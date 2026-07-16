As veteran TRP readers know, I am disinclined to present posts that are amalgamations of short comments. Others do it, and some do it well—one of my friends across the Pond, James Marriott, is one example of several I could cite. And of course I hold no principled brief against writing short; we all appreciate the pithy aphorism, the tender or piquant quotation. I’ve been collecting them for more than half a century as intellectual gemstones. And we remember, too, Ben Franklin’s instructive quip to a correspondent that he would have written less had he had more time--which reminds me of a recently collected addition to my quote file: “What is written without effort is in general read without pleasure.” That’s Dr Samuel Johnson, courtesy, of course, of Mr Boswell.

I swear it’s in there somewhere, and do please notice the clean brick path.

But by writing long-form essays, slow-reads as some call them, I stand in defense against the decay of attention spans and cognitive laziness generally. This is the 140th TRP post since its inception on January 4, 2024, and all but one or two before this one have been long-form essays on a single defined topic. All but a few have been drafted fresh, too—no summer re-runs of older stuff. So then what am I about to do in this, the 140th TRP? I am resorting to an amalgamation of shorts, just because, as Casey Stengel brilliantly put it, I think just after the Peloponnesian War, translated out of Koine Greek: “They say ya’ can’t do it, but sometimes that ain’t always so.” This is one of those sometimes. I can do it. And there will be more photos, too; ha, twenty million can now play at that game.

But why? Because it’s been really hot in the DC area, because we’ve now got smothers of Canadian fire smoke all around us, because I’ve nonetheless at age 75 been doing a lot of outdoor work—not just in my own gardens but in helping my daughter raise a 12 X 10’ shed in her backyard from a kit.

We’ve had lots of expert help assembling the shed.

Work here at Chicken Belch Farm has involved tree dispatching, repaired fence painting (Tom Sawyer was nowhere to be found, damn it), and weed patrol—not least freeing brickwork paths of all sorts of noxious unwelcome rogue greenery.

Looks pretty darn repaired, doesn’t it? The roof is fixed, too.

And also because, as I intimated in a recent post, the well is still mostly dry. So I’m feeling a bit tired and a bit empty, and the two sensibilities are probably related. Maybe I’m entering or have already entered into the portal of a second childhood, so I’m seeing summer as a kind of consciousness-streaming vacation. I don’t know. What I do know is that I dislike writing for the sake of it, certainly not just to keep to a schedule—usually a formula for mediocrity and burnout.

But some consistency is good, and I do feel late his week in feting my beloved subscribers: Recently I’ve been posting on Mondays, but this Monday went by without so much as a jot or tittle being laid down and conveyed. And it’s already Thursday. So then, this four-part pastiche, with each part bearing something at least approaching a thought. The first part will relate the progress of The Age of Spectacle project, the core raison d’être of this Substack. The second is about the specter of spreading quotidian clerical incompetence. Is it related to The Age of Spectacle project? Yes. The third is a short meditation on poverty based on something I stumbled upon on social media—a sort of needle-in-a-haystack discovery. The fourth and final piece is a brief after-report on a New York Times story from the other day about some astrophysicists discovering sugar molecules in the Milky Way. Is this related to The Age of Spectacle project? No; but there is a lyrical connection of sorts to TRP. You’ll see.

So you readily infer what this actually means for all you news hogs out there: Nothing that follows here is about politics or foreign policy, war or peace, dead and dying Republican Senators, Reflection Pool antics or Archs de Whatever or White House columns or explosive diarrhea, or even Tuesday evening’s MLB All-Star game or the World Cup. So yes, folks, we all can engage thoughts about matters not at the top of the presentist heap, if we are fortunate enough to possess the resources and know the modus operandi wherewith to do that. As Socrates famously (reputedly, anyway) said: “Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, and weak minds discuss people.”

Coincidentally, it so happened that just the other day a Baylor University professor named Sarah Jane Murray channeled Cicero, using the New York Times as a sort of excavated palimpsest, to suggest that thinking about just one idea, or even just one thing, of a day or even a week, is a worthy aspiration. Cicero, she advised, held that a mind that was too busy—we these days might substitute distractible for busy—could not “stay in one place and spend time with itself,” leading to a terrible condition: “One who is everywhere is nowhere.”[1] Cicero had a knack for pithy aphorisms.

I realize that here Cicero, taken a bit out of context from his Letters from a Stoic, may sound a bit too much like the late Professor Irwin Corey, the “world’s foremost authority,” for comfort. It was Corey (born Irwin Eli Cohen) who infamously and hilariously said about 55 years ago, “If we don’t change direction soon, we’ll end up where we’re going.” There’s a lesson here almost despite itself. Cicero was not a comic but apparently did hatch some pretty funny stuff back in the day, and Corey was not a philosopher or a social critic (except as an amateur communist, also back in the day), but the world has a way of relativizing things, even flipping them around. The truth is that things are so discomfitingly weird right now that they have touched off a minor miracle: Corey’s punchline—“If we don’t change direction soon, we’ll end up where we’re going”—was designed, like all of his ingenious comic expostulations, to mean absolutely nothing, to be self-abnegating nonsense. But it now inadvertently means more than he ever imagined it could: It used to be far-out funny, now it’s just true.

“the world’s foremost authority”

Speaking of flips—just one more semi-random throat-clearing eruption, promise, before a thought may appear—the elder Bob Dylan (a.k.a. The Zimmerman Oracle) said recently as follows: “When you’re young you think that time moves forward. At 80 you know that it doesn’t, it stands still. We’re the ones that move.”[2] Right. What Dylan didn’t say is that this recognition is the micro version of the age-old macro error, since mostly corrected, of believing that the earth was fixed at the center of the solar system, with the sun and planets rotating around it. There seems to be no nook or cranny, large, mid-sized, or tiny, into which the amour propre of human conceit cannot gain a foothold. Crown of Creation or Dunce Cap of Creation? Some days it’s just not all that clear.

OK, OK, you’re waiting for a thought to appear, as promised. Sorry, right. OK, then, here we go, onward and, well, onward.

A Book’s Journey to……?

As some readers may know, The Age of Spectacle manuscript, called by one commercial-publisher editor “remarkable, but sprawling and recondite” is still in search of a publisher. It is sitting with an unconventional British publisher now, one that in 2021 publishing a single-authored two-volume remarkable, sprawling and recondite book totaling 1,579 pages—well over twice as long as my manuscript. It has dawned on me that maybe the author used his own money or money raised for the purpose to subvent the publisher’s costs of preparation and printing. It’s a thought I need to ponder for my own purposes.

Meanwhile, a friend and colleague at the Niskanen Center here in Washington, where I am an unpaid “Senior Fellow,” suggested some months ago creating a 40K-word summary of the book’s basic argument and evidence—so about a tenth the length of the comprehensive manuscript as it now stands—both to join a Niskanen publication series of similar girth and to serve as a catalyst for some podcast-ish publicity that might make the project more visible and thus attractive to a publisher. I saw double good in the idea: The task might work as hoped; and doing the summary might aid my own thoughts on shortening the manuscript for a publisher if I need to do that.

Alas, my stab at a 40k-word summary did not match what my friend and colleague had in his mind’s eye. I tried the 2X4-to-the-forehead approach; shock the reader and colloquialize the tone. He had in mind something less brusque and brash. But what is most interesting is how he went about his task.

First he did something no one else has yet done: He actually read the entire manuscript in its more or less current state of completion (some of you perhaps read all of it when I rolled it out in TRP, in 46 individual essay posts, between April 5, 2024 and February 28, 2025, but while the basic argument has not changed, that was a significantly less well-formed version). So he understood the remarkable part before confronting the sprawling and recondite parts. Then, second, he used Claude, telling it not to add any language of its own on pain of plug-pulling, to shrink the manuscript from around 400k words down to around 100k words. Then, third, having read the whole manuscript, he has now set about shrinking the 100k words to the target 40k words. He told me that he has already had to replace some key language that Claude excised, and that he is trying to avoid use of his own voice in any re-knitting language he needs to summon—it being understood that I’ll be able in due course to adjust anything that doesn’t sound like me. So in another month or so, hopefully, I’ll get to review this 40k-word product. Meanwhile, I continue to build and refine the big whole-nine-yards draft. I still prefer a “sprawling and recondite” account to match up with what truly is a sprawling, long-gestating, multipartite problem set. It seems to me that “sprawling and recondite” can just as easily, if more generously, be termed “comprehensive and probing” if the “remarkable” aspect can be preserved….don’t you think?

Now, about Claude: “About your methodology,” I told my friend and colleague, “including the use of Claude, I have many thoughts about this subject as you know; but under these circumstances using Claude does not bother me, for two reasons: First, you had the wisdom to tell it not to add anything of its own; and second, even if it did so anyway, I will know it and be able to weed out any errors that might have cropped in for that reason.”



I then offered that I’m not a Luddite when it comes to AI or anything else technological. I know that AI has already saved lives, literally, and that it is capable of juxtaposition in a creative and very time-effective way, even if it is not totally able to be synthetically creative—as with the old example we both know of trying to compare the Hanseatic League and the Chola Empire. (Don’t ask.)

But I do think, I told him, that this technology, if left situated in private hyper-oligarchical/plutocratic hands for the longer haul, will create a much deeper divide in our society (and other societies) between those who can use AI effectively because they have reached a neuro-cognitive level of deep reading and built up proper habits of cognitive endurance that allow them to ask the right kinds of questions—and who understand the ontology of the technology and hence the limits of the techniques designed for its use—and those who will not be thus able. To use AI as a substitute for an education rather than as a supplement to one already achieved will be disastrous if it occurs at grand social scale. The victims of that disaster will likely become corporate prey, docilized milch cows to be squeezed and discarded, what I call in the AoS manuscript “Eloi with debit cards,” with a potential to make Marxian notions of wage slavery look positively benign by comparison.

I just wanted to assure my colleague that his employing Claude was no deal-breaker as far as I was concerned. (I hope I do not come to regret this indulgence.) His subsequent reply was reassuring. He agrees with my assessment of the divisive potential of AI if, as seems all too likely, it remains embedded in its current unregulated (and all but untaxed) social matrices where its social power position resembles that of a colonizer of naïve and haplessly disorganized natives (think the typically deceptive, exploitative siting of AI data centers both here and abroad…..). Best of all, he told me that he enjoyed reading the full manuscript for what it taught, and that it was work he felt he owed me for my having in recent years influenced him for the better in his own thinking. Collegial exchanges don’t get better than that.

Finally, I reminded him that I continue to noodle with the comprehensive manuscript because I enjoy it and don’t want to stop. But I told him not to worry about that, since only one addition of a substantive nature now separates the version he read and my up-to-date version. I told him what it was, and I’ll also now tell TRP readers since the absence of this observation represented a flaw in the earlier, rolled out version.

I make the point that preliterate and postliterate mentalities at the individual and larger socio-cultural levels evince many similarities because they both manifest the mythic consciousness, Cassirer’s laws of metamorphosis and consanguinity in particular. But I have been bothered by a nagging sense that non-trivial differences had to exist between a preliterate neurocognitive social mind (i.e., a culture), and a postliterate one. Reviewing Philip Rieff’s My Life Among the Deathworks I finally found the language to express the main difference and knit up ideas that belong together, but were formerly left to fend for themselves in unsplendid isolation.[3]



The main difference is, simply put, that in a pre-literate state of mind it is not possible to delineate an intersubjectively shared concept of fiction. The cultural anthropology on orality and literacy tells us that fanciful stories told in oral form before the epigenetic revolution of literacy were nearly always associated with the sacred. But the otherworldly sacred was not fictive; it was rather taken to be reality, just in a different realm, above the dome of heaven. Once a culture develops and institutionalizes a concept of fiction, it’s not possible to go back again because all of society is changed by that innovation. For a somewhat technical linguistic example, when we see punctuation language, so to speak, in writing—words like however, nevertheless, meanwhile, in fact, and so forth—we realize that oral language lacked these words and their functions before written-language culture introduced them. And that, of course, is just the tip of the iceberg as to how a written culture cracks back to change oral communication: Both the vocabulary and syntax of literate fiction change the nature of imaginative orality by making it more granular and by tying it to a tighter sequential notion of time.

A “secondary orality,” as Walter J. Ong called it in his great classic 1982 work Orality and Literacy, arising after the experience of mass cultural literacy, resembles the primary frameworks of the Lebenswelt more closely than the short, stripped down magical tales of preliterate yore. That portends a different class of problems, namely that the themes of literate fiction may return in “secondary orality”-form not understood as fictional but as new otherworldly, surrealist myths that may have about them an aura of what we might call the neo-sacred. This seems the cognitive seed that accounts for the growing evidence of blurring between reality and surreality, and the accompanying efflorescence of belief in magical efficacy, that we have often spoken of in this space.



There is one other difference, which is included in earlier iterations of the AoS manuscript thanks to my reliance on a seminal essay by Jack Goody and Ian Watt, but was left improperly connected to the larger insight.[4] A preliterate society is intellectually more egalitarian than a literate one. Outside of the sacred, there is only so much that can be known without literacy, and it is imparted socially in the round so that everybody has pretty much the same access to it. Knowledge gained in reading is a solipsistic activity, so must be intersubjectively shared, if it is to be shared at all, in a way that invariably gives rise to intellectual hierarchies that tend to cluster around problems that lack consensual answers and so give rise to “schools of thought.” So it is not true, as many have claimed apparently without thinking it through, that literacy democratizes intellectual life the same way that it tends to democratize political life. One of the first to realize this, as it happens, was none other than Friedrich Nietzsche, who complained in an 1874 essay that moderns were like “wandering encyclopaedias” unable to live at ease in the present because too much history yielded too many contradictory and socially divisive lessons.[5] Maybe Nietzsche knew his Cicero, huh?



This comes around to the same point, really, about AI tendered just above, but on a more rarified theoretical level: Once a society has achieved full-bore literacy, and has created a concept of fiction as a stable, systematic, and freely creative lamination of reality modeled on the Lebenswelt, a mass cognitive regression into a postliterate society will be divisive. It will not restore the egalitarianism of a preliterate circumstance, at least not until the impact of a long period of culture-infused literacy—something like three-to-four centuries in our case—has fully dissipated, if it ever does. And of course, again, given the oligopolistic/plutocratic social matrices in which cyber/AI technology and technique alike are nested, we can see this divisive impact already burgeoning around us, with AI being, at present, the sharp business end of the phenomenon.

The Full Measure of Clerical Incompetence

Which leads us to the kindred phenomenon of burgeoning clerical incompetence. For that purpose we will now retreat into the AoS manuscript, back to current Chapter 3, to show how the highly probable neuro-cognitive divisiveness of AI will affect the so-called real world, by which I mean the quotidian, non-spectacular humdrum daily world that most of us inhabit. I’ll put the extract in italics so that if per chance you remember it from before you can skip it or skim it to find what’s new since you first read it.

In an age when lies and appearances are already more attention grabbing than truth and substance, AI has both welcome entry and huge growth potential. Both are problematic as we stumble toward a future of less deep-literate questioners. . . . AI can only respond to requests for information; it cannot turn information into knowledge because it cannot know the purpose behind the information ask, and indeed abets the category error that knowledge and information are synonyms. . . . Everything depends, in other words, on the intellectual level of the symbol-using questioner; no AI program can be better than its specific embedded social context.

We have already reached the point where we do not have to search for AI products; now they are finding us. On May 30, 2024 for the first time I saw the following offer atop my G-mail queue:

Try the best of Google AI at no charge Use “help me write” in Gmail and Docs to quickly draft and refine content, or use Gemini Advanced to research and brainstorm using our most capable AI models Try at no cost Dismiss

“Try at no cost” was in blue so as to capture my attention. I hit “Dismiss,” my default response to anyone or anything that tries to make off with my focus, and that fraudulently wants to persuade me to substitute performative verbal bling for actual thought. Then on January 15, 2025, for the first time, my gmail.com app started displaying the following message whenever I set to compose an email: “Press / to help me write.” It is ignorable after one has by design been distracted by it; but it cannot be deleted and so will distract the next time too, and the time after that.

Whatever the reasons or pretexts, widespread use of ChatGPT and related tools will certainly short-circuit many brains from thinking through problems and challenges for themselves. A recent study conducted by Adam Green of Georgetown University’s Psychology Department concludes that using ChatGPT to “brainstorm” actually retards creativity even as it superficially improves writing.[6] This becomes obvious when one understands that AI, at least at its current stage, is incapable of synthesizing its training data, in other words, incapable of producing anything actually new. It will provide answers in the statistical middle of the bell curve of its training data, neither anything likely awful or usually flat wrong, nor anything particularly excellent. It also tends to converge on a few statistical devices to exhibit its cleverness at juxtaposition, so that in dealing with any lengthy or extended text it tends to degrade as a writing aid as it proceeds, what some have called content rot. At best, what it can do well and quickly is juxtapose related content and hang shiny linguistic objects from it.

The use of AI for writing can serve as an effective heuristic for those willing and able to then do the work of genuine synthesis, which most typically expresses itself in the creative sophistication of the question—that is, before whatever AI contraption one is using has done anything. Mistaking juxtaposition for synthesis, however, tends to short-circuit the motivation that produces genuine creativity.

The idea that using ChatGPT to do the scut work so as to free us up to do more creative, higher-level thinking, is bosh and moonshine. What is true, wrote Robert S. Vansittart, is that, “education is truly what remains when we have forgotten what we knew.”[7] Lord Vansittart meant that the details are the pieces of the scaffolding that enable higher-level thought and genuine creativity to develop, after which the scaffolding may be safely disassembled. But that step must not be skipped; one need touch every brick to build the building. Otherwise, one’s relationship to ideas will resemble the one famously described by Ortega y Gasset in 1929. This is why the February 2026 Pew Research Center finding that more than half of all American teens are now using chatbots to help them do school work is so depressing.[8]

Why is this so, and why is reading erosion really the most important dimension of this self-willed regression? Henry Kissinger quoted me in the conclusion to his final book, pulling out of a long essay the essence of what deep reading really is: engaging with “an extended piece of writing in such way as to anticipate an author’s direction and meaning” by bringing to bear one’s own resources to the silent, and physically distanced, engagement that is the essence of deep reading.[9] It is, in other words, an inherently Socratic exercise, and like all such exercises it calls to mind my old graduate school dean Vartan Gregorian’s observation that “when a reader reads a book, he finishes the work started by the author.”[10] This is indeed work in the sense that it takes a capacity for cognitive stamina, for endurance—and that does not come naturally, but must be learned, practiced, and practiced some more, not entirely unlike what it takes to master a musical instrument.

Kissinger himself earlier observed that the discipline of wrapping one’s mind around an extended argument with evidence marshaled in support, characteristic of a book, is essential to developing one’s own capacity for critical analytical thought.

Reading books requires you to form concepts, to train your mind to relationships. . . . A book is a large intellectual construction; you can’t hold it all in your mind easily or at once. You have to struggle mentally to internalize it. Now there is no need to internalize because each fact can instantly be called up again on the computer. There is no context, no motive. Information is not knowledge. People are not readers but researchers, they float on the surface. Churchill understood context. The new thinking erases context. It disaggregates everything. All this makes strategic thinking about world order nearly impossible to achieve. [11]

So, then, what will it mean if perhaps the majority of the future elite of the nation never really learn to write? Not write well, a deepening deficiency long-suffering professors have noticed for years, but write coherently anything at all longer than a few hundred words? . . . The decay of writing means at the least that today’s students will not be able to actually read and understand a book or even an essay in a properly engaged manner, for they will have no roughly comparable resources of their own to bring to the table. Just as not reading harms one’s ability to write, not writing harms one’s ability to read. . . .

We therefore face a downward spiral of analytical competency and stylistic grace and clarity among, presumably, our college-educated best and brightest. What will happen when future ChatCPT veterans populate the billets out in Langley, or in Foggy Bottom, or at the Pentagon? What if their political overseers also count as ChatCPT veterans? What will happen then to the creative and practical aspects of policy competence?[12] . . .

It almost goes without saying that we should also expect more general illiteracy in the U.S. population over time. It has always been the case that some native speakers of American English have had trouble learning to read, but that percentage is likely to rise sharply in a pervasive environment of a technified New Orality, and that is likely to affect not just professional occupations but nearly all occupations.

As we have seen in our analysis of the Net Effect, organizational gigantism is generally enervating of employee initiative. If we then pair that enervation with the decline of literacy and rampant cyberaddiction-to-distraction goldfish-like attention spans, we have a main source of the generic clerical incompetence we witness ballooning before our eyes at nearly every turn. Now pair that, in turn, with the trend of large organizations—for-profit ones and other ones, too—to employ fewer people per unit of business metabolism and to depend more on machines to perform standardizable repetitious tasks: Does it not come clear that not just intellectual and manufacturing productivity is being affected by gigantism, but service industry aspects of the economy, as well?

Nor should one underestimate the externality that clerical incompetence imposes on economic efficiency writ large. Symbol manipulator professionals may assume that any easily handled clerical job is not an important job, but clerical jobs are the like the interstitial connective tissue in a complex living system: Without them, all processes are liable to grind to a halt.

When I say all processes I mean all processes—all of them pretty much—become vulnerable to collapse. Consider a few relevant numbers, if you can bear it.

S.J. Murray, aforementioned, notes in her July 12 NYT guest column that professors are reporting that college students now lack the attention spans even to watch full-length films. They check email an average of 77 times a day. She adds, “Two decades ago a given task could hold our attention for two and half minutes; today, research shows, we make it only 47 seconds on one screen before succumbing to the itch to switch.”[13] Now apply this datum, assuming for a moment its accuracy, to clerks in medical offices and pharmacies. Ever been frustrated trying to get a prescription accurately and promptly filled? No kidding….. How about applying it to those who work for local government, or for insurance companies, or for banks? To plumbers, electricians, roofers, HVAC workers, cashiers in grocery stores? …..Shall I continue, or do you already get the point?

You do, and you have ample true tales of your own to add, don’t you? As in, I’d be willing to wager: Have you ever spoken to someone whose job it is to answer phones in some office, so whose job puts a high premium on listening carefully, and then be asked to repeat pretty much everything you just said? Well, certainly if it took you longer than 47 seconds to say it…..of course you’ll have to repeat some or all of it. This experience, once relatively rare, is now ubiquitous, and we know why: It’s the cognitive shadow effect of the internet age and the cybergadgets to which huge numbers of seemingly intelligent people are clinically, not metaphorically, addicted. Their brains are doing pretty much the best they can, but the best they can is enough to provoke, well, let’s call them occasionally uncharitable thoughts about their intelligence or competence.

The point is that we live in a hypertrophied man-made interdependent society, and if the interstitial human social glue that makes interdependence minimally functional turns into formless, feckless protoplasmic muck, we are all screwed. Think that because of your superior education or good looks or personal cognitive endurance habits you can escape what is coming, and is in no small way already here? Think again, kimosabe.

The Second Job Nobody Pays You For

Which leads to…..poverty, and also to why a mature theory of mind, with a large capacity for abstract empathy hitched up to it, is an absolutely critical necessity to live an ethical life in the kind of society we now inhabit…...and which a condition of growing mass postliteracy does everything to frustrate anyone’s attaining a mature theory of mind.

Most of the shiny object distractions on social media are crap, just as Louis B. Meyer once noted in response to criticism about the poor artistic quality of early talkie films that three-quarters of everything is crap. Amid the social media provinces of the internet the number may be closer to 90 percent crap, but of course this is a matter of taste. But whether social media bears 75 percent crap or 90 percent crap, it’s still not 100 percent crap. Proof: The other day someone on my local Nextdoor chatroom sent around something pulled from an “X” post that I much appreciated it. Let me leave the author anonymous since I lack permission to repost, and just quote it plain, not in “X” format:

The wildest part about POVERTY is how much time it steals. Waiting for buses. Calling assistance offices. Comparing grocery prices. Fighting insurance. Sitting at laundromats. Being poor is a second job nobody pays you for.

That’s spot-on right: I’m not poor these days but in my life I’ve done my share of waiting for buses, comparing grocery prices, sitting at laundromats. Most of us know a time-suck when we experience one, and resent if not hate it. But here’s the thing: Poor people often have “first” jobs that are just as critical to the interdependent social whole we live in, if not more so, then the clerical types we just described as “the interstitial human connective tissue in a complex living system” without which that complex system cannot function well, or at all.

And let’s remember please that a lot of poor-people’s “first” jobs were considered “essential” during COVID. These people got to risk becoming ill more than most of the rest of us to keep critical essential services up and running during a public health crisis, and were sorely underpaid to do it. I’ve written about this and offered a suggestion pertaining thereto: “For a Essential-Services Workers Union (ESWU),” Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 45, March 25, 2026. This essay is in the TRP archive; consider taking time to read it if you’ve not already done so. Am I trying to lead you down the proverbial garden path? You’ll need to decide for yourself.

This is what my non-proverbial garden path looks like, just so you know.

Bottom line, again: No one, no matter how well situated economically in our society, can live a proper ethical life without a broad, deep literacy-enabled sense of empathy, and no one who routinely looks down their noses at those of lower socio-economic station—and certainly no one who participates in cruel, humiliating behavior toward others for any reason, whether they’re in some sort of uniform or not (don’t make me spell this out further, please, since we’re not talking politics in this post)—qualifies in my view as a minimally decent human being. Whatever else snooty and abrasive behavior is, it qualifies as a squandered opportunity to learn from others, and that exemplifies self-harm to an extreme degree. Empathy, when all is said and done, is educational. (Consult Ben Zoma, Pirkei Avot, Chapter 4, Mishnah 1.)

Sugar in the Milky Way

On Monday the New York Times ran a report by Rebecca Dzombak entitled “A Sweet Surprise: Scientists Find Sugar Deep in Our Galaxy.” Turns out that no one has been able to synthesize sugar from earthly raw materials, leading scientists to hypothesize that the inception of life on earth depended way back when on sugars being inserted into our world via comets and/or asteroids. The name of the sugar they discovered way out yonder is erythrulose, a sweetness consisting of four carbon atoms, eight hydrogen atoms, and four oxygen atoms. And here, TRP folks, is the kicker: “It’s found on Earth in raspberries.”

I kid you not. Raspberries. And here you are reading The Raspberry Patch. So how about that, huh? Suddenly feeling a bit cosmic? The Cosmic Raspberries—great name for a rock band, don’t you think? Enjoy yourself; life can be a bowl of raspberries…..with a Milky Way candy bar on the side.

from the Chicken Belch Farm raspberry patch

[1] S.J. Murray, “Seneca’s Solution to the Crisis of Attention,” New York Times, July 12, 2026.

[2] Dylan quoted in the New York Times, June 13, 2026.

[3] Rieff, My Life among the Deathworks (University of Virginia Press, 2006), Chapter 3.

[4] Goody and Watt, “The Consequences of Literacy,” Comparative Studies in Society and History, 5:3 (April 1963), pp. 304-45.

[5] In “On the Use and Abuse of History for Life.”

[6] Green’s seminal work on the nexus between cognitive science and creativity is summarized in Rebecca Winthrop’s “What 370,000 College Essays Tell Us About A.I.’s Effects on Creativity,” New York Times, May 26, 2026.

[7]Vansittart, The Mist Procession (Hutchinson, 1958), pp. 30-31.

[8] See Natasha Singer, “More Than Half of Teens Use Chatbots for Schoolwork, Survey Finds,” New York Times, February 24, 2026.

[9] Kissinger, Leadership (Penguin, 2022), p. 405. He was quoting my essay “The Erosion of Deep Literacy,” National Affairs (Spring 2020).

[10] Gregorian quoted in Claudia Dreifus, “It is Better to Give Than to Receive,” New York Times Magazine, December 14, 1997, p. 52.

[11] Kissinger quoted in Charles Hill, Grand Strategies (Yale, 2010), p. 298. Hill uses Kisssinger’s remark as the conclusion to the book, a remark supplied directly to the author. The two men knew each other well from State Department times and for years thereafter. I am privileged to have known them both, Charlie Hill in particular, and to have brought his work four times into The American Interest.

[12] See Philip Zelikow, “To Regain Policy Competence: The Software of American Public Policy Competence,” Texas National Security Review (September 2019).

[13] Murray cites an already dated article: Dana G. Smith, “How to Focus Like It’s 1990,” New York Times, January 9, 2023.