Allow a throat-clearing prolegomena, please, before we get down to the business of this essay, since it has been a long time between genuinely original posts here at The Raspberry Patch—last week’s two-part essay, whatever its merits, being mostly a re-run from the past—and I sense a need to account for the lapse. I’ve simply run dry of inspiration of the essayist kind since April 14th’s “The Three Faces of the Iran War,” a hiatus unseen since the medical adventure I experienced back in July what with my knee replacement surgery “and,” as the Brits say about 1066, “all that.” Nothing like that applies this time to explain my latest lapse, although I confess that my protracted ordeal in finally digesting and disposing of a previous week’s worth of matzah did feel a bit like an operation (we’ll not pursue that tack further, rest assured).

No; instead, the Iran War’s falling into a kind of sitzkreigish somnambulance, with the Strait of Hormuz not wholly closed but not exactly open either just to punctuate the nauseating limbo of the moment, the springtime joys of readying the gardens here at Antebedlam and Chicken Belch Farms for their seasonal duties, some mildly time-consuming editing work I elected to do for a dollop of actual real money, and above all the sheer multiple intersecting discombobulations of the political moment (e.g., the Administration’s galactic-scale indictment lie concerning the Southern Poverty Law Center, wherein a possibly justifiable gripe about the SPLC’s banking tergiversations was somersaulted by the usual suspects into a claim that it deliberately created racism where there was none—as if…..—just to justify its existence and fundraising prospects; its stated intention to revoke the citizenship of thousands of naturalized U.S. citizens; the announcement that the State Department was going to put Donald Trump’s picture on new U.S. passports; and multiple related petty subversions of everyday would-be-normal life too numerous even to list) combined to stun me into temporary nonplussery.

I don’t mean that I was completely nonplussed; I was able to speak. But written and oral language have different qualities, and one writes essays; one does not speak them—the point being that I have been unable to hit upon an essay topic that whet my curiosity, seemed likely to appeal upon disgorgement to at least some readers, and challenged my literary imagination—the last of these stimuli to write being a merely desirable but not an obligatory one. The problem was not no options to write about but, as already suggested, too many: If the aforementioned discombobulations were not enough, orbiting around in my head along side them was a backlog of earlier short-half-life prickly scintillations such as Melania’s April 9 six-minute “What you mean we, Kimosabe?” act in the White House Cross Hall, and oldest on my news pantry shelf, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s February 20 remark to the Economic Club of Dallas that, according to Eleanor Pringle writing in the February 23 Fortune, he “had a feeling” after the Supreme Court struck down the legality of most of Trump’s tariff impositions earlier that day, that $175 billion “raised under the IEEPA might be lost to the American people for good.” Bessent’s remark raised the bar for projectile, somersaulting mendacity even higher than it already was, since (1) the $175 billion was not raised by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of December 27, 1977 but rather despite and in plain legal contravention of that act, and (2) since the money, collected by the Customs Service, a part of the Department of Homeland Security since 2003, probably never even made it to the Treasury, but instead constitutes even as I write a massive slush fund to be tippled over at will into the accounts of ICE and the Border Patrol, also within the DHS structural framework. Bessent’s spin-whore mouth, on February 20 and since on the matter of the IEEPA, has resembled a hippo’s tail during an act of intestinal discharge. But that’s just my idiosyncratic opinion.

While trying to triage the incessant flapdoodle of the Trump 2.0 Administration I have waited for an actual single-topic essay to gestate and pronounce itself in my head—and now, finally, it has. As it happens my inspiration leads away from a flurry of foreign/national security policy commentary, as manifested by a thicket of recent TRP essays—the two-part “The Amateurs’ War” essay on March 9, “From MAGA-look Cosplay Porn to ‘War Porn’” on March 18,” “Literacy, the New Orality, and War,” on April 1, 2026,[1] and before that, as Venezuela beckoned us abroad, “El Golpe Norteamericano en Venezuela, and What It Means,” posted on January 5 and updated with panache on January 8—and back to the cavalcade of spectacle as manifest in American culture and domestic affairs.

Yes, The Age of Spectacle project’s core argument is the gift (I would love to make available to others if only I could find a publisher to help out in that regard) that keeps on giving because it enables me to tell you that Elon Musk and the December 2025 Bryan Fuller film Dust Bunny have far more in common than you might have thought, though I’d be surprised if any of you have thought about them together. Indeed, they have more in common than an incipient trillionaire man-child and an at best micro-coherent film would or should have in common, were we not living in an American culture well advanced into ambient surreality. And that, folks, now that my throat feels oh so much clearer, is what I am going to show you….after briefly reintroducing the necessary theoretical basis for it.

An On-Ramp to the Wow-Now

Before we come to Musk and the movie, we need to briefly repave a few basic walkways for those who may need some specific orientation to or reminder of the ur-subject to hand. The beginning of wisdom in what we are about to explore runs along the general lines of Marshall McLuhan’s famous aphorism that the medium is the message. Put a little differently, what we experience, or suppose we experience, is intrinsically a function of how we experience it. If you’d rather revert to Kant’s noumena/phenomena distinction to take in the point from a slightly different angle, be my guest.

As veteran TRP/AoS readers know, the cyberlutional New Orality of our time, partly by displacing deep literacy and partly on account of its own separate effects on the human endocrine and limbic systems, has changed what we see/experience by way of sensory inputs because the way we see/experience has changed. One aspect of this change is an altered ratio of primary-framework mostly three-dimensional sensory inputs to mostly two-dimensional mediated ones, very much weighted toward the latter. Another aspect of the change is an altered ratio of word-symbol cognitive inputs, as in reading, to image-heavy inputs, again heavily weighted toward the latter, as in viewing video on screens.

The combination of these two tech-borne effects, and a few other related but less definitive ones, has been to shift the base mentality of the culture from an “modern” rational-empirical cognitive framework to a “pre-modern” revenant mythic framework. In slightly different language, the shift has been from the modern consciousness that arose with mass literacy, science-privileged education, and the subsequent rise of a more granular concept of facticity to a revenant mythic consciousness that privileges unity of feeling over empirical distinctions, that exchanges typical written and oral narratives based in logical causality to those much freer with extrusions of magical efficacy, and that tends to focus on an all-encompassing present at the expense of both memory and expectations projected out in symmetrical pieces of linear time.

Obviously, not all members of any society, and of American society specifically, are the same in terms of cognitive maturity and sophistication, and so not all have experienced over the past several decades a consciousness shift from rational-empirical to revenant mythical. We are also obviously not describing something akin to a light switch, something that is either all on or all off in any particular person, let alone in society as a whole. We are describing tendencies and trends, speculating about tipping points, and identifying processes affected by what American commercial culture—as it in turn is affected by emergent technological possibilities—both provides and incentivizes.

In the sociological literature on this topic we may note a large number of analyses over the years that have tracked this shift. To name only a few of the more influential analyses, these include David Riesman’s observations about inner-directed personality types giving way to other-directed personality types under the influence of commercial and advertising culture, Warren Susman’s observations about how the social esteem reserved for character morphed into esteem granted to personality under the influence of these and other factors, Christopher Lasch’s arguments concerning a culture of narcissism, and more recently Benjamin Sasse’s analysis of the vanishing American adult. In between these general observations, we have more specific analyses of how communications technology has affected this shift in the culture, from Harold Innis, Marshall McLuhan, Daniel Boorstin, Marie Winn, Neil Postman, Neal Gabler, and others. And we have meditations Daniel Bell, Richard Sennett, and again many others on how these developments formed a reinforcing dialectical loop with ongoing political-economy developments. The Age of Spectacle project takes from these observers and others to synthesize an argument leading back ultimately to cultural anthropologists and kindred philosophers who assiduously described the pre-modern mythic consciousness.

First among them for the purposes of The Age of Spectacle argument is Ernst Cassirer (1874-1945), who redacted the mythic consciousness down to two “laws”: the law of consanguinity and the law of metamorphosis. The law of consanguinity holds that how something, in the form of a sensory gestalt, feels is what matters, not what it literally, empirically, reductively is. The law of metamorphosis, drawing from the much looser fitting sense of time alluded to above, allows anything to become anything else and anyone to become some one else in a world with no solid before or after. The world of modernity is, and moves forward to become along a timeline marked by regular intervals; the world of myth feels, seeking the ecstatic, and moves in cycles along no particular timeline at all.

Such a cognitive state of mind, or mentality if it is the dominant state of mind of a culture, resembles cognitively the imaginative play of young children and the world of dreams, and is associated with characteristic brainwave frequencies and locations within the neuro-anatomical system. The Age of Spectacle manuscript devotes an entire chapter to the neuro-anatomical correlates of a revenant mythic consciousness, but for now let suffice the mere mention that low-alpha to theta are the characteristic brainwave modalities here—about 3 to 9 hertz—and that neural activity is balanced intra-cranially toward the older paleo-mammalian structures in the triune human brain rather than in the newer-evolved neocortex.[2] At those brainwave frequencies and in those anatomical locations the critical facilities of the human mind are not fully brought to bear on incoming sensory input, in turn adding a premium, so to speak, on the dominance of visual imagery which makes up on average about 85 percent of our sensory diet.

It is worth a reminder here that in at least one respect a human mind is a little like a musical instrument: To function up to a sophisticated level, it must be properly tuned, exercised regularly, nurtured with care, and nourished through skilled use. If it takes ten thousand hours, proverbially speaking, to master the piano, the violin, or the clarinet, say, then it also takes ten thousand hours to train a brain up to the maximum level of sophistication of which it is endowed as capable. Left to laze in decadent dis- and misuse, a human mind will not reach intellectual or emotional maturity. Such forms of maturity do not occur automatically as a matter of course.

In The Age of Spectacle I describe how the combination of these two laws—consanguinity and metamorphosis—is producing the Wow-Now, the apogee of spectacle amid a culture basically fixated on entertainment. To do this the analysis uses the standard categories and language of cognitive psychology. What most matters, what generates the astounding complexes that are the seat of spectacle, are arrangements of perceptions such that the apprehended improbable is either totally and exactly what it seems or it totally isn’t—the A/not-A dilemma demanding resolution that is the hallmark of old-fashioned two-headed carnival calves and all of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not comic strip fare. Suspended in the excruciating but exhilarating need to resolve the ambiguity between A and not-A, with no third or in-between options available, the spectator is gloriously disoriented, portentously challenged, frantically and frenetically entertained.

Spectacles of this cognitive sort move fast. They privilege only the moment, the present, the Wow-Now, since nothing that came before or that will come after can liberate the temporarily captive spectator from the pressures of the pulsing moment. This is what some have called “present shock” when it accumulates to social scale.

The prevalence of spectacle in the culture exists in both micro-doses, so to speak, the dopamine masturbation that is the essence of everything from gaming, to reflexively responding to every ding on a smartphone, and macro-doses. The macro-doses are the big ones, the mega-spectacles, including the big wows of spectacalized high-definition fantasy entertainment that many millions see in common on screens of one size or another, and the migratory politicized ones that emerge when a great spectacle entrepreneur manages to persuade a political majority of the nation that he won an election that he actually lost, and that a subsequent attempted coup to force the issue was really a peaceful patriotic upwelling against the evil “deep state” and its elitist lackeys.

The micro-doses are more consequential than they may at first seem because they lay the cognitive groundwork in the demos for the macro-doses to work. How? They create an evoked set—a routinized decision-tree structured bundle of predispositions, or a loosely networked definition-of-the-situation reservoir, that hovers on the tip of one’s mind, so to speak. The evoked set in each of us inclines us to see what we expect, or sometimes want, to see; micro-doses of A/not-A experiences prime us to expect spectacle of all magnitudes and look forward to it.

Now, it so happens that lying, if it is grandiose enough and repeated often enough, almost by definition generates astounding complexes, polarized A/not-A decision points, in the minds of many millions. Truth telling does no such thing; it is boring, even tedious by comparison. When a culture approaches Total Entertainment, to slightly re-model David Foster Wallace’s Total Noise concept, it should come as no surprise that the crush of high-tech mediated astounding complexes in the context of a sharp erosion in deep literacy will produce evoked sets that create a significant blurring between what is and is not real, between what is fiction and what isn’t, and between what is fake news and what is not. In due course—and it doesn’t take all that long—we have on our hands a general epistemic crisis of facticity itself. Or haven’t you, oh deep-literate reader, noticed? This is the sort of thing I’m getting at in The Age of Spectacle when I speak broadly of the shroud of surreality and literarily of being “lost in the funhouse.”

When the laws of consanguinity and metamorphosis become the dominant cognitive dynamics in the “social mind” of a culture, to employ Charles Horton Cooley’s seminal 1897 term for Karl Popper “cloud-like” social reality in contrast to the “clock-like” reality of the physical world (and yes of course several other ways to describe the nature of social as opposed to material reality exist in the literature), then one may say that this culture is living in a realm of mythic consciousness. When it reverts to that realm after having been “modern” for a non-trivial number of generations, it is fair to call it, as we have here, a revenant mythic consciousness.

A revenant mythic consciousness is not exactly like the original—Walter Ong referred to the communications aspect of a revenant mythic consciousness as one characterized by a “secondary orality”—and at the moment the mythic consciousness cannot be as pervasively dominant as the original was for two obvious reasons. First, only some of the society has regressed to it, and, second, reminders of what is being displaced in favor of a revenant mythic consciousness are still abundant; every political institutional design in American history to the present day, for example, broadcasts evidence of it. But as far as the general or mass culture is concerned, the revenant mythic consciousness can be preponderant in many if not all niches of the society (at least not yet).

In my judgment, that is already the case in the United States, has been for some years, and is proceeding apace aided by continuing cyberlutional technical innovation, not least lately with powerful information science devices modeled on human neural networks: the proper and simplest definition of Artificial Intelligence. That is why institutions we once thought for all practical purposes were eternal—the Constitution and the rule of law, the separation of powers with it, a classical liberal political-economic order, freedom of the press, and so forth—are now being demeaned, ignored, disregarded, and in some cases actively attacked by elected political leaders themselves. All of the reminders of what it is fair to call Enlightenment-borne modernity in the United States, in government and in society at large in the worlds of science, medicine, business, higher education, and so on, are now or will become targets of a politically empowered revenant mythic consciousness. So will prominent individuals who are symbols of those institutions be or become targets, from James Comey most recently—again…..—all the way to Barack Obama and, eternally, Joe Biden. Most of you can easily name at least a few dozen others, can you not?

Some Fauna and Flora of the Wow-Now

OK, that was brief but heavy, and possibly a challenge, for some readers. So it goes; truly understanding what has been going on lately is not likely to be easy for intellectual neophytes. If you’re still reading you’re not an intellectual neophyte and you’re in luck, because the fun part—seeing evidence of what has just been laid out pop up before your very eyes—is next.

Let’s start slowly, with a “spectacle here.”

In criticizing the American press for a lack of professionalism Claire Berlinski with Dan Perry noted just yesterday, as it happens, that the commercial media’s failure to attend to stories in, say, Africa, is a main contributor to a diminished American news infosphere in which “the underlying theme [has been] constant: a world where spectacle dominates attention, while many consequential developments unfold just out of view.”[3] That, these authors agree, applies as well to coverage of the Iran War, most specifically what has been happening inside Iran since February 28. They are right as rain, and so let me be specific.

If one attends to Middle Eastern media, and even to some U.S.-based media reporting abroad—specifically in this case Dalshad Hussein’s feature report some weeks ago for the Middle East Broadcast Network, part of the embattled U.S. Agency for Global Media—one might know that three different foreign auxiliaries of the IRGC have been policing Iranian cities and towns in three different regions: the Afghan Fatemiyoun in Iran’s northeastern region, Kataib Hizballah from Iraq in the west, and the Liwa Zeinebiyoun from Pakistan in the southeast—all made up of Shi`a sectarian minorities. These same groups were active within Iran back in January, gladly killing unarmed Iranian civilians protesting against the Islamic regime—and being paid for it. Indeed, these murder-gang militias began this kind of duty as long ago as the abortive Green Revolution of 2009. All this is well known to experts, and these groups have been monitored carefully since January and particularly after February 28 by intelligence agencies and some ME-focused media professionals alike; but where is any discussion of these groups in U.S. mainstream news media? In the New York Times? No. The Wall Street Journal? Uh-uh. Washington Post? Nothing. LA Times? Zero. Newsweek? Zippo. Even Reuters? Nope.

Just one more quick example: Farsi speakers—colloquially “Persians”—make up about 61 percent of roughly 93 million Iranian nationals. Four minority groups within the country operate armed opposition groups, all of them fairly small and clan-based but expandable given a crisis or an opportunity nested within a crisis: Baluch, Lurs, Ahwazi Arabs in Khuzestan province, and of course the Kurds. What can any reader or listener know about this lately from the usual commercial media American sources? Quick answer: Nothing. Nothing at all. None of it is judged by ever more consolidated corporate media managers to strike typical American media consumers as entertaining, let alone spectacular, so no advertisers are going to reward professional journalists for taking the time and trouble to explain it. Here the role of spectacle produces a null hypothesis: a non-trivial minority of interested citizens trying to puzzle out a coherent picture of what is happening in the Iran War with about half the pieces missing from the box. Good luck with that.

OK, next let’s go, as promised, to “spectacle there,” to Elon Musk.

For this shard of today’s post I need to reply on others who understand the netherworld of American stratabusiness, because that isn’t me. Here is the main skivvy, as The Bulwark’s Jonathan V. Last recently reported it: Elon Musk wrecked his prestigious car company and back in November, as he was about to become head of the Washington DOGErs team, the Almighty market, the one concerning Wall Street that has long since lived a detached existence from Main Street, decided to reward him for doing so with a trillion dollar “deal.” The idea, apparently, was that if very rich people who had lost money on Tesla’s tanking stock paid him more money, he would de-fuck-up the company by paying some brilliant attention to it instead of to SpaceX and thirty other corporate toys laying around his sandbox.[4]

This was not quite as dumb as it seemed, perhaps…. These wealthy investors knew that despite the fact that, say, Toyota sold way more cars, and way more EVs as well, than did Tesla, Tesla stock was valued way higher than Toyota stock. Why? Because Musk was a stellar attention-grabber in an attention economy (thank you Herbert A. Simon for your prophecy), and investors were betting, as in a Polymarket wager, on the basis of his future earnings at Tesla and elsewhere, not his past track record.

Many examples of this kind of thing exist, but most observers, lacking a conceptual framework to understand them, see them as a series of one-offs, not as examples of a unity in the manifold, a unity defined by surrealist-engendering spectacle. Take crypto-currency and Red Bull for illustrative examples, and then well come back to Musk.

Just as financialization is probably a worthy example of para-magical thinking in the banking and political mainstream—thinking to make money off new products about money divorced from anything that companies might actually make, and actually being able to do so because many other people are increasingly magical thinkers, too—what is the cryptocurrency crap? Not just more of the same, but something worse, since not even serial dramatic displays of what it really is have managed to persuade a great many dupes that they were and still are being played for fools. The whole thing stinks of parallels with zero-sum Ponzi schemes in which there are only a few winners and lots—and lots and lots—of losers.

Anyone with even half a brain should have seen this casino Ponzi scheme for what it always was. Human greed can be blinding, however, and a mythical consciousness can be even more so. The idea of a free-floating currency stabilized only by something as mysterious as block-chain technology is about as serious as the idea of chanting hippies being able to levitate the Pentagon back in 1967. It makes you wonder how far gone to the circus supposedly responsible people have travelled lately, seeing as how most crypto enthusiasts are not pot-puffing hippies, at least not the last time I looked.

The only possible honest answer is very far gone. The business world in our post-scarcity capitalist economy, not surprisingly, furnishes multiple examples. It turns out, for one of those examples, that the Red Bull carbonated “energy” drink is marketed by a company—Red Bull—that does not manufacture anything. It gets the actual wet stuff from an Austrian company that is subcontracted to Red Bull. The value of the investment in the company relies overwhelmingly on image, advertising, and of course on the fact that caffeine, even in massive doses, is a licit drug that nevertheless deep-plows human limbic systems.[5]

Is this what very rich people do in a culture where there is no firm and fixed sense of past and future, but only the wraith-like haze of the dizzying present? And in a culture where the performative overwhelms the substantive, as of course it does by definition in fictive, entertainment manifestations of all kinds? In a fictive realm, remember, reality and imagination flip places: Instead of the empirically existing being base reality, it becomes just the background set dotted with some lifeless props here and there, while the actors, mere script-spewing players in the real world, become the focus of all the action that draws eyeballs and causes deep breathing.

Last points out that investments in Tesla are not really investments in a company, but in a person—an actor, as it were. And a person with Musk’s kind of money even before hitting trillionaire status is enough to trigger herd instincts in the stratamarket that have real downstream consequences, even on mere Main Street. So the larger-than-life performative personality has more heft than anything actually real.

These days this reality-TV motif—which lives on the “Is it real or not, A or not-A” jive?—transposed onto billion-dollar business deals is not so odd as it may sound. Last goes for his money quote to Matt Levine at Bloomsberg, and as he did, I’ll quote it at length because without the lead-up the punch line is not as punchy as it needs to be to hit the reader smack in the cerebellum:

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s satellite internet, rocket launch, space data center, Mars colonization, frontier AI model and social media company, plans to do an IPO sometime soon, possibly in June. On the one hand, this seems like a complicated job: As I hinted in the previous sentence, it is not easy to describe what SpaceX does, what its guiding philosophy is, how it makes money, what risks it faces, or what businesses it competes in. . . . The prospectus—essentially conservative and backward-looking—will not capture the true meaning of SpaceX; presumably it will barely mention the Mars colonies or space data centers, which are at this point entirely hypothetical. The roadshow will mention those, but in a fairly abstract way. It’s not like there are meaningful projections of 2029 space data center revenue. On the other hand. . . . none of this stuff matters for SpaceX. The SpaceX IPO is not really about a private company introducing and explaining itself to the general public. The SpaceX IPO is about Elon Musk Elon Musking the Elon Muskiest of Elon Musk. . . . Part of what you are getting, when you invest in Elon Musk’s Whole Thing, is exposure to his restlessness. SpaceX was a company founded on the principle that it would be cool to shoot rockets into space. Musk still believes that, but in the years since SpaceX’s founding he has added many more visions—brain implants, tunnels, artificial superintelligence, data centers, exposing millions of people to his online comedy stylings and political opinions—to his portfolio. (Also he runs a car company.) SpaceX combines many (not all!) of those visions . . . but it will be somewhat shocking if I can use the same list in April 2027. In 2027 most of those things will still be on the list, but something else, something that would never have occurred to me, will be occupying much of Musk’s and SpaceX’s time and attention. “Humanity’s survival depends on ______,” Musk will say, about this surprising new thing, “and SpaceX is pivoting all of the computing power in its space data centers to solve it.” Space data centers! Musk’s restlessness fits right in to a vibes-based, dream-selling IPO: He can show up at the roadshow in June and be like “by this time next year the space data centers will be made out of a previously undiscovered element that we will acquire from aliens,” and investors will be like “oh man is he ever selling the dream.” If you’re investing in Musk you want novelty; if the roadshow was just like “satellite internet is a good steady business” you would be disappointed and would not pay 100 times revenue for the stock. . . . The SpaceX IPO prospectus will be a historical document capturing Elon Musk’s Whole Thing at a specific moment in time, but everyone understands that, moments later, things will change.

OK, if you were paying attention to Matt Levine’s analysis of the prospective SpaceX IPO, you should, after having read the foregoing parts of this essay, have been slapped on the right cheek by at least two examples of Wow-Now time-bending and slapped on the left cheek by at least two examples of metamorphosis. And a “roadshow” selling “restlessness” and appealing to a longing for “novelty,” huh? Well that’s a proper sock smack on the nose, for that’s exactly right. That is stratabusiness as a species of Total Entertainment for people who already have more money than they could possibly need and so turn most of it into a plaything that makes them feel—consanguinity, yes?—vivid. Do you get it now? That, folks, is really—I mean surreally—spectacular.

I hear you taking exception; for I once did as well. Sure, advertisers have been in the entertainment business for about half of forever--since “pop, pop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is,” and maybe even earlier than that. But that was before entertainment became Total, in the sense of not adorning life but displacing it. We now have something approaching Total Noise, defined as a condition of decadent affluence in which “the marginal cost of an additive unit of entertainment trends to zero” and so becomes the “seething static of every particular thing and experience,” in Wallace’s words, after the things and experiences have been consumed and gone missing.

The problem is that nothing created is actually limitless, as the revenant mythic consciousness’s aptitude for magical efficacy may lead one to suppose, even entertainment. So when no distinction remains between entertainment and life, entertainment stops being entertaining; instead, it mimics the tread-wheel anhedonia of substance and behavioral addictions. It probably isn’t really fun to invest in crypto or in Elon Musk’s man-child antics or in the auxiliary mindless herd instinct that powers both manias, but nothing obvious is left that hasn’t been used up, turned tedious, and rendered banal.

And oh the loneliness that so many highly “successful” people endure, loneliness even amid the fawning crowds of the concierge class. As Giles Slade once put it with regard to what he called social prostheses:

Devices once used to relieve loneliness have become, in effect, generators of loneliness. . . . [S]o have we fabricated means to no longer be psychologically alone, but only at the cost of being actually alone. What would Faustus say about a bargain of that sort?[6]

But it takes a novelist to turn that point to perfection; so John Steinbeck in 1952 when he dropped this sentence into East of Eden: “[T]here is no dissatisfaction like that of the rich. Feed a man, clothe him, put him in a good house, and he will die of despair.”[7] Ah, the poor, poor very rich people; no wonder so many of them come across as complete ungracious assholes.

And now, last, for “spectacle everywhere.”

I’ve never written a movie review before. I know my limits, and posing as a pop culture maven is beyond them. If you care about this sort of thing, let me suggest that I may be not the very last person you should pay attention to on such subjects, only one of the last.

That said, my interest in Dust Bunny is not driven by any concern with cinematic aesthetics, of which I know precious little, but its potential for revelation about the general state of the culture. I don’t care if by some specialists’ standards it is a great, good, fair, or foul film. I care what its popularity and the awards it has vied for and won tell me about the state of the general culture.

Now, truth to tell, we probably would never have chosen to watch the R-rated 106 minutes of this film had our eldest son not mentioned that he with two of our grandchildren—ages 13 and 10—saw it last week to mixed reviews. So watch it we did, and it reminded me a bit of the award-winning 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Like Dust Bunny, that film was widely lauded, and almost everyone under the age of forty seems to have enjoyed it. That includes our wonderful daughter-in-law, wife of our younger son, and a deeply intelligent woman. So I was not surprised when I asked her if she could simply restate for me in a sentence or two what the storyline of Everything Everywhere All at Once was, and she averred that there was one, had to have been one…..but she couldn’t put it into words. “It was just fun, you know, watching realities fold into other realities and worlds shift around.” I saw it, too; I thought it was flimsy, gimmicky crap, the sort of thing that gives sobriety itself a bad name because you can’t take it to a film like that and still enjoy it.

Well that is exactly how Dust Bunny presented itself to me. It does have a storyline of sorts, but one about as thin as a gossamer thread. And it keeps breaking and re-knitting, for it is a mythical storyline redolent with extrusions of consanguinity and metamorphosis. Described as a “dark fantasy” by the film’s purveyors, it is the kind of fantasy that depends on viewers’ supercharged emotions, evoked by everything aesthetically otherworldly the producers could squeeze into a $1 million budget, filling in what they think is happening on screen. Assumption-flipping revelation after revelation pops forth as the film goes on, forcing reconsideration after reconsideration of what seemed to be bedrock true at the story’s outset, but wasn’t. Insofar as any bedrock of a plausible reality abides in the film, it shapeshifts before it can even solidify.

Dust Bunny’s popularity is no doubt owed to three facts: plenty of violence and gore to be seen, or better imagined just off screen—like the butchering of a human corpse with a bone saw and related sharp implements; some preternaturally very beautiful, even exquisite, sets; and actors well known to those who follow this genre of television and movie entertainments—the widely filmed Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen who plays a mysterious hitman, the lovely Sophie Sloan, who reminded me of the weird little girl “Wednesday” character in the mid-1960s’ Addams Family TV show and who hires the hitman to protect her from the monster under her bedroom floor, and the ever alluring Sigourney Weaver playing Laverne who ends up very improbably, four-fifths of the way through the film, being the hitman’s mother and the source of deadly but failed attacks on Aurora (Sophie’s role) because she has seen the hitman’s face.

As to the monster, well, the film makes a terrific start at it, as small dust balls are blown across the canvas of a evening’s deserted circus set, accumulating as they roll along until—ah-ha!—a cute but ominous little dust bunny forms. When the monster finally appears late in the film, all fifteen fat feet of furry roaring sabre-tooth ferocity, eating nearly everyone in sight, it’s a huge disappointment. The monster looks as much like a large dust bunny as, James Thurber once said, Calvin Coolidge looked like the Metro-Goldwyn lion.

Your author being attacked by a dust bunny monster yesterday morning at Gallaudet

The whole thing is vaguely but eerily and beautifully ridiculous, to me. But to those submerged amid the swirling streams of consanguinity and metamorphoses of the contemporary American revenant mythical consciousness, it could hardly be more on key. Like Elon Musk in a way, just when you think it’s starting to make some kind of sense, it shifts, somersaults, and somehow ends up behind you when it should be in front of you, or vice versa…you see it doesn’t really matter because with its A/not-A spellbinding structure it’s entertaining for that reason alone these days, these cloyingly postliterate mythic-minded days. Because whatever else it is or isn’t, it’s…..spectacular.

[1] I want here in a note to call out a call-out: Claire Berlinski’s fine April 11 Cosmopolitan Globalist essay “Literacy and Liberalism, Part 1” invested many choice words praising and quoting my April 1 TRP essay “Literacy, the New Orality, and War.” I am grateful, as ever, and for once at least I may have deserved Claire’s attention since, so far as I am aware, no one before had lined up America’s five most recent wars on the one side of a sheet of paper and the communications technologies regnant in those military moments on the other side and asked the simple, basic question: How have these two sets of facts impinged on each other? That is a tech-inflected Age of Spectacle-borne question that, I think, deserves further, extended pondering.

[2] For those who need the basics here, see Paul MacLean, “Psychosomatics,” in the Handbook of Physiology—Neurophysiology III (1961), p. 1737, or any reliable reference book essay on MacLean.

[3] from Claire Berlinski, “What If the White House Correspondents Had Been in Mali?” Cosmopolitan Globalist, April 28, 2026. Emphasis added, even though I didn’t really need to, did I?

[4] Last, “The $1 Trillion Threat to Democracy on the Horizon,” The Bulwark, April 28, 2026.

[5] On limbic capitalism see David T. Courtright, The Age of Addiction: How Bad Habits Became Big Business (Harvard University Press, 2019).

[6] Giles Slade, “Electric Company: Machines As Social Prostheses,” The American Interest VI:1 (September/October 2010), p. 82.

[7] Just BTW, similar sentiments grace the lyrics of Roger McGuinn’s 1991 song “King of the Hill”: “The driveway is long, your princess is lovely/Your servants all wait for your knock on the door/ How many years will you crawl through this castle/So satisfied, and still wanting more?”