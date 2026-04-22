Example IV: Economic Development Praxis

It is possible to see economic development theory as part and parcel of modernization doctrine, or to see it separately. How one parses this typological question presupposes a series of views on issues that were debated widely from the early 1960s into at least the 1980s. One such debate displayed the character of a standard chicken-and-egg conundrum about sequencing: Does economic development need to precede political modernization, or does political modernization need to precede sustainable economic development?

This and other disagreements notwithstanding, an overarching if tacit consensus held that, as Walter A. McDougall has put it, “the Third World was clay, that Americans were master potters, and that metrics could measure success.”[1] This consensus was of a piece with the positivist/hyper-rational and culture-blind social engineering mentality that characterized American domestic anti-poverty programs of the same era. No one put it better, perhaps without meaning to, than Richard N. Goodwin, wunderkind adviser to John Kennedy and, for a time, Lyndon Johnson, who invented the phrase “Great Society.” In his 1988 memoir, Remembering America, he wrote: “For a moment, it seemed as if the entire country, the whole spinning globe, rested, malleable and receptive, in our beneficent hands.” It is one thing to be delusional; it is another to remember it fondly. But there it is, or was.

As to the sequencing debate, Samuel Huntington settled the matter intellectually in favor of the primacy of political institutions.[2] Except that he didn’t settle it in terms of praxis, because even then everyone knew that political modernization was hard and slow while economic development—as amazing as it sounds to say it today—was thought to be much simpler and quicker to achieve. The development folks at the U.S. Agency for International Development, the World Bank, and prestigious non-governmental institutions (for prime examples, the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations) conceived the route to economic development as a technical exercise in which the more and higher the quality of the uniform inputs, the greater and quicker would be the desired and predictable outputs. It was the “Allegory of the Planets and Continents” except without the art…. An appropriate metaphor is that of a vending machine. Different machines might offer different products, but they were all still vending machines and one could build and repair all of them basically the same way. Only one road existed to the one desired destination: the best-practice of the advanced West. As in: One God, one truth, one way only to both.

Again the literature of the day is instructive. An ur-source for this way of thinking is the work of yet another Kennedy Administration “best and brightest”: Walt Whitman Rostow. His work, The Stages of Economic Development, posited a method to achieve “take-off” that applied to all countries no matter their divergent histories, cultures, or factor-endowments. It was based on abstract economic theory and helped form the thinking behind the 1961 birth of the U.S. Agency for International Development—USAID.

Any economy could grow, no matter its political arrangements, so long as those arrangements allowed for certain policy techniques to be applied: import substitution; technical education; and especially technology transfer. The idea was that if you took a machine that worked wonders for productivity in a Western economy and shipped it to, say, India or Sierra Leone, it would—provided there were people who knew how to operate and maintain the machine and a market for what it produced—be as productive there as it was where it was invented. Again, the main presumption here was the universal applicability of certain technique based on abstract theory. The added assumption so popular at the time, and true to the developing behemoth of macroeconomic orthodoxy (word also carefully chosen), was that all human beings are interchangeable rational actors set on maximizing value.

Of course this did not work, as a few observers such as Peter Bauer and later Albert O. Hirschman warned it would not. Before long, some economists began to understand the reasons. Technology embodied the capital/labor ratio of the society that produced it, so if you simply shipped a machine to a place with a different capital/labor ratio, and other different factor endowments, it would not produce comparable net economic results. The result of technology transfer to India, mainly in agricultural techniques, proved a case in point. Machinery developed in a place with a lot of capital relative to labor sent to a place where capital was scarce but labor plentiful produced crops only at the cost of driving huge numbers of people off the land before a nascent industrial economy could assimilate them. The result was newly sprawling slums like those of Calcutta.[3]

Cultural differences mattered, too, it turned out. So in one West African country a USAID project designed to bring water up the hill from a river to a village using electrical pumps failed not so much because reliable supplies of electricity could not be maintained, but because the pumps displaced the lines of women who traditionally passed the water, bucket by bucket, up the hill each morning. That line of women served an important social communications function for the village and without it things went a little haywire. So the men and the women together took the pumps out of service, turned them upside down and planted flowers in them. When all this was explained to puzzled USAID personnel who had returned to review the project’s progress, they were predictably nonplussed. These were not “ugly” Americans, merely clueless ones of the generic variety who had yet to understand that one size does not fit all when it comes to the kaleidoscopic intersection of technology, social structure, and culture.

Example V: Consumerism as An Export

Americans often display the personality of second- or third-generation lapsed Calvinists. Without being explicit or even self-conscious about it, they tend to conceive of societal virtue in material terms: a “good” society is a prosperous society, and a prosperous society is evidence that the people who created it are “good.” Affluence is seen not as a means to a higher end, but as a sign of extant social virtue.

This belief helps to explain yet another cottage industry, that being the avalanche of books and essays in the Anglo-American world designed to show that market capitalism is both compatible with and structurally encourages egalitarian democratic politics, and that egalitarian democracies repay the favor by conducing to affluence-generating free markets. There are sophisticated versions of this thesis from John Locke and Adam Smith all the way to Michael Novak and other contemporaries. And there are simpler faith-based versions that manage to overlook the fact that some wealthy countries are not true electoral democracies (e.g., Singapore) and some electoral democracies are not wealthy countries (e.g., Kenya).

The point for our purposes is that here we have, yet again, a secularized faith-based universalist one-size-fits-all abstract theory about the relationships that make up the discipline that used to be properly called political economy. And the theory is wanting when faced with reality because its abstract premises cannot be replicated in the real world.

Several reasons combine to explain why pure egalitarian democracies cannot exist within mass-society national entities, and why all tend either some or a lot toward oligarchy under conditions of modern industrial economics. To the extent they tend toward oligarchy economies will produce varying degrees of structural inequality even if there were no other “natural” reasons for it (but of course there are other reasons: Adams’s and Jefferson’s famous agreement on a “natural aristocracy of talent and virtue” points to them). And inequality creates tensions within formal democratic politics at least when “factions,” as Madison called them in The Federalist, form around class interests. So oligarchical, class-inflected politics will invariably distort markets, making them less than wholly free even if there were no other reasons for it (but of course there are other reasons: for example, the non-transparency of much economically relevant information and the need for major infrastructural utilities to be public or public-private monopolies).

The result is that democratic publics must struggle to maintain democracy and to keep markets maximally free against those interests that would bend them to their own benefit. Economic inequality will always produce political inequality—which often produces reified structural economic inequality, as with aristocracies—unless institutions are devised and properly led to limit it.[4] The tendency of wide-open systems to plutocracy and to mild and less-mild forms of political corruption is a given, for the only way political authority can enforce egalitarianism is for that authority to be crushingly authoritarian—which only opens the way for the “populist” authoritarian elite to plunder the commons instead. This is why the weight of Greco-Roman thinking on this point held that real tyranny comes about only as the result of a deteriorated democracy—the ur-source here being Book VIII of Plato’s Republic.

The relationship between democratic politics and market capitalism is thus one of everlasting tension. It is neither automatic by design nor homeostatic by function as depicted in the doctrinal versions of the democratic capitalist para-Calvinist faith. The relationship between the two is neither perfectly compatible nor perfectly incompatible; it is something in between that is worth the fight to preserve for the simple reason that, whatever the complications, it works better than any known and available alternative. But the Manichean mind, whether turned toward status quo conservatism or toward revolution, resists resting content with this in-between reality.

So what happened when the multiple-small “shopkeeper” economic system idealized by economic theorists morphed during the forty years after World War I into the juggernaut of industrial-scale consumerism lorded over ever-larger corporations and “big” labor? Americans told themselves a tale of hard work, virtue, and divine election in the evolving corpus of the American civil religion, and as usual assumed that what they were thrilled with everyone else in the world would be thrilled with, too. That was because there is but one universal measure of social wellbeing, and we possessed the “good news” of what it was to share with others (as long as they were not evil communists).

It is easy to illustrate the maturation of this conviction, especially in the post-World War II period, admixed as it was with the tuning of the American civil religion to the frequency of the struggle against communism. McDougall points out that the newly strengthened neo-Calvinist dispensation (he does not call it exactly that) did not go uncriticized.[5] The headiness of American materialist-boosted triumphalism of those days led Daniel Boorstin to write in 1962 that whenever the gods wish to punish us they make us believe our own advertising. Everywhere Americans looked in their hall of mirrors they saw distorted reflections of themselves, leading McDougall to conclude that Americans “believed the future must inevitably be shaped by the three things they assumed all people wanted—freedom, science, and stuff.”[6]

Will Herberg, too, in his 1955 book Protestant, Catholic, Jew, argued that the identification of religion with national purpose engendered a messianic need to, in Herberg’s words, “bring the American Way of Life, compounded almost equally of democracy and free enterprise, to every corner of the globe.” Americans did again what they always do when they believe they have in hand a self-evident truth: They evangelized their presumably universally valid Anglo-Protestant/Enlightenment-lite creed on an appropriately universal scale just as, a few centuries before, the materialist doxy of the Enlightenment paired well with the evangelical methodology of a still relatively new and vibrant religious culture: Protestantism.

As economic metaphors formed the vanguard of an American-led global Calvinist surge, many otherwise temperamental conservatives lost their sense of tragedy. The ethos of the Eisenhower era was to deploy those Americans who understood what McDougall shrewdly calls the “mystical meaning of progress” in order to create a safer and better world. Conflict was supposed to surrender to cooperation, greed to discipline, coercion to self-government. But though conservative in some senses, this aspiration became a revolutionary and in time highly disruptive American export to the world.

The appeal of a process that could indeed conduce to global cooperation and peace was huge in the aftermath of two world wars. It is therefore no surprise that as the idea of a global corporate commonwealth came of age, the foundation stone of the American civil religion’s foreign policy eschatology took firmer shape in the form of democratic peace theory. The doyens of the faith identified a need, and the alchemists (a.k.a. political scientists) obliged. World peace would prevail once democracies prevailed globally, and to achieve that the high priests of modernization and economic development would create thriving middle-class societies whose modes of economic behavior—not to exclude consumerism—would provide the material ballast necessary for the transformation to the desired this-worldly messianic victory. Even the communist world would succumb eventually through the deus ex machina of “convergence.”

And then, amazingly, in the 1989-91 period the prophecy seemed suddenly to come true: Before our very eyes, it seemed, American moral virtue and consumer-driven affluence walked hand in hand into earthly glory, flattening the Soviet bloc in all aspects save the one that ended up mattering least—military power. The Berlin Wall fell, the USSR disintegrated without a shot being fired, and the unipolar moment was upon us. Then, during the belle epoch just around the corner, the Dow Jones index quadrupled, and the Federal budget came into balance—hallelujah! So the miracles of the first fifteen years after the end of World War II that sired a form of spiritualized triumphalism in Americans turned out to be a mere rehearsal for what happened in the 1990s.

The Clinton Administration imbibed the entire spiked punchbowl in one debauched gulp. With history ended and universal best practice now unarguably established, the need for strategy in the traditional sense melted away. Now that the great streams of American power, ideals, and wisdom had joined together, all that was left was detailing work: the expansion of best practice out to global scale. What had worked in America would, again, work everywhere. This was the later-day echo of what John Kennedy had saidin his famous 1962 Ann Arbor speech, where he proclaimed what amounted to the end of ideology and history both, averring that with scarcity conquered the work ahead would be mainly a technical exercise.

In 1992-93 the U.S. government set about doing what it could not yet do in 1962: It deployed economic shock-therapy experts, like Jeffrey Sachs, to Russia without a second thought to the historically shaped dearth of institutions and attitudes necessary to sustain “turbo-capitalist” ways, as Edward Luttwak termed it at the time. Capital was freed further to flow globally, and the Washington Consensus pry bar helped it to flow even where some locals had their doubts about the wisdom of it. The result was a series of financial crises around the world, not to exclude Russia, where the crisis quickly derailed inchoate progress toward a more open and liberal—meaning in this case as in the original one less government insinuation into markets—civil order. When that warning went unheeded and market fundamentalist doctrine led Robert Rubin, Larry Summers, and other Democrats to push the pedal to the floor with regard to easing U.S. banking regulations in 1999 and 2000, the result in due course was the meltdown of 2007-08: the seedbed of the populist manias, Left and Right, that have bedeviled us ever since.

Meanwhile, the global fallout from the American corporate penetration of heretofore relatively economically and culturally sheltered societies took different forms in different contexts. Rising income and wealth inequality due to globalization’s first-past-the-post reshaping of market competition qualifications led in some democratic countries to leaders adopting populist and ultimately institution weakening political styles to control the rise of new grievances.[7] It also weakened a number of fragile autocratic polities, not least in the Middle East, and opened a demon’s cupboard of festering sectarian and ethnic identity-politics energies. It is an exaggeration to say that in such fashion America caused al-Qaeda and ISIS; but, however inadvertently, we did have something to do with it. These were the main outcomes of the post-Cold War effort to export the gospel of consumerism as a way of life.

Whenever the march of progress goes off the high road, the American impulse turns not to inward reflection but to therapy for the needy patients who have somehow messed up their taking of the sacred cure. Remarkably, whenever Americans saddle up in maximal ideological gear—ideological meaning here secularized theological “civil religion” gear taken as matter-of-factly true—they somehow manage to persuade themselves that they are the least ideological folk on the planet. That illusion came home to roost toward the close of the Clinton era. We became “the indispensable power,” in Madeleine Albright’s famous locution, and recklessly said so out loud, as true-believing evangelists are wont to do. U.S. foreign policy became a global therapy exercise, with Americans as the wise doctors and everyone else as either nurses or as the needy patients. It was “foreign policy as social work” in Michael Mandelbaum’s perfect locution, and marked yet another victory lap for the prophet Philip Rieff.[8]

None of the patients thrived, however, not in the Balkans and even less so in Somalia, Haiti, and, as ever, Israel/Palestine. But we were not daunted. All this self-enraptured arrogance carried over but mildly diminished into the first eight months of the George W. Bush period, promises of humility yet unredeemed, until, once again, reality intruded on September 11, 2001. Americans struggled to figure out what had gone wrong, and more pointedly what evildoers were responsible for it.

We struggled for a short while, but soon hit upon the solution. It was the same solution as always, of course: Redouble our efforts to bring the “good news” of our best practice, our right thinking, to all. But the solution was Janus-faced. Liberals favored an alms-giving approach; conservatives favored more muscular proselytizing—which soon took the bumper-sticker slogan expressions of “a Marshall Plan for the Middle East” versus “the Forward Strategy of Freedom.” Conservatives were in office at the time, so the Forward Strategy is what prevailed.

The larger point here, however, is that when everything looks peachy to us ideological cleavages seem to disappear, at home and in the world. We interpret that to mean that everyone is singing from the same hymnal. When things turn scary, (someone else’s) ideology suddenly returns, or geopolitics “returns,” or something else returns that never actually went away in the first place. What actually returns in hard times, always until very recently, is this deepest wellspring of the American soul: some barely veiled secularized form of Anglo-American religious eschatology. If people abroad hate and want to do nasty things to us, it must be because they are thinking the wrong way, so it falls to us to convert them into thinking the right way. It is very Protestant, after all, to think that intentions (right belief) are more important than and must always prefigure outcomes (works).

That’s how we came upon the monolithic world Communist threat, and that’s how we defined the approach to dealing with the scourge of extremist ideology against which we must, we were told, fight a “war of ideas.” These were, plainly put, calls to convert the heathens. That social circumstances and cultural dynamics many centuries in the making, which live well below airy abstractions in foreigners’ minds just as they do in ours, might have anything to do with our problems never seems to occur. Which brings us to our final example.

Example VI: Democracy Promotion

Democracy promotion in one form or another has of course long been part of U.S. foreign policy, going back to the 1820s’ support for Latin American independence from Spain—not that the success of independence sired much success for democracy there until many years later. As American power waxed, its leaders’ capacity for idealist indulgence waxed with it, boiling to a crowning froth with Woodrow Wilson at Vera Cruz and then Versailles. The same impulses grew anew with the opportunities anticipated from victory in World War II, after which the democracy promotion plank became part and parcel of “the diplomatic theology of containment,” in William Inboden’s apt phrase, pointing to the culmination of democratic peace theory beyond the success of containment.

With that success, geopolitics seemed to vanish and, as nature abhors a vacuum, the chalice of American foreign policy energies filled with the aforementioned Clintonian reign over the U.S.-led global corporate commonwealth. Democracy promotion, admixed with a mélange of human rights imperatives, rose in stature. The State Department’s sense of its purpose morphed accordingly from the tradition of supporting U.S. interests to the evangelical calling to transform (read: convert) other countries’ societies and political orders so that they could participate as fuller partners in the U.S.-led commonwealth.[9]

Then, with 9/11, the young George W. Bush Administration vaulted democracy promotion from one plank of U.S. foreign policy among others to the very means of salvation for the Republic in the face of a presumed new existential threat. This is not the place to rehearse again in detail the U.S. reaction to 9/11. Suffice it to say that both the left-of-center meliorist theory of the case (the wrong thinkers had to be deprived of converts through the mercies of charity) and the then-tenured right-of-center democracy-deficit theory of the case (the wrong thinkers had to be born again into the faith of freedom) missed the essence of the terrorist threat, which was, ironically enough, an explicitly religion-based mobilization of political energies designed to defeat those inside and outside Middle Eastern societies thought bent on destroying the corporate identity of the umma. Both American theories of the case amounted to highly abstract faith-based interpretations of what had happened, both of them tethered to the Cold War experience, and hence of what to do about it: a “Marshall Plan for the Middle East” versus a forced-march democracy promotion campaign.

President Bush’s para-religious view, complete with a one-time etymologically innocent use of the word “crusade,” that democracy (and free markets) is the natural default condition of all humanity came to be known, through the dark arts of speechwriting, as the “forward strategy for freedom.” Its presumption that merely removing artificial obstacles to liberal institutions can bring stable democracy into being fairly quickly—just as seemed to occur in Mitteleuropa after the Soviet Union collapsed—was without any support in history or social science. These views were, again plainly put, matters of faith inextricably bound up with the “exceptionalism” baked into the American Protestant founding.

That “exceptionalism,” by the way but not just incidentally, came to be understood very differently from what the term originally meant as it emerged serially from the imaginations of Alexis de Tocqueville, Werner Sombart, Josef Stalin, and then, in an act of circus quality ideological jujitsu, Max Lerner in his 1957 opus America as a Civilization.[10] Stalin used the term in 1929 to reprove American communists like Jay Lovestone from thinking that America was an exception to the laws of Marxist historical science. Lerner delicately adopted the term to explain why the United States never had a powerful socialist movement, but without reifying the term to excess.

But in the heat of the ideological heavy breathing of the early Cold War, other voices did reify the term, raising it in what looks in retrospect like an inevitable deification of the narrative, bringing it into full civil-theocratic harmony with the rest of the American Creed. By the time the “forward strategy for freedom” was hatched, American exceptionalism had been transformed into something analogous to the breastplate of the High Priest in the Hebrew Bible, complete with its Lights and Perfections--as inscribed in Hebrew on the crest of Yale University—a kind of talisman that ensured not merely good fortune, but inevitable triumph against all form of adversity. America could bring democracy to some 22 Arab countries in a mere single generation, and thus slay the dragon of terrorism, because America and America alone was “exceptional,” was, in a word, holy.

The results of the “forward strategy” policy were as breathtakingly paradoxical as they were tragic. The more it bore down on the Middle East, with guns in Iraq and with the BMENA (Broader Middle East and North Africa) Initiative everywhere it could gain access, the more effectively the Islamist-inclined were able to repurpose Western energies jujitsu-like to gain leverage over their domestic adversaries. Besides, fairly rapid democratization, even had it been possible, would not have stabilized Arab societies and made them less likely to spark political violence; as with rapid economic growth, it would have made such violence more likely, as anyone who understands Schumpeter’s term “creative destruction” knows—and as anyone who paid attention to the “progress” of the ludicrously misnamed “Arab Spring” without scales for eyelids saw. We’re fortunate that the “forward strategy for freedom” did not “succeed” for any longer than it did.

The tragedies were and remain obvious. The less obvious paradox lies in the fact that when the Bush Administration campaigned to spread democracy in the Middle East it never occurred to most of its principals that what they presumed to be a strictly secular endeavor would be interpreted in the Muslim world through a religious prism. When Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the late leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq and the founding father of ISIS, tried to persuade Iraqis not to vote because “democracy” was a front tactic for Christian evangelism, a slippery slope leading to apostasy, he spoke a language that resonated in the ears of many Iraqis and other Muslim Arabs. It is still true, as Bernard Lewis pointed out long ago: “In the West countries have religions; in the Middle East, religions have countries.”

The locals were essentially correct about this. We Americans were speaking a creedal tongue we thought entirely separate from “religion”—a word that does not exist as such in Arabic—because we “separate church from state,” a principle the original meaning of which most contemporary Americans have little clue. In truth, American political culture is, as we have been at pains to establish, not as far from religion as most Americans think it is. We are—or at any rate we have been for all our history—a theotropic society, whether expressed in traditional or ersatz secular ways. But most Americans can’t see that anymore than, again, a fish can perceive water.

American longing to spread the democracy gospel to the Muslims is the 21st-century version of what was, in the 19th century, a more honest and self-aware missionary movement. We might persuade ourselves that our deepest beliefs can be compartmentalized into what is “political” and what is “religious,” and through such persuasion actually bring such compartmentalization about, at least to some extent and for a while. But Middle Easterners possess no such compartments by dint of a history sans Renaissance or Reformation, and not until recently have they discovered any reason to engage in that kind of self-persuasion. Not that theology and ideology are identical; but as essentially creedal systems they are bound to blur in cultures in which political theology, to again employ Lilla’s apt term, has never been vanquished or, in most cases, even seriously challenged. The ironic upshot is a demonic version of O’Henry’s “Gift of the Magi,” where parallel but separate behaviors led not to serendipity and bliss, but to anger and violence. Alas, foreign policy conducted as though it were a passion play, posing cosmic good against cosmic evil, is bound to make some dramatic mistakes.

Old Normal, New Normal, or Permanent Abnormal?

What all six of these examples have in common is clear. They all manifest one-size-fits-all faith-based universalist assumptions, assumptions that do not, because they must not, ever contradict or complicate each other. In a two-valued world there can be no “incommensurate goods.” (Isaiah Berlin would chortle were he still among us.)

This penchant to lazy universalism radically discounts the awareness and significance of cultural differences, to the point that American leaders rarely seem to feel any particular need to know all that much about a country before they invade it—from Vietnam to Iraq to Libya, and several other places in between. It is also why we hear presidents and other members of the American political class repeat endlessly the mantra that people all over the world are basically the same and want the same things for their children. This is a guaranteed feel-good line that makes tactical political sense in an ever more multicultural America, but as a statement about global realities it could hardly be more misleading.

All six examples also demonstrate the power of Americans’ belief in abstract assertions that have not been and cannot be empirically supported. We invariably start with abstract principles and work deductively downward, so that, to paraphrase Walter Lippmann from Public Opinion (1922), we do not see and then define, but first define and then see. And how we define reposes in highly Manichean creedal systems that are, to repeat, anti-hierarchical, egalitarian, and scripturalist/contractual at their core. The unstated assumption is that if we get the basic truth right, the details will take care of themselves. Alas, it is not so—not in foreign policy, anyway—even if we possess the truth.[11]

Even as the Bush Administration’s reactions to September 11 produced more terrorists and terrorism than it dispatched, Americans continued to deploy the two-valued theo-civic orientation to understand the problem Middle Eastern-bred political violence. We chalked it up to “extremist ideology” (read: wrong thinking). Hence the redoubling of calls for a “war of ideas”—an intellectual crusade, really—every time a new terrorist atrocity occurred This was a replay of the ideological perspective on why the Soviet Union was a menace to us. As was the case then, it is still an erroneous perspective now. As before too, a deeper concatenation of cultural and sociological factors explains better what we wish to understand about the contemporary Muslim world. But developing that understanding takes time, work, intelligence, and most important perhaps, a tolerance for nuance and ambiguity that abrades against a Manichean mentality that credits only “right thinking” and “wrong thinking.” It takes, in other words, an ability and a willingness to count to three.

Obviously, America is not the only political culture to exhibit a two-valued orientation. “My way or the highway” remarks have been expressed by non-American political figures as well, though they are rarer. After all, the two-valued orientation resides deep in primal human nature—as far as categorical distinctions go, it was mankind’s first pedagogical achievement to be able to distinguish one class of things from another. So at different levels within the same culture, layers of abstractions usually contain both two-valued and non-two-valued orientations, some used in some circumstances, others in different circumstances. Most adults acquire the knack of knowing when a two-valued template applies and when it does not.

Anglo-American culture, however, seems to more strongly embody the two-valued orientation than other Western/Caucasian cultures. To take an uncomfortable but non-trivial example, in antebellum and Jim Crow-era American law anyone with so much as a single drop of non-“white” blood was considered “colored.” That sensibility was inherited from the mother country, but was not prevalent on the Continent in France, Portugal, Italy, and other European countries, and it was fully, categorically law-embedded in none of them.

Neither are Americans alone in having antecedents in religious culture shape their contemporary political conceptions and foreign policy behaviors. The phenomenon is widespread because it has to be; again, political templates do not fall from the sky.

Clearly, too, the American way of thinking about its relations with the world emerged over time; the overseas projection of its Anglo-Protestant/Enlightenment-infused idealism grew with American power and hence with its ambit of ambition and choice. First Manifest Destiny and later Wilsonian idealism may have been latent all along in the national DNA, but neither emerged as the point of the national spear until the power to promote it emerged.

Additionally, this characteristic syntax has mattered more when elites are focused on emotionally pitched international crises when we are aroused by confusion, fear, or a sense of opportunity. In normal times, the professionalization of foreign policy expertise and the bureaucratic routinization of its function has insulated most lower-level decisions from the great swirling currents of American politics, so that the American “operational code” became muted in a sheath of quotidian responsibilities. But in unstuck times we quickly revert to our standard mental-syntactical form. The speed with which the George W. Bush Administration travelled from promised humility to projectile hubris is the clearest case in point we may ever have. The late Michael Kelly wins the prize for succinctness, having described American foreign policy in those early post-9/11 days as “secular evangelism, armed.”

But now we live in either permanently abnormal times in the era of Trump and MAGA, or in some yet still vaguely define new normal times. Either way, U.S. foreign policy thinking is no longer insulated from the great swirling currents of American politics. It has become a victim of them instead.

America had always been different even within Christendom. It really seemed to be, as G.K. Chesterton once said, a nation with the soul of a church. Could any nation match America for evangelical energy when it came to spreading (presumed) international best-practice governance? Had any other Western foreign ministry been saddled by a legislature to issue “human rights,” “trafficking-in-persons,” and “religious freedom” reports each and every year—all of them essentially state-of evangelism documents? And could any other nation match America for its passive-aggressive romance with apocalyptical end-of-the-world framings of national security-related issues—nuclear Armageddon, nuclear winter, popular versions of global warming, and more?

Indeed, could what now appears to have been the distended American fear of apocalyptically minded Islam have derived not from its being so alien to American ways of thinking, but rather from its being so close? If we were the Children of the Sons of Light, someone had to be the Children of the Sons of Darkness. The Soviets were good at it, but the al-Qaeda/ISIS specter seemed for a time at least to be even better. The Soviets were merely atheists in gray suits; al-Qaeda/ISIS was the robed anti-Christ. ISIS even had a black flag!

Eight years ago it seemed to me that the characteristic American way of apprehending the world was changing qualitatively rather than merely evolving, as its civil religion had earlier evolved over many decades. Hints reposed in the fact that neither President Obama nor President Trump shared the exceptionalist narrative the way all their predecessors had, yet both got elected anyway—and from very different domains within the electorate. I wondered then if that presaged a new normal, which would suggest either a massive failure of public myth maintenance, to invoke the late William McNeill’s language, or a maturation on the part of an “adolescent empire”—another of Professor Kurth’s locutions—long since overdue.[12] But it was, I thought then, too soon to say.

President Obama was demur in articulating his doubts about the exceptionalism narrative, and he swore fealty to the teleological idealism expressed by the phrase “the arc of the moral universe bends toward justice,” which he repeated in a few forms many times. Donald Trump is the ultimate anti-idealist, the purest of primitive pre-modern, pre-Enlightenment “natural” cynics ever to get even near the Oval Office. But he has done it twice in three tries, and still maintains a roughly 40 percent approval rating despite the maniacal behaviors and cataclysmic policy failures of his second tenure.

That shows that American culture has become suitable for and desirous of a leader who baldly rejects the political-moral Enlightenment plinth of the Founding. Trump said so plainly in the preamble to his first Inaugural, claiming that all of his presidential forbears, and all the political classes of American history, cared only about the elites, and that he alone cared about giving power “to the people.” All the sugary words that issued from their lips, back to George Washington, Trump implied, were so much “moralistic garbage”—as J.D. Vance has lately put it—just worthless cant designed to mask their own selfish motives. This brutalist, pre-conceptual, and resolutely zero-sum take on human nature is what Trump truly believes insofar as he explicitly believes anything, and despite the thick patina of Christian support for him—a curiosity bound to live in infamy—it appears to be what increasing percentages of non-deep literate, mainly déclassé American “white” people also believe.

Some equate this Nietzschean “Last Man” faux-heroic cynicism with nihilism, others with fascism. Much of the second Trump Administration’s behavior and body language is fascist—notably its voracious neo-corporatism, studied bigotry, and creeping violent militarism both inside the country as expressed in calculated rages against people of color (sometimes misinterpreted as being merely anti-immigrant) and without—as in the apocalyptically minded convulsive threat to destroy Iranian civilization. The problem with the fascist interpretation is that while the Administration’s body language fits the description, the President himself does not. Fascism, whatever else it is, is an idea, and Trump as a non-reader has none, only emotional tics. He, however, does qualify as a nihilist, since he recognizes no possible alternative to the pointless perpetual struggle facing everyone. So we have a nihilistic head on a fascist body: What is that?

However one parses it, the anti-Enlightenment juggernaut of the American Right, faintly echoed these days by the anti-Enlightenment bleatings of the American Left, seems to be both real and growing, and it recognizes no distinction between American domestic politics and foreign policy. It makes foreign policy impossible to insulate from the present whirlwinds of American domestic life. To the contrary: Those whirlwinds now cross oceans in a trice. To offer but one example, Trump loathes mainstream west European political thinking because it reminds him of the all the thinking he loathes in the United States. Trump’s ultimate thrill is to punch down on those weaker than himself; this is his immovable WWF moral aesthetic, straight from the most primitive expression of 19th-century Spencerian “survival of the fittest” malarkey ever hatched, and it stands in direct and relentless opposition to any form of meliorism, indeed to any ethic that expresses concern for the welfare of other people, whether countrymen or no.

If the dousing of traditional American Protestant/Enlightenment-based ideology is truly upon us, if it is a done deal with no way back to what used to be normal no matter which party wins the next election or two, then two conclusions follow, one applicable to domestic politics, and one to foreign policy.

As to the latter, the days of America as a great power are over. My old Policy Planning colleague, Stewart Patrick, recently put this almost perfectly:

The genius of post-1945 U.S. foreign policy was in embedding America’s awesome power in a framework of international institutions and law in which all nations, large and small, could participate and benefit. It was far from perfect and coincided with plenty of episodes of imperialist intervention. But the strategy overall paid off for the United States. It cushioned the reality of American dominance, legitimated American power and produced an order broadly consistent with American interests. All these advantages are now being abandoned. The Trump administration is destroying any remaining faith that the United States can be trusted to exercise power responsibly. It is also erasing any distinction between the exercise of American might and Russian conduct in Ukraine and Chinese behavior in the South China Sea or (potentially) over Taiwan. Leaders, at the end of the day, require followers. Mr. Trump may insist, as he has in the Iran conflict, that “WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!” But if the United States stays on this course, it will find itself bereft of allies and friends, a lonely superpower in a lawless international system it has helped to create.[13]

Almost perfectly, because a “lonely superpower” could be no superpower at all in a situation like that, for it would be reduced to raw intimidation and force to get its way—which for any practical purpose is neither politically sustainable nor fiscally affordable. Our power would shrink relative to any definition of our interests, causing that definition ultimately to shrink, as well.

As to the former, the evisceration of the Enlightenment principles of the American Founding begs the question of what would replace them. The question is begged because we have come to assume that no civilization can bear a creedal void and remain a civilization for long. But an uber-Randian society, one that not only mimics but applauds Hobbes’ war of all against all, is not really a civilization at all: It is a anti-civil convolution destined to nourish only the Lord of the Flies.

If the natural and historic heterogeneity of American society loses all forms of conceptual glue that have heretofore usually held it more rather than less together, then it simply will not hold together any longer. “That which cannot go on,” Herb Stein once quipped some half century ago, “won’t”—too true, but not very funny this time around. What then? Then we will finally have a riposte to Ecclesiastes, and there will indeed be something new under the sun. It’s nature—and whether it will or won’t stop at some water’s edge—is, however, beyond prediction.

[1] McDougall, The Tragedy of American Foreign Policy, p. 282.

[2] Huntington, Political Order in Changing Societies (Yale University Press, 1968).

[3] An early debunker of development doctrine was W. Paul Strassmann, Technological Change & Economic Development (Cornell University Press, 1968).

[4] Many of these explanations have long been known, from the work—among a great many—of William Graham Sumner in the 19th century to Robert Michels in the early 20th. There are even predicates of understanding from premodern times, going back all the way to Aristotle.

[5] McDougall, p. 244.

[6] McDougall, pp. 272-73.

[7] See Susan C. Stokes, Backsliding: Why Leaders Undermine Their Own Democracies (Princeton University Press, 2025).

[8] The references are to Mandelbaum, “Foreign Policy as Social Work,” Foreign Affairs, January/February 1996; and Rieff, The Triumph of the Therapeutic: Uses of Faith After Freud (University of Chicago Press, 1966).

[9] See James Jeffrey, “The State of the State Department,” The American Interest (July-August 2017).

[10] The story is well told in Walter A. McDougall, “The Unlikely History of American Exceptionalism,” The American Interest VIII:4 (March-April 2013).

[11] An extended illustration of this belief at work is described in Dov Zakheim, A Vulcan’s Tale (Brookings, 2011).

[12] Kurth, “The Adolescent Empire,” The National Interest (Summer 1997). I was Executive Editor of TNI when this essay was published.

[13] Stewart Patrick, “The Warmongers Are Getting History All Wrong,” New York Times, April 19, 2026.