists, humble to a well-deserved fault).

To radically summarize Huntington’s descriptions, the first scenario was that America could lose its core culture and become functionally, or dysfunctionally depending on ones tastes and values, multicultural. The second was that America could be functionally bifurcated into English- and Spanish-speaking parts, which might supplement or substitute for old racial cleavages. The third was that threats to core identity could stimulate a reactionary movement “by native white Americans to revive the discarded and discredited racial and ethnic concepts” of a semi-pseudo bloodline form of national identity. The fourth was that Americans of all races and ethnicities might join together to revive the Anglo-Protestant core culture, meaning “a recommitment to America as a deeply religious and primarily Christian country.” The fifth was some unanticipatable combination of these scenarios or something else Huntington hadn’t thought of. In all of this Huntington emphasized “the importance of Anglo-Protestant culture,” not “the importance of Anglo-Protestant people” for American identity. Anyone could embrace the culture; the question was would this huge new surge of culturally alien immigration learn and embrace it, or not.

If you read into the book you soon see that Huntington despaired of scenarios one and two, and especially three, but realistically discounted the likelihood of his preferred outcome, scenario four. Indeed, he worried that scenario three was the most likely extrapolation of then current trends. On page 20 he wrote of

an America that would exclude, expel, or suppress people of other racial, ethnic, and cultural groups. Historical and contemporary experience suggest that this is a highly probable reaction from a once dominant ethnic-racial group that feels threatened by the rise of other groups. It could produce a racially intolerant country with high levels of interethnic and interracial conflict.

“Highly probably reaction,” Huntington wrote. Pace his critics then and since, Huntington clearly did not welcome such a future. He was no Trumpian herald, in any sense. He merely looked reality in the face, and wrote what he saw.

Huntington has not been alone in this even if he was well ahead of the scholarly curve, as he was earlier in his career on so many other curves. As already noted, Frank Fukuyama, who contributed a chapter to Culture Matters, addressed the issue of identity in his 2018 book Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment. He disagreed with Huntington’s pessimism concerning Mexican immigrant assimilation into the dominant Anglo-Protestant culture, but he passed over Huntington’s analytical distinction between immigrant and diasporic communities. Mexicans, a uniquely homogenous mestizo people amid the Hispanic world, may well be assimilable even under gatekeeper-abandoned circumstances; but will pretty large numbers of Maya-, Nahua-, and Garifuna-speakers from Central America follow suit?

By 2018, as well, William A. Galston published Anti-Pluralism: The Populist Threat to Liberal Democracy, a Yale University Press book drafted, like Fukuyama’s, a decade after the Great Recession and the rise of the Tea Party movement. Galston was not shy: The failure of the American political order, and particularly that part of it represented by the Democratic Party, to grasp the political clout of the backlash against all forms of political incumbency generated by allowing and even encouraging American capital and manufacturing jobs to flow overseas, even as hordes of culturally alien immigrants flowed into the United States legally and otherwise, is what got Donald Trump elected President in November 2016.

This was eminently preventable; all it took on the latter score was reviewing seriously the wayward state of play that evolved within immigration/asylum policies after the 1986 Simpson-Mazzoli Act and the Reagan “amnesty,” taking Huntington seriously eighteen years later—whatever micro-errors he may have made in the book[5]—and acting accordingly. Despite several attempts along the way, not least that of the Gang of Eight in 2013, U.S. political leadership failed to move the stone under either Democratic or Republican leadership, proving yet again that no good deed goes unrequited if not also unpunished.

The larger points here are two-fold. First, what a load of irresponsible hogwash goes on display whenever politicians claim that a problem, even problems summed to a full-blown crisis, was not anticipatable, thus excusing their passivity or cowardice, or both. Of course events cannot be anticipated by those who don’t know how and don’t try to anticipate them. Obviously, that observation is not limited to domestic policy issues.

Second, some things, on the other hand, really aren’t anticipatable. Huntington could not have seen clearly 22 years ago how the twinned erosion of deep literacy and the rise of the cyberlution would combine to mythicize the American mentality and suffuse both illiberal Right and illiberal Left in fantasies of magical efficacy. He could not reasonably have been expected to foresee that a politically dominant plurality of We the People would revert to a stage of mythic consciousness wherein all conceptual understandings plummet asymptotically toward zero and more primitive and primal emotionalized tics masquerading as thoughts give pride of place to the racial, ethnic, and gender components of identity. This is the real, deeper reason that immigration/asylum policy has become the great third-rail of U.S. politics, and the reason that primitive skin-tone racism has been making a regrettable comeback along side it. So even having all but predicted it, Huntington still could not have foreseen rising U.S. officials giving the Hitlergruss at January 2025 Inauguration celebrations, someone like the Border Patrol’s Greg Bovino plotting to expel nearly a third of the U.S. population based on their skin tones, or 700 members of the Patriotic Front marching in masks on the National Mall his past Saturday, July 4. He could not have foreseen any of this, but were he still with us, approaching his 100th birthday, he would recognize the signs of his own anticipations for what they are.

A Brief Morgenthauian Meditation

Beyond Huntington’s 22-year old book and two 8-year old books from Fukuyama and Galston, a fourth old book deserves mention, not just on account of its content and lessons to be learned therefrom, but because of what recently interrogating the book taught me anew about the unreliability of AI bots, and something of the specific nature of that unreliability. The book is The Decline of Democratic Politics by Hans Morgenthau, published by the University of Chicago Press in 1962. I’ve had it in my collection since at least 1990, perhaps earlier—whenever it was that the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia moved offices and the librarian at the time ruthlessly tossed a lot of old stuff accumulated from the time of the Institute’s founding in 1955. But I had never sat down and read it through. Why?

This book, like two others published at the same time by the same publisher, consists of essays Morgenthau had published over many years, some going back to the mid-war 1940s. The Decline of Democratic Politics was named Volume I. The other two volumes were entitled The Impasse of American Foreign Policy and The Restoration of American Politics. Each volume had an apparent theme, and within the books other apparent themes determined the listed subparts of the whole. The thematic divisions were not entirely arbitrary, but Morgenthau wrote so much on so many topics that a reader in the 1990s and thereafter, contemplating a book published in 1962 composed of essays published a little or much earlier, could be excused for supposing the material something other than optional.

I did not sense a particular need to read through Volume I, or to acquire volumes II and III, because Morgenthau was a well-known quantity thanks to his seminal opus Politics Among Nations: The Struggle for Power and Peace, which was published in 1948 and which by the time I was doing my IR Ph.D. at Penn was in its fourth or fifth printing as the ur-textbook on the subject. We in that Ph.D. program all knew the book, and wasn’t that enough Morgenthau to read with so much other IR literature exploding out around us, some of it, seemingly for a moment, even interesting? (In retrospect little of it actually was.)

Morgenthau was the archetypal realist, really the postwar founder of IR as a polyglot budding social science discipline (political science+history+ sociology+anthropology+economics+the area study of you choice, spice with a little philosophy and some literature if you dared, and push frappe). Fortunately, in my view, he was one of a still-philosophical mien, bucking the temptations of the quantitative and the late-to-the-American-academic-party sirens of positivism that caused the great schisms which have ever since disorganized our scholarly knowledge of social and political life. He was, for example, capable of sentences like these from pages 14-15 of The Decline of Democratic Politics:

The moral dilemma of history, like its intellectual counterpart, is existential. They can be mitigated but not resolved. Both grow out of the nature of man and of history as man’s creation. In history man meets himself, and in his encounter with history he encounters again, magnified into superhuman proportions, the fallibility of his intellectual understanding and moral judgment that prevents him from completely understanding and adequately judging both history and himself

Rarely have humble sentiments been presented in such a highbrow manner, true; but presented they were, and Samuel Huntington, among others received of a proper classic education, affirmed them.

Political philosophy—and this is what Morgenthau seems to be referring to in the introduction to The Decline of Democratic Politics, though he is delinquently vague about it—got hacked into political science as an allegedly law-like positive science and what remained of philosophy as a narrowed discipline focused mostly on detonating its own inherited agenda and methodologies between the apparent panoptic heresies of Nietzsche and the infinitely regressing, infolding mysticisms of Wittgenstein’s language meditations. (Morgenthau called out Nietzsche by name, perhaps a bit unfairly, not Wittgenstein.) Meanwhile, classical economics, whose micro aspect had twinned usefully with both history and psychology, morphed into economics and eventually econometrics as another supposed law-like positive science, with its micro tradition going into occlusion and only many years later reviving, with a new coat of paint, into what is known today as behavioral economics.

My still-youthful instincts at the time told me that Morgenthau was better grounded and more to be trusted as he wrote along through the years on this, that, and this again, secure in his high academic status and his simultaneous appeal to the educated reading public (he wrote regularly for the New York Times Magazine, The New Republic, Commentary, and other likely suspects), than the computer scions of the brash quantitative priesthood avidly chasing foundation and Federal grant money and trying to look like physicists with a soul. I respected Morgenthau, and it mattered to me at the time that he sharply criticized U.S. policy in Vietnam on realist geopolitical grounds, not Marxoidish New Left grounds. He did so notably at the time of the major February 1965 escalation—even in televised debates with the likes of LBJ’s National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy—but also afterwards in numerous teach-ins and interviews. It did not hurt that he was a fellow Jew, an asylee from Germany who arrived in the United States in 1937 at the age of 33, who in his work and demeanor evinced subcultural sentiments to the side, so to speak, in line with my own (even though his family was Yekke and mine merely Ostjude[6]).

But I am losing the thread; I have been known to do that lately, alas. The plain fact, to come to the point supposing for a moment’s generosity that there is one to be found here, is that I am once again trying to thin my book collection, and while I would like to be as ruthless about the task now as have occasionally been before, I am not succeeding very well. Some of the books I earlier shed I now regret having shed, since I did not know then what I would become interested in now. Some of the ones I might shed to a library, or to Second Story Books in return for a credit against new purchases, I hesitate to shed on account of uncertainty about what three children and so-far-six grandchildren may in due course find useful. And the last barrier between continued possession and the out-box? Might the book have any use at all in the saga of the never-ending story, by design now, of The Age of Spectacle in its pre-halved manuscript version? And so we come to the conundrum of 1962’s The Decline of Democratic Politics.

What did Morgenthau mean by the decline of democratic politics? American democratic politics or democratic politics more broadly? Why ask? Because in Chapter 1, on page 75, of the of the comprehensive version of The Age of Spectacle manuscript this paragraph appears:

Affluence also begat alienation from politics understood as serious business. In modern materialist times political orders are like trees known best by their fruits, so as the expectation of abundant fruit became inured in most minds politics began to seem to many either a luxury or a bother. Rational improvidence went nicely with rational apathy concerning politics: During America’s great postwar economic boom the percentage of the eligible electorate who actually voted in presidential elections, after rising some in the early postwar period compared to before World War II, began a notable generational-churned downward trend starting in about 1972.

If Morgenthau made this point in the essay most likely to make points like that based on their titles, in number 28 (of 30) entitled “The Decline of the Democratic Process” within “Part V: The Integrity of Political Action,” then I would want to cite it as an early recognition of the relationship between the tendency of capitalist affluence to turn citizens toward their private affairs and away from those of the agora, and to generally trash tradition, including civic traditions for good and for ill, wherever it spreads. So I carefully read pages 380-389 and…..it wasn’t there. This essay, which appeared originally in the December 17, 1956 issue of The New Republic, focuses overwhelmingly on Morgenthau’s excoriation of President Eisenhower and Secretary of State Dulles. Why Eisenhower? It’s shocking at a time like ours to read Morgenthau complaining about the dearth of partisanship, about too much easy good feeling, too much mindless bipartisanship, and specifically about the two of them failing to educate the public about the deadly serious issues facing the United States in the world, which could not be faced successfully over time without an educated citizenry in democratic support of American interests. You almost have to pinch yourself to believe that Morgenthau was still in his right mind at age 54 to write such things. Of course he was, more or less. But there’s nothing whatsoever here about citizens turned toward their private affairs and away from those of the agora. So if not here, then where?

I had a choice: I could read most or, if necessary, all of the book to find what I was looking for or—please, you’re reading my mind at this point—I could take a shortcut and ask up-to-AI-snuff Lord Google where in the book I would find what I was searching for, thereby saving myself a few dozen hours (the text is 424 pages long, and dense). So I did that, and this is what I got:

Hans J. Morgenthau’s The Decline of Democratic Politics (the first volume of his Politics in the Twentieth Century Biblio) reflects his deep pessimism about the health of modern democracy Goodreads. He argued that democratic governance was deteriorating into bureaucratic mediocrity and citizen apathy [Springer Nature Link](https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s41111-017-0080-0, Cambridge University Press & Assessment). [1, 2, 3]

His choice of title centers on three core arguments:

· The Death of Active Citizenship: Morgenthau argued that citizens were becoming overly consumed with their private lives [Cambridge University Press & Assessment]. They engaged in the public sphere only sporadically, leaving decisions to political professionals and parochial interest groups [Cambridge University Press & Assessment]. [1]

· Tyranny of the Majority: He feared that modern democracy fostered an “equality without distinction” [Cambridge University Press & Assessment]. When all opinions are viewed as equally valid, standards for excellence disappear, and public policy caters to the lowest common denominator [Cambridge University Press & Assessment].

· Ineptitude in Foreign Policy: Morgenthau, a renowned political realist Wikipedia, believed that the fragmented authority and public passions inherent in democracies made them ill-equipped to handle the ruthless, power-driven realities of international relations and totalitarian threats Springer Nature Link. [1, 2]

Since only the third of these three core arguments appears even lightly on pp. 380-89 of the book, I then asked Lord Google another question: Where exactly, on what pages of The Decline of Democratic Politics, are these three core arguments discussed? Answer: pp. 380-89. Well, bullshit.

So if not there, then where? Having gotten no help from AI, I then looked up some of the sources Lord Google used to inform itself as to the answer to my questions. The Springer Nature link took me to some Chinese commentator I’ve never heard of on the matter of institutional weakness; on the matter of muted civic engagement, my main interest, it took me to Cambridge University Press, which then ferried me onward to a long, recondite September 2025 essay in The Review of International Studies by someone named Haro L. Karkour. Haro Karkour turns out to be a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Cardiff, “senior” despite the fact that in his photo he appears to be on the short side of forty years old!

That said, Karkour is right about Morgenthau’s views; but it is clear from reading his essay, “Revisiting the ‘darker side’ of democratic peace: Morgenthau, reflexivity, and the role of scholars in times of deception,” that he bases himself not on anything in The Decline of Democratic Politics, but mostly on Morgenthau’s The Purpose of American Politics, an actual real book, and not a collection of old essays, published in 1960. So Karkour is right but Lord Google is wrong about how he is right, and wrong with respect to its treatment of sources.

So I still don’t know why Morgenthau, or perhaps it was the editors at the University of Chicago Press, decided to title the book The Decline of Democratic Politics, except maybe that preparation of the three books of collected essays followed hard on The Purpose of American Politics—which was widely reviewed and got plenty of play—and there, indeed, Morgenthau did make the arguments Lord Google ascribed wrongly to his hand in The Decline of Democratic Politics. At least now I can cite The Purpose of American Politics on page 75 of The Age of Spectacle manuscript.

So then I can put The Decline of Democratic Politics into the out box? Not on your life: As it turns out, I cited something else from the book, many months ago, in The Age of Spectacle: essay/chapter 17, “The Tragedy of German-Jewish Liberalism,” on the co-dependent relationship between early modern middle classes and the emergence of classical liberalism. Morgenthau’s interests and insights were capacious, so who knows what other treasures lurk for me one day, maybe, to discover? Really glad now that I saved this book all these years.

An AI Coda

This “Etzky Petzky’s outing” has reaffirmed my suspicion of AI even when used as a supplement, let alone as a substitute, for old-fashioned research and thinking.[7] Consider: I’m looking for answers about a certain book written by a certain author, and the AI program I have access to sends me on a misleading goose chase that would have me invest trust in a few academics who I’ve never heard of, as if merely being an academic somewhere conveys iron-clad confidence in said academics’ competence, attention to detail, clarity of expression, and integrity. Anyone who’s ever hung around universities a fair bit must be howling with laughter at this point, and rightly so—especially so if they have ever read David Lodge’s hilarious 1984 novel Small World. But as to those who haven’t hung around universities a lot, and so who might take on faith the accuracy and honesty of someone with a Ph.D. in front of his or her name, I have two comments: You need to rethink your assumption; and as it happens Morgenthau speaks to that very matter in essay 24 of The Decline of Democratic Politics, “The Great Betrayal.” What was the great betrayal? Look up Charles Van Doren of Columbia University, and TV game show deceptions à la 1959, and you’ll find out. If you use AI to look it up, well, be careful. When it says in small print at the bottom of whatever is delivered to you that AI is experimental and may make mistakes, believe it.

Ah, but here is the budding, or burgeoning problem: To distinguish what can be believed and what should be held in skeptical suspension pending further interrogation one needs to have enough background experience to intuit machine error, even when the machines are built to be anthropomorphic in how they present to us, which means in essence how they write for us even when we’re not asking them to write something for us to present to others as if it were our own (Heaven Forfend). How does one acquire such background experience when it comes to subjects like Samuel Huntington or Hans Morgenthau or politics and social life and so on? Since nobody can experience these things directly, let alone history passed and gone directly, the way we acquire a general sense of things is by reading. And note that the quality of anyone’s reading competence resembles more than a tad the facility acquired little by little over time to master a musical instrument. The range of competence is vast; as The Age of Spectacle has been insistent, reading streets signs and menus is a world apart from deep reading extended narratives, non-fictional and fictional alike. What does this mean? It means that those who read least and least competently will be least likely to know when AI-dealt written material is in error. And that is just bound to widen the already great chasm between the genuinely educated and the unfortunately not, with all it implies about life quality and outcomes.

It’s also going to make life harder for English teachers. It has been easy for K-12 English teachers to spot AI fakes handed in as a student’s work, because the written style and syntax never match the student’s verbal characteristics. But when fakes outnumber genuine genuine writing efforts, and when the syntactical tedium of the fakes funnel back into verbal speech patterns, as they are already beginning to do, it’s going to become very hard to distinguish nourishing wheat from useless chaff.

Now take the measure of current trends and project that conclusion out a few years. Yikes, right? Yes, yikes, right. As ever more people get dumber as they read less, and read less competently—that word dumber used loosely, and not necessarily to mean biologically stupider—large-language model machines will appear to be getting smarter whether they actually are by some objective standard or not.

That’s not all you should believe, or know, about AI at its current levels of development, at least. If we pick through the voluminous literature on the matter, of every quality imaginable, three prominent observations stand forth.

First, AI bots, being commercial products that want to attract your use and attention for obvious business-related reasons, flatter you by using algorithmic data to tell you what you want to hear, and what you already believe is so. Some are more fawning than others, apparently, but, depending on the lassitude enabled by the precision of your questions or lack thereof, an AI bot will take the easy way out amid their massive training data, seeing to sate you quickly since they know that patience and cognitive endurance are socially wasting assets. In short, AI bots do not act differently from broadcast media generally, whose private/corporate business models bear basic similarities.

Second, observers have noted a kind of repetitive staleness in the syntax and sentence structures used by AI bots. One of the standout examples many have identified is this one: “It’s not A; it’s B,” or sometimes, “It’s not A; it’s not-A,” the opposite of A, the opposite of what you suppose. Veteran TRP and AoS readers will immediately recognize the latter variation as the seed of an astounding complex—that scintillating cognitive moment when an observer is heaved by some willful agent into a kind of limbo, not knowing if what he or she is seeing or hearing is what it seems to be, or is the opposite of it. Our classic examples from the AoS manuscript are the two-headed carnival calf con-plays of yore, and any and everything as designed from the old “Believe It or Not!” comic strip. Astounding complexes are the seeds of spectacle, understood as a neuro-cognitive phenomenon. A/not-A fits the definition exactly, but an AI bot’s not-A/B is a more demur, and hence subtler, version of the same manipulation. Am I saying that the cybertech corporations who design and pedal these products understand this, thanks to the services of the myriad whorish psych Ph.D.s they hire, so that they can appeal to you via the dopamine-dumping allure of spectacle? You know, it just might be so…..

Third, close observers have noticed that the longer the text one asks an AI bot to examine for qualities defined by a question, and the longer the answer the AI gives—or the longer the text a user asks it to produce to pass off as his or her own (Heaven Forfend again)—the more a kind of fatigue sets in, characterized by repetitive vocabulary, repetitive syntax, and increasingly frequent errors of similar scale or nature. I don’t really understand the specific dynamics here, but experts suggest that once an error occurs the bot’s program tends to double back and somehow absorb the flaw, so repeats it increasingly as it continues to perform.

People ordinarily do not do such things, if their reading and writing skills are reasonably mature, if, in other words, they have practiced the relevant skills well enough to make it into the orchestra, even if not as “first chair” cello or violin. Why? Well, the simple answer is because humans are conscious and machines are not.

Of course we still struggle to understand consciousness, but we seem to be struggling closer than ever to getting a handle on it. By all means read Andreas Kluth’s July 3 Bloomberg Opinion essay, entitled “We’re One Step Closer to Understanding Consciousness,” summarizing recent work by Izi Stoll, a neuroscientist at the Western Institute of Advanced Research in Denver and Asger Kirkby-Hinrup a Danish philosopher at Sweden’s Lund University.[8] Evidently, as I dimly understand it, our neurons operating as a complex system create sympathetic interference-pattern vibrations that use the dual mass-and-wave quality of photons to generate continuous emergent states that resemble inner-perceived holographic images—and that coherently linked stream of images is consciousness. (Aristotle’s claim that we cannot think without a picture-in-the-mind is vindicated!) The dynamic, say the researchers, is probabilistic not deterministic (Kant’s idealist noumena/phenomena distinction is vindicated!), and that this is not a metaphor but a biophysical process needing a cortex to happen (so much for the anti-facticity claims of postmodernist pseudo-epistemology!).

If this is even roughly correct, then unless AI capacities one day boast a cortex functionally similar to human ones—either by getting silicon to do what carbon does, or by somehow combining the two in clever micro-interfaces—AI bots will lack consciousness. That means, as explained in the AoS manuscript and elsewhere in the TRP archive, that AI bots will be capable of supplying only performative, not actual, answers, capable of syntactical verisimilitudes but not semantic ones, capable of novel juxtaposition but not genuine synthesis, and capable of aping human humor and wit but not of producing it de novo, or of enjoying it at all, ever.

I therefore remain confident that just as you cannot teach a puppet to work its own strings, as my elder (philosopher) son likes to say, you will never, I dare predict, come upon a typically “trained” AI bot who will jokingly admit, “I am a stochastic parrot, therefore I ain’t.” Ain’t gotta d’consciousness, that is. (Just what we all need, some of us anyway, another Descartes joke.) Basta!

[1] Between The Clash and Who Are We? came a co-edited book: Samuel P. Huntington & Lawrence E. Harrison, eds., Culture Matters: How Values Shape Human Progress (Basic Books, 2000). Although a volume of much merit, it doesn’t rate as a single-authored example of Huntingtoniana.

[2] See for example the long-persisting calumny of Carlos Lozada, “Samuel Huntington, a Prophet for the Trump Era,” Washington Post, July 18, 2017. Huntington died in 2008, so it was left to his student, Francis Fukuyama, to defend him from Lozada and others: See Fukuyama, Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2018), pp. 160-162, 196.

[3] I knew Sam as an editorial board member to two magazines I edited, The National Interest and The American Interest, and he was not just a masthead decoration in either case: He engaged and was engageable, was always helpful, was always encouraging, and always a friend. We also saw each other at a few TNI annual dinners at the Hay-Adams, and without fail he took the occasion to pull me aside for a private chat. I also knew him in between those two editorships as one of two dozen or so experts called to evaluate what I wrote for especially the first phase of the Hart-Rudman Commission (a.k.a. The United States Commission on National Security/21st Century); I recall a seminar, held I think in Monterey at the Naval Postgraduate School, at which Sam was not only present but rose to my defense in the face of some twistedly motivated criticism concerning my insistence that, yes, culture matters.

[4] Both probably knew of Michael Polanyi, “The Magic of Marxism” in Personal Knowledge: Toward a Post-Critical Philosophy (University of Chicago Press, 1958).

[5] There were several, but note in possible mitigation that Sam’s struggle with diabetes was taking a toll on his health as he approached his 80s. (He was born in April 1927, so he was 77 when Who Are We? was published.) I once encountered him in the bathroom of the Hay-Adams at a TNI dinner “shooting up” his insulin.

[6] A translation for those who require one: Yekke is a slang Yiddish term meaning German Jew, “yekke” being a slight corruption of the German word for jacket—jacke—since German Jews, whether Orthodox or newly Reform, had a reputation for formality in dress and, supposedly, pomposity in manner. Ostjude—meaning “eastern Jew”—in return so to speak, was the lightly derogatory term that German-speaking Jews in Germany and Austro-Hungary reserved for usually more religious and what then seemed less progressive Yiddish-speaking Jews in Eastern Europe. These attitudinal differences persist among American Jews, but have been greatly diminished by years of micro-identity corrosive historical experience.

[7] My stepmother used to use the phrase “Etzky Petzky’s outing” to describe a blundering aimless meander, usually in a car driven by my father, but applicable to any time-consuming pointless expenditure of energy and effort. I asked her once where this Yiddish-sounding idiom came from. She just said she got it from her father, who came to the east side of London from somewhere in Lithuania in the late 19th century (she was born in 1903, I think). It’s probably a slight re-pronunciation of “Itzkie Pitzski,” an old idiom meaning roughly “dinky little Isaac” referring to a high-energy troublemaking little kid. How “outing” got attached to this idiom no one seems to know; probably a private and little-circulated innovation.

[8] …..which I received, with gratitude, from my Singaporean friend Sanjit Maitra.