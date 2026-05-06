We have asserted here at The Raspberry Patch that the best argument for The Age of Spectacle approach to understanding contemporary American society and politics is that it works. It works as an interpretative template for understanding the news flow manifest day by day before our eyes. It works not in a tautologically non-falsifiable way; it works because it is based on a synthesis of logic and data readily available to any reasonably well-educated person.

It works, too, because it is reasonably comprehensive yet not unifactoral in its claims. As the manuscript itself makes clear,

The Age of Spectacle’s argument is synoptic in its integration of several sources of trouble-breeding causality, but it is not monadic. It does not assert any “metacrisis” explanation for what is happening. No claim exists here that “It’s the tech” or “It’s the internet” or “It’s social media” or “It’s the smartphones” or “It’s late-stage capitalism.” There is no single uber-cause: To undertake a synoptic analysis does not presuppose that a causal equation will end up with the integer one for a “silver bullet” answer.

In my view, the common temptation on the part of a certain subspecies of intellectuals to seek the perfect monadic answer to account for emergent state outcomes from complex systems is either hubristic or quasi-theological in inspiration, at least when it is not justified by the omniscience of the tempted. As if…..

The other problem with such excessively aspirational approaches is that they typically need to get very abstract to work as a theory, but the more abstract and so general an account of some reality-to-be-explained gets, the less useful it tends to become for any practical purpose. I’m reminded of the jibe, ascribed to Hegel, concerning “the phenomenology of fools”: It’s a great applause line in some sagely circles to proclaim that “everything is connected to everything else,” or to instrumentalize for purposes of argument yesterday’s proverbial flapping butterfly wing way over yonder causing Cluckerella to lay an egg in our backyard chicken coup this morning. But knowing that won’t fix your clogged toilet, get your aged electrical outlet to work properly or, to expand the frame somewhat, tell us how to re-normalize U.S. politics so we can reform our dilapidated political institutions to suit the New Enlightenment re-founding the nation needs.

Anyway, be all that as it may, today’s TRP essay aspires to illustrate the utility of The Age of Spectacle framework to understand what’s happening out there, in the country, in the world, and in the interstices where the two collide. I have just two examples in mind, both of them inspired by something I’ve read within the past few days written by acquaintances and colleagues of one sort of another: Claire Berlinski, of whom TRP veterans are well aware; and Henry Farrell, who TRP readers might wish to pay attention to if they do not already do so. So, first Claire, then Henry, the former taking the general argumentative form of A=B, the latter the argumentative form of A≠B. In both cases I have deemed it necessary for the sake of easy intelligibility to reach back and repeat some AoS text in order to provide context for the points being made. I don’t think it will do TRP vets much damage to read those excerpts again, especially now that both have been amended. Besides, now that so much new water has passed under the bridge those of you to may recall this material might understand it in a new and brighter light, as I myself have done.

The Revenant Zero-Sum Mentality, the A/not-A Structure of Astounding Complexes, and the Shifted (Mis)Understanding of the Middle East

Something Claire wrote on April 29 in her essay “Iran’s Future, Israel, and Antisemitism” reminded me of some AoS passages I had written many months ago about the close connection between the revenant zero-sum mentality and the A/not-A structure of spectacle-inducing astounding complexes. But the stimulus provided by her illustration of the point persuaded me of the need to make the connection clearer. First let me show you how the passage reads as recently improved, and then go back and quote Claire’s essay to show how she brilliantly if inadvertently illustrated my argument and stimulated me to improve its expression.

In Chapter 6 of the AoS manuscript, “Doing a Ripley: Spectacle Defined and Illustrated,” now reads like this:

We mean spectacle not as relatively rare splotches of escapist magic in otherwise workaday lives, as has been its natural niche for millennia. We mean it as a cognitive default setting that has become so ubiquitous as to have become for a great many of us living in technologically forward-sprawling cultures a habituated mental frame. For the purpose at hand, a spectacle is best defined as an attention-arresting display that depends for achieving its intended effect on the sudden perception of the improbable in the target. To work any form of spectacle--and there are several--must evoke what some cognitive psychologists have called an astounding complex. We do not mean by that special effects that induce perceptions we know are fabricated, but rather what used to make circus novelty shows so captivating: displays that induce a “wow, you don’t see that every day” reaction. Does that calf really have two heads, or this is a fabricated illusion of some sort? This is the difference between the Death Star exploding on the one hand and some of the fare on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens on the other. We know there is no Death Star and it cannot explode because it doesn’t exist. But the latter sometimes qualifies as a high-technified version of the old two-headed calf carnival attraction. Typical fare in Ripley’s Believe It or Not copy in the comics held an historical position between the calf directly witnessed at the carnival fair and Ancient Aliens presented as a series of mediated images on a screen. You didn’t just see Ripley’s fare, however, despite the abundance of drawn illustrations; you had copy, modest as it was, to read as well. The key to all astounding complexes is that they structure uncertainty in such a way that only two possibilities are perceived in the moment of our arrested attention: It’s either entirely A or it is entirely not-A, and no third or blurred or in-between possibility can exist. The longer the uncertainty dilemma lasts, the more engrossing and alluring the astonishment. So the less clear any extant contextual evidence necessary to resolve the uncertainty quickly is, the better from the perspective of the circus master who wishes to entertain for the sake of future ticket sales……or the political manipulator who plots to exploit and manipulate the momentarily stunned subject.

The stark A/not-A nature of spectacle, which not coincidentally aligns with the primitive mindedness of zero-sum or two-valued orientation reasoning, also defines several other well-known phenomena. Indeed, a list is easier to start than it is to stop.[1] The categories include all sports with an active defense where skill in play, both individually and as a team, is based on getting the opposition to think that “A” is about to happen with the ball when “not-A” is in fact in store. Similarly, it includes an old Wham-O toy called a Superball, a bouncy little thing that could counterspin and go where you didn’t think it possibly could. It was astounding; kids (or their parents) bought it by the millions. President Lyndon Baines Johnson gave Superballs away as gifts. Spectacle as we define it also inhabits all artistic realms where presentational strategies include preplanned “wow” moments for the viewer, whether in music, theater, or dance. It is at the base of all tall-tale humor, as well. It includes selective kinds of fantasy fiction whether presented orally in face-to-face settings, in books, over the radio, or via screens. One must become engrossed in any fictive scripting to fully enjoy it, so we use cognitive framing brackets to suspend disbelief for the duration of the drama. But some kinds of fiction display such verisimilitude to the Lebenswelt that they dwell in limbo between the obviously unreal and the perhaps, possibly, real but just weird. Those boundary dwellers produce the astounding complexes of which we speak. They are aided in that ambition because spectacle shows up even in realms beyond culture, such as when nature supplies the raw material for an astounding “you don’t see that everyday” complex: tsunamis, major earthquakes and cyclones, and massive lightening-ignited wildfires; but also double rainbows, staggering sunrises and sunsets, glistening snowscapes, and of course the Northern Lights.

Above all for our purposes, astounding complexes inhere in technical events of the sort we near ceaselessly see on screens large, medium, and small. Rapid scene cuts when the video takes our senses places our unaided bodies cannot go are the main form of technical events on screen. When we watch television or a film on a screen, for example, our senses can take us from the street to the roof of a building across the street in less than a second; we cannot do that literally, and we did not evolve being able to do that except in dreamworlds and the childlike magical-efficacy worlds of free imagination. When we experience cognitive astounding complexes via reality-mimicking mediated images endorphin squirts from our endocrine systems despite the experience having become so common that we no longer even notice, let alone remark about it.

Few of these realms seem directly relevant to politics, because they aren’t. But thanks to the cyberlution they are becoming relevant. These developments are not so slowly but surely conditioning us to expect and to want ever more thrilling “wow” experiences in our daily lives. It is worth our while to examine some of these cultural sets, moving from the seemingly anodyne and apolitical toward the political. Key patterns become clear as we establish pattern common to all forms of spectacle.

And then Chapter 6 goes on to do precisely that as it describes the A/not-A logical syntax that inheres in card tricks, optical illusions, cons and fictive literature about cons, cryptids, snake-oil mavens, and more.

Now, how does what Claire wrote about the combined topic of Iran’s future, Israel, and anti-Semitism illustrate my argument? First read her key passage as is, only very slightly compressed—it’s worth reading anyway even if it does not illustrate anything more than what it plainly and lucidly says:

The old view of the region was often crude, sentimental, and sometimes self-deceiving. But it had a recognizable structure: Israel was a democratic ally; Iran was a revolutionary anti-American clerical regime; Palestinians were a dispossessed people with legitimate national claims but catastrophically poor leadership; antisemitism was an ancient toxin from which every decent person recoiled; and American power, however imperfect, was not automatically the source of every evil in the region. Those assumptions have been replaced—especially among younger progressives, but certainly not only there—by something much simpler and much more dangerous: Israel is a colonial oppressor; Palestinians are sacred victims; Iran is bad, perhaps, but not as morally urgent as Israel; American intervention is presumptively wicked; Jewish political organization is suspect; and “media literacy” means distrusting mainstream institutions while swallowing, with childlike solemnity, propaganda produced by far worse ones. Israelis are capable of wrongdoing and Palestinians are suffering—no doubt. But real Israeli wrongdoing and real Palestinian suffering have been embedded in a much larger narrative architecture built by actors whose goal is not self-determination for Palestinians, peace, or democratic reform in the Middle East, but the destruction of Israel (and Jews, more broadly), the demoralization of the West, Islamist conquest, and the survival of regimes like Iran’s. . . . The Iranian people urgently need the West to retain a morally serious distinction between the Iranian regime and the Iranian nation, and to retain a clear view of the regime’s dangerousness [but]. . . antisemitic politics dissolve these distinctions and instruct Americans to see the clerical regime as the vanguard of the anti-colonial resistance, or at least, as far less offensive, morally, than Israel. That is why the question of antisemitism can’t be separated from the question of Iran. Antisemitism isn’t just a prejudice against Jews; it’s a theory of power, and therefore a theory of politics. Once Americans begin to see Israel as the hidden author of American wars, Jewish organization as corruption, and the enemies of Israel as more authentic than Israel’s friends, they don’t just become more hostile to Jews, they become incapable of understanding the Middle East.

The point is so obviously clear that there should be no need for me to beat it about the head and neck, at least not beat it overly much: What Claire calls the “old view” of the Middle East was complex, nuanced, and not in the least either zero-sum conceptually or A/not-A in terms of its logical syntax. It was a view that could (and still can) count to three and beyond as necessary—to allude back to my two-part April 22 post and its precursor essay “Can Americans Count to Three?” The American Interest, March 9, 2018—and gave off not a whiff of a “two-valued orientation” à la S.I. Hayakawa.

The view that has replaced the old view, “something much simpler and much more dangerous,” is all these things: It is primitive zero-sum, either/or in structure; it is has been designed that way by ideological entrepreneurs so as to be attention-arresting, their having deployed A/not-A astounding complex engendering techniques to gull the morally enthused but ignorant “useful idiots” of our day; and the result, exactly as Claire describes, is to make those who fall for the inane simplifications on offer “incapable of understanding the Middle East.”

Just to finish with this first illustration, it is important to remind ourselves what misunderstanding in this case can lead to: a tortured if still overly simple logic pointed squarely at moral ignominy. Added Claire:

The Iranian opposition is thus abandoned twice—first by Western isolationists who want nothing to do with another Middle Eastern struggle, then by Western radicals who have decided that the enemies of Israel must be, if not good, then at least nowhere near so bad as Israelis say; and indeed, if Israelis claim they’re that bad, there must be something interesting about them. So that’s the grim little comedy of the moment. The Western left congratulates itself on “decolonizing” its worldview by becoming functionally indifferent to the fate of actual Iranians living—or dying, as it happens—under an actual theocracy, and the isolationist right, meanwhile, doesn’t care whether Iranians live or die, so long as they don’t have to hear about them.

A “grim little comedy”? Well, it’s not so little, unfortunately; and if it’s a comedy it’s in the form of a tragicomedy at best. “The world is a comedy to those who think,” wrote Horace Walpole, “a tragedy to those who feel”; hence the tragicomic form of the art works on those of us who try to do both. That means, I suspect, that however empathetic we may be with respect to the daily regime-perpetrated horrors going on in Iran, it’s a lot easier these days to laugh in Paris and Washington than it is even to crack a mild smile in Tehran and Isfahan.

Nick Land: Closet Calvinist?

Now to Henry Farrell, specifically his April 30 Substack essay “Our Future is Being Devoured by Feral Thought Experiments,” Programmable Mutter. Henry’s essay reminded me of something I had written earlier about the connection between AI and God and, as with Claire’s useful prodding, it persuaded me to refine my AoS text. We’ll now follow the same sequence we laid out above: first the AoS text as it reads now, and then a nod to Henry’s text that stimulated the revision.

Here’s the current AoS text, from Chapter 10, “America’s Spectacalized Future?”--specifically from the subhead reading “The AI Spectre, Take Two.”

The real question about AI, therefore, as with all technologies, never was, is not, and can never be just about the technology, or even the technology married to some practical-minded technique. It is also very much about the human social matrices in which both technology and technique are embedded. We need to stop worrying so much about the machines as such and start worrying more about the people into whose hands these machines may come to rest.[2] What will AI’s future be, and our future with it, if because of its unregulated private ownership status AI devices continue to occupy the user hands of ordinary people--if, as seems likely for purely commercial reasons, we let that happen--pertaining to large arrays of tasks over long skeins of time? It is a question that goes back to the first principle of all communications technologies: It’s not the content of communications alone or even mainly that matters; it is how the technology itself changes the scales and nature of human interactions--how it changes the context, not the content, in other words. As with everything else, there is no foreground without background, no sensory effect without context. It’s our own brain that coders are trying to get AI to model, the computational and inferential reasoning aspects of it at least. It is in a way a mirror, in a way a kind of super-mirror that teaches an essential lesson: Humans can only make sense of anything, including each other, within the context of complex systems. So to think about AI as an isolated machine is truly an astonishingly stupid error. And the subsequent errors that may ensue from the ur-ontological error? Carr suggests that artificial intelligence, in a sense humanity’s greatest achievement of logical thought, could end up triggering a romantic “revolution in perception that overthrows the shared values of reason and rationality we inherited from the Enlightenment.”[3] He is obviously right if a little late to the party; the revenant mythic consciousness bestriding contemporary America clearly illustrates and illuminates his concern for a paradox we would be better off without. A step further: It is not just myth and magical efficacy that are making a return visit to a planet near you at the expense of reason and rationality, but so is mysticism, and of the oldest sort. It is possible, but impossible to prove, that the nature of obsessive online addictions--like “reality-shifting” and affected dissociative identity disorder (DID)--which we should expect to worsen as AI comes into ever wider commercial and institutional use, where the body dematerializes but consciousness remains so long as it does not go quiet, appeals to those with particularly sharp forms of night-terror triggering mortality paranoia. Could hyperreality be a 21st-century pretender to heaven? Stranger things have happened? Perhaps, but not many, which provides segue to the second of our topics: AI’s potential to become in human eyes a substitute for the source of immortality--if there is one. This prospect at some point has to beg the question of whether there is an authoritative law-creating and law-giving God who in the Abrahamic sensibility is eternal; the Tetragrammaton in Hebrew, usually rendered “Yahweh” or “Yehovah/Jehovah” in transliteration, is literally a compound conjugation of the verb “to be” in the past, present, and future tenses, and so literally means eternal. Irrational categorical rejection aside, three ways to engage this idea are possible: belief in such a being, innocent or otherwise; leaving open the possibility of such a being, so problematizing the concept of God but not rejecting it; and believing on the basis of logic and cumulative human experience that the universe both exists outside our heads--no, we are not caught up in a mass and very long-lived hallucination--and is not random, so must have a first cause, whatever we call it. No matter which of these three ways of engaging the idea of God, artificial intelligence as an invisible ultimate authority represents a form of potential competition with extant ideas of God (either that or it will perhaps be taken for a sideways expression or manifestation of God, a bit like Jesus as “son of God”). For religious people, then, AI is or will soon be a clear and present danger in theological terms. For everyone else it will be a problem, too, since even devout atheists live in an American religious-denominational social soup, and as Mr Donne insisted, no man, not even an atheist, can be an island in that broth. One reason for the problem is the fact that a new kind of predestinational determinism has already become part and parcel of the gnostic pseudo-philosophy of the Singularity intoxicated. Instead of seeing history as the unfurling of successive emergent states from an open-ended, so autogenic “cloud-like” complex system, it is seen as a predetermined product of “backward induction” from a super-intelligence hovering about in some unfathomable future. In Nick Land’s formulation for example, the history of humanity seen (rather narrowly) as the march of capitalism is really “an invasion from the future by an artificial intelligent space that must assemble itself entirely from its enemy’s resources.”[4] Land did not mention God or imply that his postulated predatory enemy-of-humanity threat is the functional equivalent of a Calvinist or Hindu God only without the explicitly menacing aspect, but he might as well have, for it is the functional cosmological equivalent of a “backward induction.” The rub with all such backward induction notions is that it is dismissive of human agency both individually and collectively, and hence of history itself--History, if one is Germanic or Hegelian inclined for the purpose to hand. And that must lead, as it always does, to the denial of ethics as a philosophical interest because it denies the ontological character of moral reasoning. The AI-as-God spectre likely lying ahead is a simple enough point to grasp, so much so, ironically as per usual, that it has all but completely escaped attention. As a kind of seemingly ultimate but invisible and immaterial source of authority, artificial intelligence is bound to sound to many ordinary non-readers whose consciousness has already been surrealized by ambient technovelty as a synonym and ultimately a substitute for God. It is, in short, a potential source of self-induced anthropomorphized idolatry that some people inevitably will use not just for work, or seek out for companionship and parenting advice, but will worship. And absolutely without question, scammer cultic churches will arise on this impulse touting, in effect, forms of AI-as-God, whether somehow syncretized with the Christian God or meta-embodied in some other kind of extant or invented deity. Any culture that can hatch Mormons, Millerites, Jim Jones, Branch Davidians, and the Church of Scientology will not miss this golden cyber-opportunity. This will not be just another diverting Ouija board game or tarot card con; this could get really big, and even go globe-galloping international. It could rival in surreality the fictional but suggestive Reverend Wayne’s Pearly Gates Church in Snow Crash, and if it ever does life will once again imitate art.

We’ve no need to quote Henry’s essay at length as we did Claire’s, for I’ve specified his contribution just above, in the text’s new paragraph that refers to “gnostic pseudo-philosophy of the Singularity intoxicated,” and I have dropped a partly discursive footnote in acknowledgement. He is certainly correct to fear the effects of the feral thought experiments he identifies, and you could do a lot worse to get hold of his essay and read it through for your own edification.

Let’s close today’s essay by raising a critical coda to the whole “backward induction” logic, whether the form it takes is old and clearly theological in nature or new in a secular Singularity drag form. Isn’t God always a projection of human anxieties, aspirations, and imaginations, as Durkheim and many other moderns have long insisted? And isn’t some postulated non-deistic sci-fi-ish superintelligence similarly a projection? So then there is no difference between some very old theological beliefs and some very new avowedly secular ones? Well, not exactly.

Durkheim’s father Moïse, his grandfather, and his great-grandfather were all Orthodox rabbis. So Durkheim’s famous theory of God-as-projection may well have been the result of a kind of intellectual apostasy by an upstart family whippersnapper. Perhaps young Émile had some kind of rebellious bug up his ass on this point, so much so that he seems to have overlooked the fairly obvious fact that the existence of a first-cause is not inconsistent with his theory of projection, a possibility that his rabbinic forebears, I suspect, may well have long and lucidly pondered. Durkheim’s theory of projection can just as logically be understood as a discovery of the first cause by dint of having projected it, rather than, as he would have us believe, the result of inventing a sheer illusion to salve our insecurities. (S. Freud, take note, too.)

Our imaginations can lead us to truth, after all, even if arriving at it doesn’t always “set us free.” It happens frequently enough, even if not all the time; indeed, it is a premise of philosophical phenomenology that poets understand even if the occasional sociologist or anthropologist may not: “The future enters into us,” wrote Rainier Marie Rilke in 1929, “in order to transform itself in us, long before it happens.” Even revelations need a path to travel to us, do they not?

[1] About five and a half years ago I drafted an essay on the reasons for and the implications of the strong and alarming return of zero-sum thinking to the American agora: “The Darkening Mind,” American Purpose, December 7, 2020. Some of those reasons reappear in Chapter 2 of the AoS manuscript. More recently I have wondered if perhaps another reason for the zero-sum’s return has been the cyberlution itself, with its binary code—0 or 1—at the very core of the technology as pioneered by Claude Shannon. Awareness of this essence of how information science technology works also reflects what we know about how the brain works: axons either fire or they do not fire at any given time, their sum composing neural activity. My conclusion, so far, is no: Nothing subtly subconscious is going on here. Reductionism is a mug’s game, for complex systems transcend the limits of their elemental parts. Perhaps others who understand more about these matters than I do will come to a different conclusion.

[2] As expressed on an AI.rise.co video, “It’s not the AI they should be afraid of or concerned with. It’s the business practices by the companies that deploy the AI.” See the oral statement embedded, without identifying the speaker, in David William Silva, “AI Learned to Write Like You. Detection Is Mathematically Impossible.” David William Silva (Substack), February 20, 2026.

[3] Carr, Superbloom, p. 199.

[4]Land, “Machinic desire,” Textual Practice, Volume 22 (2008), p. 479, quoted in Henry Farrell, “Our Future is Being Devoured by Feral Thought Experiments,” Programmable Mutter (Substack), April 30, 2026. Farrell also mentions Roko’s Basilisk, another backward induction thought experiment.