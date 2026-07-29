The Raspberry Patch
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
A Tisha b’Av Meditation Extended, and Hence Delayed...
...with a Tariff-Midterms Prolegomenon and Other Remarks
Jul 29
•
Adam Garfinkle
Just a Quick Note
Abashed.......
Jul 17
•
Adam Garfinkle
They Say Ya’ Can’t Do It, but Sometimes That Ain’t Always So
TRP No. 140
Jul 16
•
Adam Garfinkle
Old Books, New Looks--and an AI Coda
Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 57
Jul 6
•
Adam Garfinkle
June 2026
Cruelty, Culture, and Cognitive Conditioning
Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 56
Jun 29
•
Adam Garfinkle
War Oops, War Hoops
Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 55
Jun 18
•
Adam Garfinkle
Monkey Business
Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 54
Jun 11
•
Adam Garfinkle
Jaw, Jaw Better Than War, War?
Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 53
Jun 3
•
Adam Garfinkle
May 2026
When Is a Peace Deal Not a Peace Deal? Whenever Donald Trump Says It Is
Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 52
May 26
•
Adam Garfinkle
Is Nothing Sacred Anymore?!
Harmon Killebrew, My Mother, and Me
May 17
•
Adam Garfinkle
Facing the Music
Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle, No. 51
May 13
•
Adam Garfinkle
The Return of the Zero-Sum Mindset, the Danger of Pseudo-Theological “Backward Induction” Narratives, and How The Age of Spectacle Argument…
“Post-January 20, 2025 AoS Chronicle,” No. 51
May 6
•
Adam Garfinkle
© 2026 Adam Garfinkle
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts