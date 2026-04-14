Domestic politics and foreign policies are always entwined in one way or another, especially so much of the time in democracies, and usually in several ways at once. The onset of a war does not change that; despite appearances of partisan opponents coming together wrapped in a flag, war usually intensifies the entwinement of the domestic and the foreign. Indeed, except in some cases of existential conflict, domestic politics usually takes precedence in the calculations of leaders—again especially so in democratic states, but not much less so in autocratic ones particularly of the fragile or paranoid sort. So here is the gist about the Iran War that, as far as I am aware, no one has yet stressed: The Iran War is an ongoing tale of (at least) three semi-surrealist monologues—American, Israeli, and Iranian—crashing into one another mostly unawares.[1]

Put a bit differently, it is a war with three faces, or facets, so with three dyadic pairings: U.S.-Israel as ostensible allies but with different interest, perceptions, and aims; U.S.-Iran as ostensible adversaries, but adversaries sharing certain important desiderata with respect to energy policies; and Israel-Iran, adversaries of existential quality but asymmetrically so, for Israel seeks the extirpation only of the Iranian regime, while the Iranian regime seeks the extirpation of Israel, period and full stop.

So the war is epiphenomenal. Aside from being America’s first postliterate-era war[2], it was—still is, actually—a side effect, a by-product of three temporally intersecting political orders in crisis, but not the same crisis. The Israeli crisis is a crisis of democracy, liberalism, and the politics of religion. The Iranian crisis is a regime crisis overlaid with theological emanations. The American crisis is one of potential headlong constitutional extinction triggered by the interplay of cultural decay, technological dislocation, and political economy derangement. To fully grasp what is happening with regard to the war proper, and to predict how the protagonists are likely to act going forward, one must understand the historical syntaxes of the three ongoing national crisis monologues, and only afterwards seek out their essentially accidental points of intersection.

The geostrategic triangle involving Iran, Israel, and the United States is of course not new. The relationship dates back even before 1978-79, with the rise of the Islamic Republic, to the immediate post-World War II period when in 1946 President Truman successfully pressured the Soviet Union to give up its wartime occupation of northern Iran just as the British were turning the Palestine question over to the young United Nations in the wake of their loss of the Raj. Out of that couplet of decisions the fully independent reign of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi truly began and the modern State of Israel was born. What is new is an entirely different constellation of woes: Iran and Israel now both face different problems eighty years later, and the United States faces an historically unprecedented one. All three crisis gives off the dreamy but dangerous fragrance of surrealism, the American one especially so.

The American Face

So it continues, the Present Madness now spreads abroad in a war far larger and more fraught than anything Venezuela could have become back in January.[3] By dint of its economic reverberations it is enveloping nearly the whole species bye and bye. And it is all because We the People again elected a mad man-child to be our leader despite his heirheaded malignant narcissism, non-reader encyclopedic ignorance, all topped by his ever-roaming fantasy-prone personality. Again we witness Donny and the Purple Crayon from Hell inventing as he moves along a world more to his gilded tastes than the pesky Lebenswelt he has sworn to obliterate. Harold with his Purple Crayon was merely in harmless search of his temporarily misplaced bedroom window; what Donny is trying to find amid an equally dreamy but agitated miasma of longing is anyone’s guess: his father’s love, or his mother’s courage, perhaps?

Again we see a second-order national-security consequence of the triumph of the twinned Big Lie—about November 2020 and January 6, 2021—having become the framing template for American politics since this past January 20. Now we see what happens when a mad would-be despot, not a tin-pot one but a golden toilet one, insists on populating the decisional and managerial heights of American government with people whose only key quality for high office is their loyal incompetence. Noem and Bondi are gone, their devils to debate all the way to their graves, but Hegseth, Patel, and too many others remain to spite their oaths and invite tragedies that will mainly befall others.

An example: While Kash Patel’s FBI is focusing assets and attention on finding and attacking the President’s personal and political opponents, it is not so much doing its actual job, part of which is anti-terrorism monitoring. That function should never have vouchsafed to the FBI to start with (as explained in “Just Dismantle ICE? Why Not Dismantle DHS, Too? A Multipartite Holiday-from-Reality Story, Parts 1 and 2,” TRP, February 22, 2026), but there it is. And if I were part of the Iranian government right now, such as and whatever it is at this point down the list of airborne assassinations, I would be plotting mass-casualty terrorism on American soil as payback for the destruction and humiliations visited on Iran by U.S. arms in recent weeks. That the FBI is distracted doing nasty things in one of President Trump’s auxiliary sandboxes is potentially dangerous. And while I can’t read everything out there, I read a lot—and I’ve not come across anyone else raising this warning flag. That troubles me.

Nevertheless, the mad man-child hurtling into senescence if not full-bore senility insists on garnering maximum feasible attention to sate his bottomless insecurities, going so far on Monday as to pretend in an artful but atrocious AI deepfake manipulation to be Jesus. But the kind of attention he, and the rest of us with him, is attracting from those who want to harm us escapes his notice. It’s not in the script of his heroic adventure, not part of the show, so it doesn’t exist in the ethereal world of his fantasies. But a gilt-strewn 250-foot monument, the Arc de Trump, taller than the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial, clearly does exist in that ethereal world—and it damned well better stay there.

That Trump’s mind cannot locate a reality common to the rest of us who can and do read is no very recent aberration. But the delta between his fantasy world and the real one has grown apace in recent weeks. In the context of the Iran War alone our President has insisted that he be able to choose who can and cannot be the Supreme Leader, and presumably the other high officials, in the Iranian government—so a pretend Christian presuming authority over the naming of a Muslim cleric. He has further averred that Iran and the United States join together to manage the Strait of Hormuz and extract tolls from its use, as if a prospect of looting the commons is enough to overcome the enmity of decades and the fresh wounds of a war not even yet concluded. So it is not enough for him to be Emperor of America (and prospectively Greenland); he speaks as if he is acknowledged as de facto Emperor of the World, at least that part of it he thinks he can safely punch down on. Donald Trump’s delusions of adequacy have clearly burst whatever guardrails had been holding them back.

He thinks, as well, that if a national leader is changed then the regime is changed. He thinks this because while a flesh-and-blood person is concretely real to him, a regime is a concept, and he doesn’t “get” concepts because he doesn’t read, and never has. He thinks the Pope is for any practical purpose a political figure, and that breaks down to an economic actor whose shadow political status is measured by one and only one metric, namely how much money he has and is continuing to acquire. Trump is not embarrassed or ashamed to voice views like these either because he is completely disinhibited at this point, or because his head is so far up his keister that he thinks this is normal…..or both.

Trump would be reasonably accurate by accident about the Pope if this were, say, the 10th or 11th century—but it isn’t. It would be by accident only because Trump operates with no normal, mature sense of historical time. In his first term, during his 2019 “Salute to America” July 4th speech, it flopped out that he thought that militaries possessed air forces at the time of the Revolutionary War.

The point is that our President is continuously engaged, at ever more distant removes from reality, in obsessive monologues with himself that have so little filter applied to them that elements of madness spill out abundantly whenever he makes utterances in public, which is far too often. His “endless egocentric parabolas of speech”[4] designed as distractions from reality—from the Epstein files and from how his distanced wife threw him prospectively under that bus this past Friday, the tanking uber-economy and its fat-cat Net Effect-distorted segregated markets with it, the dire GOP midterm prospects in November unless he finds some better way to steal or stifle altogether the election—show that Trump simple cannot leave off his attention-mongering, top-of-the-news-cycle circus act because if he ever stops, he somehow still senses that the Lebenswelt will come crashing down upon him, and it will all be over. And of that he is properly terrified.

So Trump is engaged with himself in a mad monological mania, and with America’s social-mind consciousness via the since become sub-professional clickbait and increasingly suborned commercial media. The Iran War’s infosphere, broadly construed, has attained a Barthian Lost in the Funhouse-quality madness, as illustrated by the brain-dizzying details revealed in the April 7 New York Times account of how the decision to attack Iran was made. [Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, “How Trump Took the U.S. to War with Iran”] Here is the paragraph that most arrested my attention:

Tucker Carlson, the commentator who had emerged as another prominent skeptic of intervention on the right, had come to the Oval Office several times over the previous year to warn Mr. Trump that a war with Iran would destroy his presidency. A couple weeks before the war began, Mr. Trump, who had known Mr. Carlson for years, tried to reassure him over the phone. “I know you’re worried about it, but it’s going to be OK,” the president said. Mr. Carlson asked how he knew. “Because it always is,” Mr. Trump replied.

“Because it always is”—wow. [Update, June 26: This was no one-off: Amid the to-ing and fro-ing over the Reflection Pool fiasco, Trump uttered these words, showcasing another visible-spectrum manifestation of his fantasy-prone personality type (as discussed in DSM-5 if you’re keeping score): “Of course it worked; everything I do works.”] And this in the face of the plain fact that U.S. foreign and national security policy, whatever its many merits and successes over the years, has been guilty in just my adult lifetime of some very poor judgments, leading to outcomes that were not OK. Tragic and needless errors born typically of some combination of hubris, lazy pseudo-universalist, secularized para-theological thinking, and itinerant prejudices against non-Western cultures and peoples, are manifest to anyone who cares to learn of them. But this newest Trumpian episode tops all. The launching of the Iran War is not just a mistake typical of many past ones. It is a fully frothing fulminating fuck-up that occupies a newly hatched category all of its own—and it’s not all on Donald Trump either: Ostensibly adult men and women whose self-interested obsequiousness overrules their common sense and relevant experience (if any) have allowed it to happen. How do they sleep at night with so much blood spilled for nothing on their hands?

Note, too, the really key and rarely remarked difference between the first Trump term, wherein the President was merely unqualified for the job, and this second one, wherein he is utterly unfit for it: The President is radically isolated from even an occasional normal human. There is no wife at the end of the day to comfort him. There is no General John Kelly, so no Chief-of-Staff with a brain guarding the portal to the Oval Office. There is no General James Mattis as Defense Secretary, no General Mark Milley as JCS Chairman, to talk him down from his delusional over-confidence in the ability of the military hammer we can bring to bear to produce desirable political outcomes. There is no competent Secretary of State with the balls to warn him of inevitable complications, to show him a broader picture of the political side of a military operation, because he doesn’t know how and, anyway, Trump disparages diplomacy and diplomats, preferring to use substantive ignorami like himself—Witless Witkoff, Kushy Make-a-Billion Kushner—to negotiate history-laden agendas and futures as if the subject to hand was mere money wrapped around some real estate deal. Yes, as John Updike wrote in The Beauty of the Lilies, “The snake-pit of history bequeaths us its mad dreams,” so the wise must beware of allowing them to escape into the waking world. But some dreamers manage somehow to altogether lose the plotline..…and Donald Trump, alas, is one of those dreaming plotline losers.

Yet this deranged dreamer is President of the United States, now a dilapidated wreck of a republic whose Legislative Branch has misplaced its spine and whose highest Judicial Branch institution cannot seem to find its way out of the back of a convenience store. It is a dilapidated republic whose principal opposition party in a two-major-party system, thanks to the majority-winner structure of the Electoral College, cannot rouse itself to deploy its deep, nationwide organizational presence to seed a grassroots social resistance project—despite being tagged this past August by the White House Deputy Chief-of-Staff as a “domestic terror organization”—as it trembles in awe over the new sanctity of the non-binary magicology (my take-it-out-for-a-spin neologism for magical thinking+ideology) that has enraptured its apparent plurality of Perfect Life Syndrome victims. All it, and the ACLU trundling along behind, can seem to do is ponder public opinion, send solicitations emblazoned with “JANE, WE’RE SUING DONALD TRUMP,” as if……and otherwise try to bum chump change from mostly cluelessly frightened but still decent ordinary people. Pathetic. It was never entirely clear until now that terminal malfeasance could be tantamount to complicity in crimes against the republic. Now it is clear.

Meanwhile, Trump mumbles unto himself, mumbles aloud to the MAGA minions, who have mumbled to one another in trumpets of adoration, only to be followed lately with the onset of the Iran War by mumbling woodwinds of dissonance amid the crashing sounds of an unnatural lie-glued-together coalition coming finally apart. Key MAGA influencers, meanwhile, engage in combative dunce-porn over his “micropenis” and her being “an emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck.” And to think we once rued the flamboyant lowbrowness of Crossfire. To think that we once knew the difference between character and mere personality, between substance and mere performance, between Bedford Falls and Pottersville; we did know, but evidently we were just having too much easy fun to care.

The point: The state we are in as a nation, as a culture, as a demos, is all about us. For the MAGA non-reading minions the rest of the world is not concrete enough, is much too conceptual, to dent our smug armor of amour-propre. This is what We the People have done with our sweet land of liberty, with our affluence, with our power. We’ve no one to blame but ourselves, and now we—some of us, anyway—are set on exporting this excrescence onto others at the point of a postmodern bayonet. We presume as a kind of toss-off second thought to tell Venezuelans, Greenlanders, Iranians, Cubans—who’s next to follow or be dragged?—how to live their lives and run their countries? Are we still in a mood, many of us, as President McKinley was on November 21, 1899 when he committed to teaching Filipinos how to be good Christians? But these other countries are mere props in what is a distinctively American national monologue. Americans know next to nothing about Iran, and don’t care to; but a goodly number can work up a politically serviceable hatred for it anyway. The word audacity drops to its knees in apology for not being able to adequately describe this circumstance as it wishes it could.

The Israeli Monologue

Israelis today are not as crazy as Americans for the most part, but they seem to be picking up speed. Israeli leaders recognize realistically for the most part the danger that the Islamic Republic poses to all Israelis and to the State of Israel itself. They understand the martyrology complex of Shi’i Islam, its admixture of traditional Islamic, modern fascistic, and postmodern frilly versions of genocidal anti-Semitism. The Islamic Republic has always maintained as one of its principal raison d’être the liberation of Jerusalem (al-Quds….the holy) from its occupation by the Jewish apes and pigs who usurped the Islamic waqf that is Palestine.

1991 “World Child Day” issue

Israelis who understand Iran, the Islamic Republic era particularly, also understand that nation’s technical and military incapacities, its corruption, its economic incompetence, and its divisions both in terms of class and ethno-linguistic categories. They know that Iran has turned to terrorism because it has been too weak to establish its martial credentials and so its internal legitimacy any other way. They know that Iran cherishes its missile capabilities because it literally has no air force. And Israelis, of all political persuasions, are clear that only eventual regime change can, possibly if not certainly, put an end to the threat Iran poses. The only debate is whether Israel should act if it can to force the end, or if it should watch, wait, and let political nature in Iran take its own course.

So for years, given Israel’s small size and limited capabilities in dealing with a vast nation of 93 million people, Israeli leaders, again of all political affiliations, have understood that the core de facto alliance between Israel and the United States, since it came into being in its current politico-military form in the 1970s, has become mainly about Iran--not what that de facto alliance was originally about. How did that happen?

To summarize with agonizing brevity, as Israel managed to contain and then revolutionize via peace diplomacies the threat posed by the Arab states armed with conventional militaries, it faced two other kinds of threats: under-the-radar threats of terrorism that, while not of direct existential quality, were nevertheless serious, expensive to manage, and politically corrosive to let fester; and over-the-radar threats of missiles (and more recently drones) attacking Israeli population centers from distant adversaries. These over-the-radar threats could become existential in nature were delivery systems to bear WMD ordnance—nuclear or biological. So even as Israel made mighty progress on resolving the threats it faced in its first few decades of independence after May 1948, other unanticipated threats arose in place of them. For these new threats only Israel’s association with the United States could avail, for technical, financial, and political reasons. So the upshot is that the United States has become more important to Israeli security just as Israel in a post-Cold War world has become less geostrategically important to the United States. This sums up Israel’s dilemma, and highlights its necessarily precarious political balancing act viz shifting U.S. politics in recent years.

None of this is crazy, delusional, or surreal, and none of it has been, as life goes on day by day in Israel, particularly prone to eliciting more than garden-variety exaggeration or division. None of it has triggered more than the usual temptation to hijack Israel’s security circumstances for partisan and personal political gain. Until recently.

The paradoxes central to Israeli politics are twofold. First, Israel has per force become a kind of garrison polity. It has always lived in a rough neighborhood, so to speak, but the Zionist movement had no practical choice in the matter of real estate. It had to happen, more or less, where it had to happen, or it could not have happened at all.

The siege mentality that naturally accompanied the implanting of the Yishuv and then the early decades of the State initially helped congeal a Jewish society that had come from dozens of countries, in some cases quite literally from the lands that bore the ashes of one’s own murdered family. But over time the siege mentality has warped what the Zionist founders hoped would become a normal national life. Just to give a seemingly trivial example of how deeply grooved military metaphors have seeped into Israeli culture, a sale at a furniture or a clothing store is often marketed in the store windows as a mivtza, an operation or mobilization, the same word used for a military operation. Israelis think this use of language is normal; every country does this, right?

Withal, Israel has been and still is astonishingly normal under the circumstances; most Israelis have found ways to keep their souls and spirits at relative ease through it all. But the circumstances are not wholly normal, so the cultural outcome cannot be wholly normal either. The experience of building, defending, and living in a garrison state over time has left some sharp psychological edges, cultural marks, and produced both a deficit of ambient comfort in the face of necessity and fair bit of kneejerk intolerance for one’s enemies—less than might be supposed but more than is digestible for a still mostly liberal-minded society.

The second paradox concerns Israeli democracy. Again, to be outrageously brief on a complex subject, most of the original 19th and early 20th century Zionist founders were European, and the majority of that majority came from east and central Europe. They joined Jews whose families had remained local for many centuries, especially in Jerusalem. Others had returned to Eretz Yisrael from Iberia, Ottoman Balkan lands, and North Africa after the 15th century. So the Jewish population of what became after WWI the Palestine Mandate was always heterogeneous to some extent. But the political majority dominant in the Yishuv was by far of mostly east and central European origin.[5]

The point of this mini-demography course is that very few of these Jews had any personal experience of democracy. For the more revolutionary types democracy of one sort or another was a kind of salvational dream that always refused to come true in the places of their birth. So how then did modern Israel become a democracy? Three basic reasons combined to turn the trick: the importance of Haim Weizmann, who had lived in Britain, and David Ben-Gurion, who was familiar with American democracy and the American Jewish community; the generally positive normative association of democracy with new nationalisms of the post-WWI period; and above all the fact that the Yishuv and then the young State of Israel had no natural majority.

What it did have, however, during Mandate times was a politically powerful and creative Labor Federation, the Histadrut, which was itself composed of three major and several minor organizations. Early Israeli democracy modeled itself on the Yishuv experience of the Histadrut more than anything else, and so resembled a syndicalist/socialist form of democracy. When in the 1920s and beyond non-socialist, urban-inclined people came to join the Yishuv, the political order was able to make room for them politically, and also to continue to accommodate Labor Zionism’s original odd-fellow partner, religious Zionism.

But again over time this original by-default accommodationist democratic arrangement began to fray. Immigration from the Arab countries, Iran, Turkey, and elsewhere added population unfamiliar with labor socialism or liberal democracy. When Soviet Jewry alighted in large numbers in the late 1970s and 1980s, the last thing they wanted to hear about was socialism. Meanwhile, the Israeli start-up economy became more tech-oriented and less agriculturally centered and minded. Israel’s political economy and labor profile shifted from success at having outgrown its more humble origin.

All of these changes increased divisions in the society--of education and class, income and wealth, and especially division along Israel’s secular-religious divide--and, just by the way, within the religious communities divisions also grew sharper in some ways even as they lessened in others--between modern Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox, the former Zionist, the latter not, and within modern Orthodoxy between nationalist Orthodox and more traditional Rabbinic Orthodox. Today nationalist Orthodox forces, even to the point of both mystical messianic orientation and an outright racist, Kahanist orientation, have muscled their way into successive Likud-led coalition governments and gotten themselves in a position to hold the existing coalition framework hostage to their pet peeves and policy demands. Their views are representative of only a small fraction of Israel’s electorate, but the Prime Minister’s dicey legal situation has given them outsized power now for some time, and that power has encouraged—even before October 7, 2023—their efforts to weaken the bulwarks of Israel’s foundational liberal nationalist institutions, especially the court system and the way the IDF works.

Israel has no written constitution, sort of like the UK but for other reasons, but it has a set of Basic Laws that the Courts have interpreted over the years in ways that sustain the secular middle of the society. That whole arrangement is now in jeopardy because of the disproportionate political power of a few small parties in a chunked-up coalition stew. Most Israelis don’t like this and many have hit the streets in protest, so it may appear from a distance that the situation in Israel kind of resembles the situation in the United States today, as in No Kings=No Autocrats. In some ways this may be so, but in the main the resemblances are superficial. What is going on culturally and politically in Israel has a different history and character than what has been happening here. It is not manifestly deranged, at least no more so than usual among Jews who, as an old boss of mine once put it, lack the pragmatic political gene.

Contemporary Israel is ever more immersed in sorting its own standard mayhem. Its major political parties and the minor ones are forever jockeying among the nation’s various communities to develop the makings of the next governing coalition. The situation is ever fluid, kaleidoscopic, roiled, and often tense—normal, in other words. The only thing almost everyone can agree on is that, ultimately, national security comes first. And that is why, in the current context, Benjamin Netanyahu strove to persuade Donald Trump to help Israel trigger regime change in Iran when he needed the extra boost to get re-elected come late October. The timing was political through and through; and Trump, probably oblivious to Netanyahu’s personal stake in the timing, swallowed whole Bibi’s February 11 White House pitch that all would go well, as it had the past June, and as a result a quick war with a resounding and, yes, spectacular victory, would work to pull the GOP’s midterm chestnuts out the fire.

Netanyahu thinks that near permanent war is best for his own political interests, and starting on February 28 he managed to drag the United States along with him for a second time--a real coup as he sees it. Breaking things and making noise, starting really with the Mossad’s mid-September 2024 pager hit against Hizballah, has managed to drag his dumb ass out of the political crapper from the October 7, 2023 Gaza disaster that his own policies and decisions caused. That said, he would be much wiser now to focus instead on opportunities for peacemaking with Syria and Lebanon--Syria first, for reasons seasoned experts will readily understand--for that would promise a better centering of his coalition and so free him from the grip of Smoltrich and Ben-Gvir. That tack would also tighten confidence with the Arab Gulf nations and lead to further normalization of relations that, in turn, could eventually form a cocoon that might in due course contain a solution to the whole Palestinian problem in a way future Israeli governments could live with. That Netanyahu has turned only belatedly and half-heartedly to a peace track, and then only after some excessive face-slapping in both the Lebanese and especially the Syrian cases, is worse than a pity. It is an unforced error predicated on Netanyahu’s strategic mediocrity; but it is not a sign of surrealist fantasizing à la Donny and the Purple Crayon from Hell.

Now last on the Israeli monologue, the Israeli political class and really all intelligent Israelis understand the nature of the triangular relationship between Israel, the American Jewish community, such as it has become, and the U.S. Government.[6] It is as complicated and shifting as it is critical not only to the future of the State of Israel but even to the future of the Jewish people. But every other country in the world pales in comparison, and when most other governments, groups, and organizations criticize Israeli policies and other behaviors, whether honestly or about as often not, it only stiffens the stubborn necks of Zionists everywhere to continue doing what they were doing and, if that irritates Israel’s critics, to joyously and in their faces do still more of it if at all possible. People, Christians in particular, who expect Israeli Jews to accept their criticisms with humble magnanimity really need to take a hard look in the historical mirror. Let’s do Robert Burns one more time, OK?:

“O, wad some Power the giftie gie us

To see oursels as others see us!”

The complexities of Jewish persecution psychology, and how it has manifested within Zionism and Israeli culture over the years, is a subject of great fascination and importance--way too much so to further ponder it here. Suffice it to say that on this subject few Jews feel any need to discuss the matter; it’s one of those deep-set things that is just there and everyone understands it. This is maybe not an entirely sane thing, and so can result in counterproductive outcomes; but then again—again—the conditions that have given rise to it have not been normal either.

The Iranian Monologue

Iran, like Israel, is the product of an ancient, proud, talented, and varyingly colorful people. And like Israel’s still young and fragilized democracy, Iran’s clerical state is an anomaly in the cultural history of Iran: Before 1979 Iran had never experienced a Shi’i theocratic regime. Indeed, the very idea of a Regency of the Imamate (vileyat al-faqih) was simply impossible in Shi’i religious thought.

More: Contrary to what even most attentive news consumers suppose, I think, Iran was not even a majority Shi’i polity for most of its Islamic history. It only became institutionally Shi’i in 1501 when Shah Ismail founded the Safavid dynasty so to use a new state-designated contrarian sectarian identity to fend off—successfully in the end—Sunni Ottoman pressures from the east. But make no mistake about it: Safavid Shahs controlled the state, not Shi’a clergy.

The rise of the Islamic Republic in the late 1970s owes itself to three basic factors: the inability of the Pahlavi dynasty to modernize Iran fast enough to keep up with the socio-economic and cultural shocks set off by the doubling and then quadrupling price of oil in the 1970s; a revolutionary reinterpretation of Shi’i religious doctrine by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, an act, in truth, of charismatic heretical genius; and the headlong stupidity of Jimmy Carter in preventing the Iranian military from quashing the Islamist coup. It didn’t help that another fool, of a different sort, Saddam Hussein, launched a war against the revolution in September 1980 hoping to smother the mullah’s infant regime in its cradle, but instead over eight years of Iraqi military incompetence mightily helped the mullahs solidify their control of the country.

In its fully revolutionary state, before Crane Brinton’s famous Thermidor reaction to the radicalism set in a few years later, the Iranian state was a premillenarian crazy state, attacking innocent Jews as far away as Buenos Aires.

It has since become a deeply corrupt and institutionally divided to the point of incoherence. It is vicious, deeply illiberal, and, unsurprisingly, wildly unpopular. To make a long and rocky story short, the Iranian people have expressed themselves in the streets from time to time in efforts to moderate if not overthrow the regime, but they never got closer to success than they did this past January. The regime freaked over mass protests that spread to 31 provinces, including non-Farsi-speaking ones, and having no doubt confided in John Milton’s sage advice—“Better to reign in Hell than to serve in Heav’n”—responded with mass murder, barely discriminate mass jailings, and routine torture….the usual stuff.

All of this led to the Israelis concluding, along with many others, that the regime’s string had about run out. So what to do? Yank the string or watch and wait? Netanyahu decided to yank, if he could get the Americans to join the attack. On that point, as we know, he succeeded. But in success he seeded his own failure, because he got not the United States; he got Donnie with the Purple Crayon from Hell. Bibi got the American horse for Israel to ride presumably to victory over Iran, but he got the wrong end of the horse.

We know the rest, so far at least: Trump came along with his crazy talk about obliterating an entire civilization, this after bleating about his being the savior of the Iranian people; and changing his rationale for starting the war with the Israelis about every 36 hours so that no one anywhere knew what he wanted. Trump screwed the pooch, and but good. It makes me wonder if Netanyahu has recently remembered that classic Groucho Marx line when he meditates on his hitching up with Trump: “I have nothing but confidence in you, and very little of that.” In any event, a Netanyahu misjudgment is once again the goat of the show.

Iran is now engaged in a national monologue of many parts, some parts speaking, other parts just staring blankly, other parts headed for the nearest border. There is the IRGC, which seems in the course of the war so far to have opposed the President and parliament on important matters and to have essentially pulled off an internal even-harder-line coup. The Basij seems split by region. Some IRGC units and some Basij groups have been reportedly rampaging through higher toned urban neighborhoods in Tehran, Isfahan, and elsewhere arrested, beating, hanging, and shooting suspected anti-regime elements without trial or any other form of redress.

Thanks to the unprecedented incompetence of the Trump Administration, which has managed to use the greatest professional military in world history to achieve a set of wholly counterproductive political outcomes, the Islamic regime endures at least for the time being. It many ways it appears more in control now than it was during the middle of January. But the elite, the government, the regime’s internal order, and the society as a whole all appear to be largely shredded. Unable anymore to imagine that the U.S. and Israeli governments, together and apart, can decisively help the bulk of the people who long to be liberated from these maniac medievalists, millions of desperate Iranians are experiencing the gravest social and personal crises of their lives.

***

The Iranian regime may still collapse in the not too distant future. If it does, then U.S. and American proponents of this war will be able to claim a qualified success despite the massive collateral damage it has already caused to the U.S. alliance structure and the global economy. And if it doesn’t fall? And if no solution to the nuclear question is reached? And if Iran’s vestigial empire frays, with chaos spilling over into Pakistan via Baluchistan, and into Iraq, Turkey, and Syria via the Kurds? Will NATO recover from its newest strains? If it doesn’t will the Europeans find the leadership, spine, and resources to replace it as a deterrent to Russian post-Cold War Soviet-frontier irredentism? No one knows what these second- and third-order effects may portend.

Above all, as mooted in “The Amateurs’ War, Part 1,” Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 43A, March 9, 2026, will a U.S. attempt to blockade the Strait of Hormuz as pressure to reopen it lead to a Chinese chip blockade of Taiwan and then to direct Sino-American clashes, especially now that it has been reported that the Chinese government has supplied the Iranians with shoulder-held anti-aircraft weapons capable of knocking U.S. and Israeli aircraft out of the sky?

What we do know is that Americans, Israelis, and Iranians will eventually find ways to come to terms with what has happened, after “the fat lady” finally sings, in ways that resonate each with their own prismatic method of interpretation. Knowing how to forget certain traumas can be therapeutic on the national as well as the personal level, but here is the nasty part: As David Mitchell, among others, has pointed out, “. . . once you try to forget something you already remember it.”[7] So not only will the three major parties to this accidental war be unable to forget it for a very long time, what they don’t forget will be highly and self-interestedly remembered. The three faces of the war, its three facets, will therefore endure. It is far easier for war to mangle bodies than it is to change minds.

L.P. Hartley famously wrote that “the past is a foreign county.” What he didn’t say, because he didn’t need to, is that a foreign country is also a foreign country, and always will be. Did you not realize that for nations, as for individuals, it is as Rainier Marie Rilke wrote in 1929: “The future enters into us, in order to transform itself in us, long before it happens”? Alas, some accidents appear from hindsight to have been inevitable.

[1] My take on the Iran War occurred to me a few evenings ago when I dreamt, unprovoked by any conscious hint, of the 1957 film The Three Faces of Eve. That film, as many will know, is about someone with a dissociative identity disorder (DID)—what used to be called “split personality” mental illness. That origin does not map perfectly onto a war involving at the least three nations, but it maps well enough as a heuristic. I mention it only to illustrate, yet again, how useful loose as opposed to, or better in complement with, strict thinking can be.

[2] I made that case in “Literacy, the New Orality, and War,” Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 46, April 1, 2026.

[3] I capitalize Present Madness here for an idiosyncratic reason. I wrote an essay entitled “The Present Madness” in The American Interest, June 15, 2020 following having earlier written an essay entitled “The Present Opportunity” in The National Interest, No. 65 (Fall 2001), whose title was a play on the famous Committee on the Present Danger. So with these titles I marked a hopeful movement from Cold War to post-Cold War—from danger to opportunity—and then a saddening movement from post-Cold War to our ongoing postliterate regression—from opportunity to madness. Regrettably, that, in a nutshell, is what I have seen happen in the United States over the past half century.

[4] Thank you A.S. Byatt for that lovely phrase, from Still Life (1985), p. 50.

[5] Anyone seeking more detail is warmly invited to read my Politics and Society in Modern Israel: Myths and Realities, 2nd edition (M.E. Sharpe, 2000).

[6] See my essays “The Triangle Connecting the U.S., Israel and American Jewry May Be Coming Apart,” Tablet, November 5, 2013, and “The Collapse: Is This the End of American Jewry’s Golden Age?” Tablet, April 11, 2019. I stand by the analysis in these now aging essays.

[7] from Number 9 Dream (2001), p. 71.