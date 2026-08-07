TRPers hark!: I warned last time, back on July 29/30, that my ink well runneth dry; nevertheless, I tried to confabulate something postable to tide you over whilst Scilla and I manifest our destinies headed westward. To my surprise, I discovered that my well isn’t dry, but that realization created an equal and opposite dilemma: how to do justice to even one of the potentially fine ideas I now have to hand on the eve of our road trip. What ideas?

First, I’ve been dwelling many hours lately in the gardens here at Chicken Belch Farms. It’s just that time of year: The nightshades are ripening fast and fabulously, the several kinds of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants; as the bush beans near the end of their life cycle the pole beans now proliferate in earnest; three kinds of cucumbers are doing what cucumbers do; herbs are herbing as herbs will dependably herb; and, it almost goes without saying, the weeds are relentless. So is the demand to cook, eat, give away, freeze, and prep-and-store in Ball/Mason jars what is harvested lest it be left and lost to rot.

There are also the beets, Golden and Detroit Red

Gardens have philosophical depth and as well as soil depth; when you set aside time to work and dwell in them, they will dependably dwell and work in you. Most of my bigger ideas sprout (but of course…..) from gardens-qua-metaphor, something that comes clear from how The Age of Spectacle concludes. (If you dive into the archive to excavate the February 28, 2025 post you’ll see what I mean.) I will at some point gather that material and further thoughts on the subject wherewith to compose a new—yes, and improved….no American, I suspect, wholly escaped the TV advertisers’ rape of the English language during the mid-to-late 20th century—garden essay; but right now I lack the time and energy for it. In lieu of that essay-to-become I offer for now this on-point quotation from the Canadian philosopher Charles Taylor, and suggest you give it some thought as an antidote to those who try to persuade us that a rarified life of symbols is somehow inherently liberating and fulfilling:

. . .the instrumental mode of life, by dissolving traditional communities or driving out earlier, less instrumental ways of living with nature, has destroyed matrices in which meaning could formerly flourish. . . . To take an instrumental stance to nature is to cut ourselves off from the sources of meaning in it.[1]

Second, not too far a stretch from gardens, I am contemplating an essay on the nexus of the philosophical and the practical with regard to craft and craftsmanship—touch skills, you know, and their bountiful harvests of manifold contentment. This is well trodden but still very fertile soil, so to speak; excellent books and essays on that nexus exist for study and contemplation by Matthew Crawford, Richard Sennett, Peter Dormer, Glen Adamson, and many others, almost all the way at the margin to Karl Marx’s meaning of praxis. The biggest policy-relevant ideas I have ever devised—my Baby Bond/Voluntary National Service and my New Pioneer Act essays—are grounded in a philosophy of craft (and gardens).

Besides the philosophical, my everyday life is elevated by right here-right now craft, thanks mostly to my wife, children, and grandchildren, but also to many friends who are fiction writers, painters, sculptors, wood turners, and clothes-makers. Take a look just below, and thereafter:

Scilla’s creation, from a former table top I made from a cedar slice

Gardens, crafts…….and my ink well is bubbling with more even besides those incubating essays. But again, time and energy today are devoted to making tomato sauce and cooking “Black Beauty” eggplants with tahini for dinner. Without a discipline of priorities one risks never finishing anything of value to one’s own best standards.

Hannah’s chicken with basil, side one, from recycled scroll-saw cut pallet plywood

Truth to tell, part of my deal right now is that I am really body-sore from splitting, hauling, and stacking about half a cord of wood from just a part of the recently downed red maple in our west yard--remember that…..well, now the whole tree save for a 3-foot high 43” diameter stump is down thanks to our friend Kirk, waiting its turn to be transformed into firewood.

another half cord of wood, at least, in there….

Now, you might think that exercise of that kind would be exhilaratingly good for me, really stretch me out, and serve as mental lube to boot. Think what you like, but this 75-year old with ambient full-body arthritis and a one-year-old new right knee has heard from not one but three rheumatologists in recent years that body-shock exercise like swinging a maul into chunks of wood fifty-to-sixty whacks at a time is not really all that great for my spine, neck, and shoulders—muscles, joints, bones, and all the rest of whatever is in there.

side two…..

Why three rheumatologists? Because they all keep retiring on me! I can take a hint; for muscles, joints, and bones stuff I now rely on just one ortho guy….but he tells me the same damned thing. Like who knew? So do I therefore avoid splitting wood? No, but I now fail to be surprised when I end up achy and tired, mentally as well as physically, for a day or two afterwards. As in now.

So I have decided, reluctantly, to do a rare TRP summer re-run, for this the 142nd essay since inception on January 4, 2024 (the brief note of July 17 doesn’t count, if you’re keeping score). Hey, it’s not just me; Frank Fukuyama recently reposted his essay on Dorothy Fields from the July 2021 American Purpose, which publication was briefly the the follow-on venue for The American Interest. (I’m totally down with that since Dorothy Fields was in all probability an ancestral Chicago-dwelling cousin of mine, since my maternal grandma’s maiden name, as it transmogrified on her way from Odessa to Chicago by way of Cedar Rapids, Iowa—was Field, shortened, just as in Dorothy’s case, from Hirschfeld, which means deer-field in the Germanic way of speaking and writing.) So if Frank can do it, why not me? It’s a rhetorical question, so just move right along, please.

artist daughter Hannah in a skating outfit; check out HannahInBlue.com

The re-run that follows just below has been tampered with a bit, mostly at the beginning and very end. (I had to; you’ll see.) Also, the original, which ran in The American Interest on January 14, 2019 as “The Tourists’ Puzzlement,” was decorated with five terrific illustrations. I’ve not reprinted the illustrations here, but I’ve left the captions; to view the illustrations as you read (recommended), just bring up the original courtesy of your favorite internet search engine. So now, here we go (again), after which I need to get at those eggplants:

***

It’s what we call dog-day summertime in Washington now—hot and humid, near daily afternoon thunderstorms, a few rainbows chasing them like yesterday’s pallid and brief attempt at making a show, and almost everyone’s complaining about it as usual. But most of everyone here in DC have never lived or long-visited Singapore, or anywhere else in Southeast Asia about two degrees north or south of the equator, where humid heat makes Washington’s version seem almost tame by comparison. I think—maybe, I’m not sure—that it was in Fierce Invalids Home from Hot Climates that Tom Robbins described Southeast Asian weather as walking around all day with a large dog draped over your shoulder who licks you on the kisser about every fifteen seconds.

So it’s a good thing that summer tourists in Washington, from hot humid places especially, have better things to do than complain about the weather. Besides which, as native-born types like me know very well, in a few short weeks the fall flowers will bloom, the leaves will start to turn just a bit, cooler breezes will blow, and we’ll hopefully dodge any rogue hurricane on the prowl as it spins its rough and rowdy way northeastward from the Caribbean. Meanwhile, tourists from around the world show up in droves as the summer equinox comes and goes, and probably the majority of them will at one point find themselves in Lafayette Park, right across the street from the White House. (Except of course for this year, when the area near the White House, and the National Mall, as well, has been desecrated by the whims of the Orange Demon and his retinue of practiced incompetents.)

Ah, but let’s suppose for just a moment that things are normal down near 16th and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. As they were in the past and will again be in the future, I trust, it has been and again will be many a tourist who ventures to the very center of Lafayette Park expecting, naturally enough, that the equestrian statue to be found there is a statue of the Marquis de Lafayette. But of course, on a horse! It’s his park after all; who else could it logically be?

This is Washington, however, so of course it is not the Marquis on that brass-balled horse. As true DC-born natives like me know, that’s no Frenchman mounted just ahead of that horse’s ass; that there is brassy Andrew Jackson, Old Hickory himself. So perhaps, thinks the possibly Japanese or Chinese or Korean or Vietnamese or Singaporean gentleman or womanly tourist just come down yesterday or the day before from New York City, asking who is buried in Grant’s Tomb may not be a joke after all.

So what about that statue, then? How did Jackson end up at the center of Lafayette’s Park? There is an answer, but, as Damon Runyon used to say, a story goes with it.

What is today Lafayette Park, or Square, has a checkered history. During the 18th century the seven-acre plot was used for a variety of purposes, among them a racecourse, a graveyard, an apple orchard, and a slave market. At the end of the century the government bought the square as it planned to build the White House and lay out its grounds. What is today Lafayette Park was used as a construction staging site beginning in 1792, when the White House cornerstone was laid, until the building’s (sort of) completion in November 1800.

During Jefferson’s presidency, what later became known as President’s Park occupied the gentleman farmer from Monticello. He took a direct hand in designing the grounds around the new structure. He had the land fenced in, and then directed that Pennsylvania Avenue be extended through the area, thus dividing the parcel in two. The part closest to the building is today joined with the rest of the White House lawn; the park across Pennsylvania Avenue is Lafayette Park.

President’s Park was a pleasant natural area for a few years, but after the British burnt the White House down during the War of 1812—on August 24, 1814, to be precise—the area again became a staging ground for rebuilding the Executive Mansion. By 1816 the park had grown lush green again, but nothing special was done with or to it before the rebuilt Executive Mansion re-opened for James Monroe’s occupancy in October 1817.

In 1824, the name Lafayette Park was attached to the area, the reason being the return of the great Frenchman to the United States for a year-long visit. Invited by President Monroe, Lafayette became an instant celebrity in America. Much later, in the 1890s, four statues to honor non-American Revolutionary War figures were commissioned and erected: Lafayette first, then Comte de Rochambeau, Tadeusz Kościuszko, and Friedrich von Steuben.

Missing illustration: Marquis de Lafayette Statue, 1891

Then, in 1850, pressed to beautify the city by notables associated with the newly founded Smithsonian Institution, President Millard Fillmore met in November with America’s best-known landscape designer, Andrew Jackson Downing. Fillmore commissioned Downing to develop new plans for the city’s park spaces, including Lafayette Square, which had been left blank in Pierre Charles L’Enfant’s 1792 master plan. Downing delivered his proposal just after the new year of 1851 had turned.

Missing illustration: Andrew Jackson Downing

Downing’s plans were ambitious, extensive, creative, and, for the times, expensive. Fillmore accepted only part of them, and Congress later cut off funding for nearly all the rest of what Fillmore had agreed to. Even so, the development of the parks around the White House more or less followed Downing’s general design. He emphasized a natural horticulture, really an arboretum spread among six parks—a “public museum of living trees and shrubs,” as he termed it—in contrast to the formal geometric patterns of the city’s French-born ur-designer. Downing essentially envisioned a national park long before anyone—that would be Theodore Roosevelt, of course—had conceived the idea of such a thing, one that would serve as an influential model of the natural style of landscape gardening for which he was known.

Certainly Downing never imagined a future U.S. National Park Service selling toilet paper for profit, wrapped with artistic images of the Parks printed on them, under the rubric “Nature’s calling”! Think I’m pulling you leg? Well then take a look at this:

So it was, for a while, until the McMillan Plan of 1902 put paid to Downing’s grand naturalist concept. Right angles won the day. But Lafayette Park remained.

Now, Fillmore, who had become President upon the death of Zachary Taylor on July 9, 1850, was, like Taylor, a member of the Whig Party. And it is somewhat ironic that a Whig President would chose someone named Andrew Jackson Anybody to do anything anywhere near the White House. The Whigs, as all students of American history know, formed their party in the 1830s to oppose Andrew Jackson and the Democrats. Inheritors of the Hamiltonian persuasion, the Whigs, led by Henry Clay and Daniel Webster, fought for protective tariffs behind which to build a progressive industrial economy, national banking, national unity, and Federal infrastructure projects to physically knit the expanding country together.

Missing illustration: Taylor/Fillmore campaign banner for 1848 presidential elections

But Fillmore has never been known for possessing either much acumen or any settled ideology. Having begun his political career with the anti-Masonic Party, Taylor had ignored him while President, and he was denied his own Party’s nomination for President in 1852 in favor of Winfield Scott (who lost). Fillmore then joined the “Know Nothings” of the American Party, hardly a Whiggish group.

Downing’s reputation overshadowed his name. He was an early American niche celebrity of sorts, a charismatic who had recently encouraged a young Frederick Law Olmsted to develop a plan for Central Park in New York City along the lines of Downing’s own naturalistic model. Downing’s 1844 book Landscape Gardening, Adapted to North America was a genre pioneer masterpiece, still worth consulting 182 years later. (….ohmygosh, have we somehow wandered back to gardens?! Wink, wink)

Besides, Downing and Fillmore were fellow New Yorkers at a time when kindred feeling based on birth state was more important than it is today. In any event, Downing was not related to Andrew Jackson; his name derived from a typical accident of history. Downing was born in Newburgh, New York on October 31, 1815, just over nine months after the Battle of New Orleans, which took place on January 8 of that year. Apparently reasoning that their son was conceived in the maelstrom of that great battle, Downing’s parents resolved to name him after the war’s hero; so they did.

Besides, Downing was not responsible for the Jackson statue having been commissioned in the first place. He probably didn’t even know about it when he met with Fillmore in November 1850, nor did he seem to be acquainted with the statue’s artist, Clark Mills, though Mills was also a New Yorker, born in Onondago County in 1810 (quite near, as it happened, to Fillmore’s birthplace in Moravia, New York). The statue had been commissioned in May 1847, a little less than two years after Jackson’s death on June 8, 1845, during the Democratic Polk Administration. It was cast in 1852 while Fillmore was President, but not dedicated until January 8 (of course) 1853 by Senator Stephen Douglas, so after the 1852 election and just as the term of Franklin Pierce, another Democrat, was about to begin.

All Downing did was design a park that offered an obvious place for a Democratic Administration to put a statue of its heroic forebear—a statue Downing never saw. Alas, he died at the tender age of 37 years in a fire with 80 others on the Hudson River when the ship’s boiler exploded, on July 28, 1852. The name of the ill-fated steamship? The Henry Clay. As it happened, Clay died on July 29, the very next day.

Missing illustration: Henry Clay

Now this is passing strange in a mystical sort of way special to American political history. Clay had come this close in 1844 to winning the White House for his home, and had he won it is highly unlikely all the way to the moon and back that he, unlike Polk, would have commissioned a statue of his nemesis. There would probably not have been the Mexican War either, the subsequent expansion of slavery westward across the Mississippi River, and hence maybe there would never have been the calamitous Civil War that Clay did all he could to prevent, so long as he lived. If so the statue would not be there today, looking back across the street to the current resident of the Executive Mansion, who has been, quite absurdly, compared to Jackson by apologists who know about as much actual American history as a pigeon liable to let fly on the bronze Jackson’s head knows differential calculus.

Perhaps Clay, an intensely religious man, summoned the angel of death from his own deathbed to roam the land, looking to smite anyone associated with planning to put a statue of Jackson across the street from the White House. That the angel would happen upon a ship named The Henry Clay is too obvious to belabor. And though the statue wasn’t Downing’s doing, the park that sited it was. Maybe that was enough to seal his fate; what mortal can know how ethereal beings reason? So boom went the boiler. The angel escaped, and returned to claim Clay on the morrow.

Missing illustration: The Historic Decatur House, 1822 postcard

What is less speculative is that, had Clay lived another six months, the sight of the Jackson statue—which he would have been able to see clearly from the window of his Decatur Mansion home at the northwest corner of the Square—would probably have killed him by way of shock and anguish anyway. Perhaps it’s best that he was spared the pain.

Missing illustration: Decatur House, 1937 photo

It’s just as well that most tourists, foreign and otherwise, don’t know such things. Current U.S. political realities are unfathomable enough as it is. Indeed, perhaps the incongruence of Andrew Jackson being at the center of the Marquis de Lafayette’s Park reflects a larger truth about American iconography, and the actual history beneath it: Consistency amid superficial consensus is not its forte.

As if that were the worst of American political culture’s deficits these days, these days when we are forced to contemplate statuary idiocies like gilded horses on the Virginia and District sides of Memorial Bridge and monstrous threatened obscenities like the proposed Arch d’Trump, which Mona Charen brilliantly described recently as not only visually obstructive but aesthetically emetic for all those “with taste north of Liberace.”[2]

Can’t beat that one…..so I’ll be back to you, hopefully, after August 18.

Younger son Nate’s chicken with basil

[1] Taylor, Sources of the Self: The Making of the Modern Identity (Harvard University Press, 1989), p. 500. For two different examples of those who have argued that human liberation and flourishing abide in ever more rarified symbolic strata see Jürgen Habermas, The Liberating Power of Symbols: Philosophical Essays (Polity, 2001) and Bruno Maçães, History Has Begun: The Birth of a New America (Oxford University Press, 2020).

[2] Charen, “Triumphal Arch…..of What?” The Bulwark, July 15, 2026.